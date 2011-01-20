Yeah his last 18 months he was really brilliant. For the most part he was a very good player for us but he was inconsistent, especially in the 14/15 and 15/16 seasons. Sort of like his first 18 months and last 18 months was when he showed his best football, with those couple of seasons in between where he could be very hit and miss. He was still relatively young at the time and not playing in the Liverpool team we've seen since his departure, but for all the good stuff he'd bring he could really frustrate you. I'm glad he did raise his game before moving, even if it was to entice Barcelona to buy him. I was particularly gutted when he just completely didn't turn up for the Europa League final, which was his biggest game for the club really if you look past the climax of the 2013/14 season. Would be very interesting to see if he'd have stayed at Liverpool where he would be and where we would be.



As for getting him back, I'd stay well away. The player we knew is well and truly gone and he'll never get back to that level.



