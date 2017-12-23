I find tinsel distracting.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
WARNINGThere is swearing in this video so do not click on it if bad language offends you or if you may get a spanking for watching it.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOg7aPNLLG0&has_verified=1
I've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're gonna hear about it!Happy Festivus
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]