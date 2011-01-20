Weird to me to think his last memory of being at Villa Park would have been that 6-0 win where I believe he scored. I imagine that was on his mind as he stepped through the doors and to be honest it must have felt pretty grim. Ah well, they're in a better position than they where then and from their perspective it's a good loan signing.



Actually interested to see what would happen if he done really well. For what it's worth I can't see him getting anything more than a handful of goals and assists but if he did smash it and other clubs became interested he'd want better than Villa surely? If I was to hazard a guess now I think Barca will be ripping his contract up in the summer because I just don't think he'll deliver for them.