Author Topic: a question for one of the mods

JP!

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 02:20:10 pm
Can we reopen the Chiesa thread please? I'm sure the knobheads will still be about but would like to post some positive things about his performance today.
rob1966

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 02:22:40 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 02:20:10 pm
Can we reopen the Chiesa thread please? I'm sure the knobheads will still be about but would like to post some positive things about his performance today.

He made them look right mugs didn't he?  ;D

There's a proper player in there, looking forwards to seeing him more and more
Mumm-Ra

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 12:04:46 pm
Huh, sex offenders?

I made an off colour joke about Capon and Rob being the Southport sock pervs (it was a thing, a hilariously weird story from years ago. On the bizarre yet harmless side of sex offending).

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southport_Sockmen

Its just always given me a chuckle seeing these two kirkby scousers reminiscing about Southport. Not in any malicious way at all I might add, I love reading their posts. Then the story popped into my head, the timeline of it matched up, I thought it was funny to link them to it, figuring they would get the reference. Anyway it was all purely in jest but it all went horribly wrong apparently. Apologies Rob. And to the mods for the cleanup work, Ive been in too much drama recently and hate it.
Barneylfc

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 02:50:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:01:37 pm
Have you seen that fucking post about me and Capon being sex offenders in there? :no

I thought it was pretty obvious Mumm-Ra was joking
rob1966

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 02:59:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 02:50:16 pm
I thought it was pretty obvious Mumm-Ra was joking

It pissed Capon off and it pissed me off when I saw it this morning. Until just now, I'm not even sure I've even heard of the sock sickos, for some reason that story never registered with me. Now that I've seen it, I get where Mumm-Ra is coming from.
Mumm-Ra

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Capon took it as a joke initially and had a laugh, he knew the sock guys. But I got the idea of a follow up joke, that that was the reason he got beat up by a mob in Southport, and that he was blagging us that it happened because he was scouse. When he saw that edit he took offense and kicked off.

I thought we were familiar enough for it to be recognized as being a humorous pisstake. No malice whatsoever. Ah well,  maybe a sign to get off the internet.
Kennys Jacket

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 03:07:17 pm
Looks like Ive brought everyone together, I should get promoted  :wave
rob1966

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 03:19:14 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Capon took it as a joke initially and had a laugh, he knew the sock guys. But I got the idea of a follow up joke, that that was the reason he got beat up by a mob in Southport, and that he was blagging us that it happened because he was scouse. When he saw that edit he took offense and kicked off.

I thought we were familiar enough for it to be recognized as being a humorous pisstake. No malice whatsoever. Ah well,  maybe a sign to get off the internet.

Its alright mate. Touched a nerve with me because I hate sex offenders and it crossed a line with me, that and the fact that there were a hell of a lot of sex offences carried out in the town, it was a bit of a hideaway for nonces and pervs. There's also a lot of shit gets lashed at Scousers by the locals, right fucking weird bunch at times, Capon likely took offence as if you were doubting him. Reading it this morning it just came across really wrong to me.

Nah stay on the site mate, you won't get any shit off me :wave
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm
I did initially laugh yeah. I didnt see the sex offenders part an then when i re-read it it had been edited with some snide shite about why i got my head stoved in as a kid. Also0nly  noticing the sex offenders part the second time of reading. I didnt think for one minute the first part had anything to do with the second what with the rolling eye emoji. Had it down as another scouser moaning cos 'Im so scouse' ::)


That sock Fella rob was around the keg and the fox all the time. Youll know him. I had murder with him. I actually threatened him. It got to the point were my mates were warning him hed better watch himself etc an hed leave if he saw me in any of the pubs. I knew his sidekicks brother. A lad called Les Baines, who was mates with my mates so he knew all aboot me. I fell out with loads over that fella cos my litle brother and all his daft arse mates used to go round there to earn a tenner a pop for their socks. When my brother an all his mates would meet me an my mates in town id be like 'Come here' an hed be pissed and id be chasing him round parked cars cos he didnt wanna pull up his kecks to reveal his bare ankles. They all got savvy though cos they started goin out with 2 pairs. Im not messing i was fuming about it all back then. I thought one of em was gonna end up dead. The fella was about 6ft 5 an broad but just a proper weird bastard obviously and his mate Baines was like that bird at the salon in Nighty nIght.

  I kept hearing all these stories of this fella getting people to do stuff over glass tables whilst he was underneath an as ya can imagine i was fucking livid cos my bro and his dickhead mates used to go round there for beer money cos they were dickhead students.
afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 03:33:29 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  9, 2025, 11:17:11 am
And as we speak one poster in the Tottenham thread is already giving up on the FA Cup.

Was that the same one, who before the match was played, stated that we could win it with our B-team?"
rob1966

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 03:54:56 pm
Fucking hell Capon, wracking my brains here trying to think of who the c*nt is, I deffo will know them if they went in the Keg and the Fox as I was in both places, the Fox was every Saturday and sometime on a Wednesday. I try not to create false memories, but I do vaguely remember two fellas who we all thought were weird fuckers, my gf at the time used to get creeped out by one fucker who drank in there.

Question is, which one of these fuckers am I then? ;D
Mumm-Ra

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 04:02:54 pm
Not to drag this out but just to clarify, it was not a snide comment at all it was in jest, same kind of ribbing you see on here all day between friendly posters. You just took it the wrong way which happens, its just words on a screen and can be misinterpreted. And you never know what someones sore points are and what will piss them off. I thought it was hilarious and went off on a dog walk chuckling to myself the whole way, got back and the threads locked and all hells broken loose. 


Rob, I had you down as the main fella and Capon the gimpy sidekick.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 04:04:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:54:56 pm
Fucking hell Capon, wracking my brains here trying to think of who the c*nt is, I deffo will know them if they went in the Keg and the Fox as I was in both places, the Fox was every Saturday and sometime on a Wednesday. I try not to create false memories, but I do vaguely remember two fellas who we all thought were weird fuckers, my gf at the time used to get creeped out by one fucker who drank in there.

Question is, which one of these fuckers am I then? ;D
Haha its funny cos theres a famous pic of an Everton fan wearing a white t shirt with some shit on it that i see posted once in a while on here. The sidekicks brother who was actually ok is the lad in the shirt. So he gets shit off everyone anyway cos of the pic and yet they dont know hes the sock fellas brother

Fish77 carefully blanked out the lads face (Les whos actually sound)

Spoiler
B7-RNp-Dh-IQAA-vzm" border="0
[close]
rob1966

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 04:05:04 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:02:54 pm
Not to drag this out but just to clarify, it was not a snide comment at all it was in jest, same kind of ribbing you see on here all day between friendly posters. You just took it the wrong way which happens, its just words on a screen and can be misinterpreted. And you never know what someones sore points are and what will piss them off. I thought it was hilarious and went off on a dog walk chuckling to myself the whole way, got back and the threads locked and all hells broken loose. 


Rob, I had you down as the main fella and Capon the gimpy sidekick.

;D

See you in the fall out shelter later mate  :wave
duvva

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:00:48 pm
Duvva said try to engage them, so I tries to post a bit of sense, but no its still negativity.

Just ban the lot of them, Liverpool supporters my fucking arse.
There will be some beyond help, but not all (he said not entirely believing it himself).

If those in the shelter began posting on the main board more Im sure we can have a positive influence.

I mean just look what happened when Capon turned up the other night :)
Crosby Nick

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm
Aaah, thats nice. All friends again?

John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 04:58:07 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jI_oBXzLNmw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jI_oBXzLNmw</a>
Son of Spion

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:05:25 pm
Capon took it as a joke initially and had a laugh, he knew the sock guys. But I got the idea of a follow up joke, that that was the reason he got beat up by a mob in Southport, and that he was blagging us that it happened because he was scouse. When he saw that edit he took offense and kicked off.

I thought we were familiar enough for it to be recognized as being a humorous pisstake. No malice whatsoever. Ah well,  maybe a sign to get off the internet.
It's just the potential perils of the written word on the Internet. I saw your posts and thought 100% you were just joking. But I wasn't the butt of the joke, so was sort of stood back from it and could see it that way. I've taken jokey comments the wrong way myself in the past, on another forum. I've also seen my own posts sometimes taken the wrong way too. It goes with the territory, I think.

I ended up going a bit overboard with emotions in order to push home the fact that some  comments were clearly meant in jest. Just to avoid any potential confusion and offence.  :)
CraigDS

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 08:28:47 pm
I do reckon Rob loves socks though.  I can picture him in cargo shorts and a proper thick pile sock gripping his calves.
Barneylfc

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:28:47 pm
I do reckon Rob loves socks though.  I can picture him in cargo shorts and a proper thick pile sock gripping his calves.

Yellow socks do you reckon?
Draex

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:28:47 pm
I do reckon Rob loves socks though.  I can picture him in cargo shorts and a proper thick pile sock gripping his calves.

And sandals.
ELMO!

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 08:48:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:32:54 pm
And sandals.

Careful now, we've seen how it can go on here if you take the insults too far.
classycarra

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1422 on: Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm
Quote from: ELMO! on Yesterday at 08:48:34 pm
Careful now, we've seen how it can go on here if you take the insults too far.
indeed, but this is still a safe space to mock american men and their socks/sandals fashion choices!
ELMO!

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1423 on: Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm
indeed, but this is still a safe space to mock american men and their socks/sandals fashion choices!

Bloody hell, I warned about taking the insults too far and now you are calling Rob American!
classycarra

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1424 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
Quote from: ELMO! on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
Bloody hell, I warned about taking the insults too far and now you are calling Rob American!
hmm, need to decide whether i'm best in Rob or Turkish's bad books!
ELMO!

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1425 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm
afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1426 on: Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm
hmm, need to decide whether i'm best in Rob or Turkish's bad books!

 ;D
afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1427 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
Quote from: ELMO! on Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:46:30 pm
Fucking Americans

Post that about my countrymen, and myself, I suppose, every chance I get on these boards...
SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1428 on: Today at 12:02:24 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm


Post that about my countrymen, and myself, I suppose, every chance I get on these boards...
oh, I always thought you were posting about your daydreams.
