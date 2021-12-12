« previous next »
Author Topic: a question for one of the mods

The G in Gerrard

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Any chance of bellends like this being fucked off until after the final, regardless of whether we get there or not?

Loads of these wankers posting in every League Cup related thread saying they don't give a fuck.

If they don't give a fuck then fuck them off until April  :wave
Seconded. Had to refrain my language a couple of times already.
Barneylfc

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
Seconded. Had to refrain my language a couple of times already.

They're a bunch of c*nts and the reason good posters fuck the site off for sustained periods.
duvva

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
Or full stop clearly dont get this club
The G in Gerrard

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 11:04:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm
They're a bunch of c*nts and the reason good posters fuck the site off for sustained periods.
I only stay for the other parts of the forum. The football one and some of the comments gets on my nerves.

Even now they moaning that we didn't rest players. We don't have a league game until next week FFS.

Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
Or full stop clearly dont get this club
Think the club is the least of their priorities.
John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Any chance of bellends like this being fucked off until after the final, regardless of whether we get there or not?

Loads of these wankers posting in every League Cup related thread saying they don't give a fuck.

If they don't give a fuck then fuck them off until April  :wave
All noted Barney mate.
Crosby Nick

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 11:06:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:04:26 pm
I only stay for the other parts of the forum. The football one and some of the comments gets on my nerves.

Even now they moaning that we didn't rest players. We don't have a league game until next week FFS.
Think the club is the least of their priorities.

And one who needed the minutes and would have been nailed on to play today and the weekend went off early (although it seems Ill, not injured). Would people only be happy if we forefeit?
Barneylfc

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:05:36 pm
All noted Barney mate.

It's not just those 3. There's loads of them in every pre and post match league cup thread as you know.
John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
Advanced warning for those who don't eulogise about of historic trophy haul - when the FA cup thread goes up it's getting a * with a message for gobshites to stay out of the thread.
If you don't like the FA cup go and join a forum whose team is devoid of silverware. We're sick of gobshites on this forum now.
Draex

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1368 on: Today at 07:40:11 am
Could we have the Trent thread open please? Would like to compliment how much he changed the game last night.
John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1369 on: Today at 08:38:04 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:40:11 am
Could we have the Trent thread open please? Would like to compliment how much he changed the game last night.
Opened. Play nicely.
Draex

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1370 on: Today at 09:08:27 am
24/7

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1371 on: Today at 09:19:58 am
Call me old fashioned but I still believe in this: "Liverpool Football Club exists to win trophies." Maybe the Staff Room wants to create a new warning template for that philosophy? I want us to compete for and win, everything. Cry-arses pretending they don't give a fuck about a tournament because we've won it loads? Really? Maybe after we win the league for the 20th time we should stop caring about that one too....?
Kennys Jacket

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1372 on: Today at 09:39:27 am
Surely we can have a more nuanced discussion.  There is a concern that the more cup games we play the more tired our players will get.

Wining the league cup was brilliant last year particularly the story of the final.  I had as a particularly great day watching it at home with my Mum.

Fast forwards and we entered April has favourites for the league title, then it all went wrong. 




JP!

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1373 on: Today at 09:42:02 am
Where's the nuance in the posts quoted, though?

There isn't any. Nuance is fucking dead on this forum anyway as it would require people to move from entrenched positions which literally never happens. Not that that's a forum thing that's a world thing.

FWIW I think people are so paranoid about last season when there were more factors than just 'fatigue' why we fell apart. It's actually getting tiresome for me seeing the doommongers turn up as soon as we have a bit of an off game.

League titles are fucking hard to win, people have just lost the ability to see it because a sportswashing project and herculean effort by Klopp made it look like winning almost every game was the norm.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:41 am by JP! »
Kennys Jacket

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1374 on: Today at 09:50:00 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:42:02 am
Where's the nuance in the posts quoted, though?

There isn't any. Nuance is fucking dead on this forum anyway as it would require people to move from entrenched positions which literally never happens. Not that that's a forum thing that's a world thing.

People are so paranoid about last season when there were more factors than just 'fatigue' why we fell apart. It's actually getting tiresome for me seeing the doommongers turn up as soon as we have a bit of an off game.

League titles are fucking hard to win, people have just lost the ability to see it because a sport swashing project and herculean effort by Klopp made it look like winning almost every game was the norm.
Im not looking to defend every post, there probably was stupid "I hope we lose" type posts.
Maybe there were more reasons than fatique, you seem to br acknowledging that fatigue was a factor?

Of course titles are hard to win,  the sports washers don't seem to be a factor this year.

Lets get back on our fucking perch.
JP!

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1375 on: Today at 09:53:17 am
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 09:50:00 am
Im not looking to defend every post, there probably was stupid "I hope we lose" type posts.
Maybe there were more reasons than fatique, you seem to br acknowledging that fatigue was a factor?

Of course titles are hard to win,  the sports washers don't seem to be a factor this year.

Lets get back on our fucking perch.


It was, I think a bigger factor weirdly was reintroducing players *back* from injury...but maybe this is the sort of nuanced discussion you mean :)

The trouble is, you can go post that on the main forum, and it'll get nowhere cos certain people have decided what happened and that's it.

As an example, Avens has skilfully pointed out this morning that stats show we're running far less than last season - something quite a few people thought was possible in the summer and spent the entire time being shouted down and called idiots.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1376 on: Today at 10:03:37 am
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 09:39:27 am
Surely we can have a more nuanced discussion.  There is a concern that the more cup games we play the more tired our players will get.

Wining the league cup was brilliant last year particularly the story of the final.  I had as a particularly great day watching it at home with my Mum.

Fast forwards and we entered April has favourites for the league title, then it all went wrong.

There's nuance and then there's people who are actively wanting us to lose. Its just wrong and they shouldn't be able to post. I'm with 24/7 here and Liverpool Football Club exists to win trophies!
John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:13:06 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:42:02 am
League titles are fucking hard to win,
Exactly, and playing in a cup final (which was won mostly by the youth squad) doesnt kill your title hopes. As someone said the other day where's all Arsenals titles & European cups.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:03:37 am
There's nuance and then there's people who are actively wanting us to lose. Its just wrong and they shouldn't be able to post.
Exactly again. From now on cup threads will be getting new titles with unequivocal discouragement for gobshites not to post.
Kennys Jacket

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1378 on: Today at 10:16:12 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:53:17 am
It was, I think a bigger factor weirdly was reintroducing players *back* from injury...but maybe this is the sort of nuanced discussion you mean :)

The trouble is, you can go post that on the main forum, and it'll get nowhere cos certain people have decided what happened and that's it.

As an example, Avens has skilfully pointed out this morning that stats show we're running far less than last season - something quite a few people thought was possible in the summer and spent the entire time being shouted down and called idiots.

We might be running less, that isnt the only issue though, injuries and mental fatigue can play a part too.
 I think people were asking for roation in Girona, we went strong, then a few days later started sluggish v Fulham.

The point is, there is more to it than not valuing domestic cups.
So Howard Philips

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1379 on: Today at 11:17:11 am
And as we speak one poster in the Tottenham thread is already giving up on the FA Cup.
Millie

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1380 on: Today at 11:35:25 am
It took me ages to even find the Spurs thread.  Why is it pinned?
Statto Red

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1381 on: Today at 12:38:26 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:35:25 am
It took me ages to even find the Spurs thread.  Why is it pinned?

Most likely as all the bedwetters are out in force, full of vitriol, misery & negativity, over the result last night, that the MODs are fed up, so have pinned the thread for now.

Millie

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1382 on: Today at 12:43:27 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:38:26 pm
Most likely as all the bedwetters are out in force, full of vitriol, misery & negativity, over the result last night, that the MODs are fed up, so have pinned the thread for now.



Ah yeah, probably.
Barneylfc

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1383 on: Today at 01:28:29 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:17:11 am
And as we speak one poster in the Tottenham thread is already giving up on the FA Cup.

It's the way they say it that pisses me right off.

I doubt there's a single poster on here that wants to win the League Cup or FA Cup ahead of a League title or European Cup.

But to come out with "I don't care" and posts of that nature for me is out of order.

Firstly, if you don't care then fuck off, fuck off some more, then keep fucking off after that and leave those that do care to discuss things.

Secondly, do these people not take any pride in us being the most successful team in the country? How the fuck do they think we became the most succesful team. We wouldn't be if not for these trophies.
Samie

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1384 on: Today at 03:07:38 pm
I'm just happy Barney isn't pissed off at me for once.  ;D
smutchin

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1385 on: Today at 03:15:47 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
Advanced warning for those who don't eulogise about of historic trophy haul - when the FA cup thread goes up it's getting a * with a message for gobshites to stay out of the thread.
If you don't like the FA cup go and join a forum whose team is devoid of silverware. We're sick of gobshites on this forum now.

Forgive me, I'm still relatively new here, but what exactly is the asterisk thing all about? I can work out the general gist from the context but not the specifics. I did try to look for it in the FAQs but couldn't find - sorry if I'm just being shite at searching.
reddebs

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #1386 on: Today at 03:31:50 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:15:47 pm
Forgive me, I'm still relatively new here, but what exactly is the asterisk thing all about? I can work out the general gist from the context but not the specifics. I did try to look for it in the FAQs but couldn't find - sorry if I'm just being shite at searching.

I believe it's a pinned thread meaning posts should be well thought out, with actual sentences and/or paragraphs rather than one line statements.

No doubt someone will correct me if that's wrong though 😁
