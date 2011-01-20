« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coutinho  (Read 385055 times)

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7880 on: January 11, 2022, 08:02:18 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on January  8, 2022, 08:53:30 pm
it isnt really though. southampton arent near the same level as liverpool whereas i think many of us would consider liverpool at least on a par with Barcelona. he completely belittled the club by the actions he took to force a move. feigning an injury is as low as it gets.  the fact we never showed any interest in taking him back , even on a loan, says it all imo

I feel it depends on the perspective. I feel its like comparing apples and oranges.

To us fans, Southampton to Liverpool is a bigger jump than Liverpool to Barcelona. And I think we are right to evaluate it as such. I mean, its obvious. No questions there.

To the player, its different in that they all see the "from" club as a stepping stone. The player sees an opportunity to jump up (mind you its his perspective) from Southampton to Liverpool or Liverpool to Barcelona.

Whilst I reluctantly agree that a move from Liverpool to Barcelona is lucrative to him (weather, city, countryside, guaranteed trophy etc.. and its hard to disagree considering he came from Italy and Brazil earlier) I disagree with the way in which he left us.

Thats why I see it from a different perspective. I learnt it the hard way with Torres.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7881 on: January 11, 2022, 10:42:52 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January 11, 2022, 08:02:18 am
I feel it depends on the perspective. I feel its like comparing apples and oranges.

To us fans, Southampton to Liverpool is a bigger jump than Liverpool to Barcelona. And I think we are right to evaluate it as such. I mean, its obvious. No questions there.

To the player, its different in that they all see the "from" club as a stepping stone. The player sees an opportunity to jump up (mind you its his perspective) from Southampton to Liverpool or Liverpool to Barcelona.

Whilst I reluctantly agree that a move from Liverpool to Barcelona is lucrative to him (weather, city, countryside, guaranteed trophy etc.. and its hard to disagree considering he came from Italy and Brazil earlier) I disagree with the way in which he left us.

Thats why I see it from a different perspective. I learnt it the hard way with Torres.

Another perspective is to see how Suarez is still admired by many, despite being the biggest **** of all in getting his move from Liverpool. I can't bring myself to dislike Coutinho all that much when there's a much worse example. Gloat over his subsequent failure, yes.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,070
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7882 on: January 11, 2022, 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on January 11, 2022, 10:42:52 am
Another perspective is to see how Suarez is still admired by many, despite being the biggest **** of all in getting his move from Liverpool. I can't bring myself to dislike Coutinho all that much when there's a much worse example. Gloat over his subsequent failure, yes.

The thing with both Suarez and Coutinho is after there initial sulk they got on and played some great football.

Unlike Sterling and his agent who continued to agitate for a move during the tail end of the season.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7883 on: January 11, 2022, 04:36:59 pm »
Some of his family members were also involved. I bet they are very happy because he got more money at Barca and got super rich, it means they got rich too, since south americans like to help their relatives financially. His missus on Instagram seemed very happy too enjoying life in sunny Spain. The only person who was sponsoring them all, ironically was the unhappiest one, Coutinho.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,428
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7884 on: January 11, 2022, 06:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January 11, 2022, 04:36:59 pm
Some of his family members were also involved. I bet they are very happy because he got more money at Barca and got super rich, it means they got rich too, since south americans like to help their relatives financially. His missus on Instagram seemed very happy too enjoying life in sunny Spain. The only person who was sponsoring them all, ironically was the unhappiest one, Coutinho.

Yeah whem it was all playing out it seemed pretty clear who wears the trousers in that marriage!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 01:47:31 am »
Four years doesn't seem that long ago, man what a trip.

Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 07:26:26 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January 11, 2022, 04:36:59 pm
Some of his family members were also involved. I bet they are very happy because he got more money at Barca and got super rich, it means they got rich too, since south americans like to help their relatives financially. His missus on Instagram seemed very happy too enjoying life in sunny Spain. The only person who was sponsoring them all, ironically was the unhappiest one, Coutinho.

Lets keep his family out of the discussion. I mean, he earns the money he earns to keep them happy. Thats all. Dont we all?

We are better than that mate.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:26:26 am
Lets keep his family out of the discussion. I mean, he earns the money he earns to keep them happy. Thats all. Dont we all?

We are better than that mate.

That's the problem, he keeps them happy while they don't give two shits about his happiness, or else they wouldn't ill-adviced him and ruin his career.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 06:14:43 pm »
I don't think anyone thought at the time the move was going to ruin his career. He was going from a club that hadn't won a league title in almost 30 years to one of the three biggest teams in the world, which was just about to wrap up its seventh title win in a decade where they'd also won three Champions Leagues. Also hard to blame his wife for wanting to live in Barcelona, it's a great city.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,029
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 06:45:24 pm »
Hopefully he plays at weekend and destroys United. Good luck to him. He was great with us until his transfer (& what surrounded that).
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm »
He's got form.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7NYgGTfqYR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7NYgGTfqYR8</a>
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,422
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 01:47:31 am
Four years doesn't seem that long ago, man what a trip.



That is not a happy smile.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,070
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 07:37:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
That is not a happy smile.

It's a 'rictus grin'.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,428
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm »
Bad pornstar moustache as well.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:14:43 pm
I don't think anyone thought at the time the move was going to ruin his career. He was going from a club that hadn't won a league title in almost 30 years to one of the three biggest teams in the world, which was just about to wrap up its seventh title win in a decade where they'd also won three Champions Leagues. Also hard to blame his wife for wanting to live in Barcelona, it's a great city.

We had Klopp, it was obvious for anyone with common sense that we'll win titles. It is a great city to live i agree, i wonder why he had to change it for Birmingham though?!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm
Bad pornstar moustache as well.

That's not really a star, more of a porn performer  ;D
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • Seis Veces
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7896 on: Today at 12:19:28 am »
Weird to me to think his last memory of being at Villa Park would have been that 6-0 win where I believe he scored. I imagine that was on his mind as he stepped through the doors and to be honest it must have felt pretty grim. Ah well, they're in a better position than they where then and from their perspective it's a good loan signing.

Actually interested to see what would happen if he done really well. For what it's worth I can't see him getting anything more than a handful of goals and assists but if he did smash it and other clubs became interested he'd want better than Villa surely? If I was to hazard a guess now I think Barca will be ripping his contract up in the summer because I just don't think he'll deliver for them.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7897 on: Today at 07:25:05 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm
That's the problem, he keeps them happy while they don't give two shits about his happiness, or else they wouldn't ill-adviced him and ruin his career.

Do you think he went to Barca expecting to fail and be sad?
Also, it doesnt matter whether or not they give two shits about his happiness. Also it doesnt matter whether they ill advised him or not.
He has a brain. He made the call. He left. For whatever reason under the sun and in the galaxy, he burned the bridges and left. Enough has been said about this.
Its about Coutinho. Lets keep the discussion involving his family out of this.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
  • RedOrDead
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 10:21:34 am »
Personally think he'll do really well at Villa. The fast pace league seems to suit him very well and if he can stay clear of injuries he'll be fine. Thing is he relies on runners and Barca don't really play that way so probably one of the main reason he struggled there.

Seen an article on Sky which suggested that he was keen on a return to us. He's burnt his bridges with both Klopp and the fans but from a selfish point of view, a 6 month loan could and probably would have suited us. He's better than anything we have on the bench just now and that includes the likes of Origi and Taki.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7899 on: Today at 11:59:18 am »
I think he will do well too, Villa are similar to the levels we were when he first came into our team and he will fancy himself to be the main star, that suits him massively.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 