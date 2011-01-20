He would still be a great option for us as still under contract with Barca, they owe us 50m so basically get him on loan, let them pay his wages still and negotiate with them in regards to the 50m. We wont be spending much this summer, who will be as everyone will be crying poverty so the best deals out there will be via loans / player exchanges probably. You cant judge his form on recent seasons as he gets shuffled around and surely he is a leap ahead of what we have for the link between midfield & the forwards. Dont want Minamino back and we will be struggling to get a fee for him, Shaqiri will probably be gone, Jones is still a couple of years away from making a position his own, likewise with Elliott. We need someone who knows what is required and has rarely failed to do so in the PL. Everton picked up James when many were saying the same thing about him, past his due date but class always rises to the top when you show them they are wanted at the club. At no risk at all we could bring him in on a loan, could still buy another as the team is crying out for more than one creative spark in midfield and by bringing in two options we enhance our chances of success.