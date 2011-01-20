« previous next »
Author Topic: Coutinho  (Read 344878 times)

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7760 on: June 2, 2021, 11:16:53 am »
One of the most overrated former players we have had and I was a fan of his but the fact of the matter is he hasnt had a top season since 2018 and has become injury prone as well.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7761 on: June 2, 2021, 11:21:05 am »
He was a beast for his last season and a half here, lets not rewrite history!
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7762 on: June 2, 2021, 11:52:15 am »
Yeah his last 18 months he was really brilliant. For the most part he was a very good player for us but he was inconsistent, especially in the 14/15 and 15/16 seasons. Sort of like his first 18 months and last 18 months was when he showed his best football, with those couple of seasons in between where he could be very hit and miss. He was still relatively young at the time and not playing in the Liverpool team we've seen since his departure, but for all the good stuff he'd bring he could really frustrate you. I'm glad he did raise his game before moving, even if it was to entice Barcelona to buy him. I was particularly gutted when he just completely didn't turn up for the Europa League final, which was his biggest game for the club really if you look past the climax of the 2013/14 season. Would be very interesting to see if he'd have stayed at Liverpool where he would be and where we would be.

As for getting him back, I'd stay well away. The player we knew is well and truly gone and he'll never get back to that level.

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7763 on: June 2, 2021, 12:59:07 pm »
He wasnt the only one that played poorly in the Europa league final, very few players came out of that with any credibility.

I think he was inconsistent. There was months he was world class and he scored some absolute screamers when he was here, there was quiet periods just about every season for two months or so.

We might not agree with methods about how he left, I certainly didnt, but as fucking appalled said lets not rewrite history, the manner in which a player left doesnt lessen their talent and I'm sure there has been many players who left clubs to join us down the years and pissed off their current club by doing so.

Look as well at the profit we made on him, we bought him for 8.5m and sold him for well over 100m, we got enough out of him too

Again though, I wouldn't take him back, he isnt the player he was. IF and its a big IF he rejoined for free on a reasonable wage I'd take a punt but he isnt a 100-140m player anymore. I wouldnt even pay 20m for him when we could reinvest elsewhere.

The ship has sailed
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7764 on: June 2, 2021, 02:33:14 pm »
He was, I'm not denying that, but he's been overrated immensely since his departure. Anytime we couldn't find a breakthrough, his name would be brought up as he was Messi, and ignoring the many games where Coutinho played, and we couldn't get a goal against bus parking sides.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7765 on: Yesterday at 01:19:23 am »
He was good but he cost us a lot balance wise to play. In truth he as probably worth about half of what Barca ended up paying.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 08:12:14 am »
It's a strange one because the player we was when he left was very different to the one he was when he first arrived and was slipping pinpoint through balls in for Sturridge to run onto. By the time he moved he was more of an all-purpose forward who could dribble, shoot from long distances or set players up.

I think the trouble at Barca started when they moved him back into midfield, though I could see him still being able to turn it on playing in front of, say, Fabinho and Hendo and behind a front three. Moot though, as we'd never pay whatever price Barca would demand and have two youngsters who could play in that role anyway. Who knows, maybe Harvey Elliott can grow into that player sooner rather than later.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 08:45:14 am »
Coutinho was the best signing we've ever made. The defensive solidity he brought to the team allowed us to win trophies galore. I challenge anyone to find a single player who strengthens the team defensively as much as Alisson + Van Dijk.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 06:57:11 pm »
Kenny Dalglish for one was better - I could add Yeats, St John, Clemence, Keegan, Souness, Becker, Virg and many others to the list of better signings.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 07:03:56 pm »
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 07:03:57 pm »
When you reply to a post having only read the first sentence  ;D
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7771 on: Today at 01:35:23 am »
Sangria shows off his inadvertent catch...

  ;D
