And as we speak one poster in the Tottenham thread is already giving up on the FA Cup.
It's the way they say it that pisses me right off.
I doubt there's a single poster on here that wants to win the League Cup or FA Cup ahead of a League title or European Cup.
But to come out with "I don't care" and posts of that nature for me is out of order.
Firstly, if you don't care then fuck off, fuck off some more, then keep fucking off after that and leave those that do care to discuss things.
Secondly, do these people not take any pride in us being the most successful team in the country? How the fuck do they think we became the most succesful team. We wouldn't be if not for these trophies.