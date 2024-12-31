« previous next »
Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 207728 times)

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 01:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 31, 2024, 03:54:59 pm
Snap I feel  that with you too. Hope its not raining in Spain 😁

The Craig in Spain
falls mainly on the plain
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 02:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 11:39:25 am
He won't care if it is, because he's actually skiing in the Alps at the moment.  ;D

Well, sciatica permitting.

 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 06:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 11:39:25 am
He won't care if it is, because he's actually skiing in the Alps at the moment.  ;D

Well, sciatica permitting.

 ;D

No skiing yet. Just had a massage though and managed to walk more than a few mins without searing pain so maybe by the end of the week Ill be taking slow moving kids out on the slopes.
  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 06:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 06:09:06 pm
;D

No skiing yet. Just had a massage though and managed to walk more than a few mins without searing pain so maybe by the end of the week Ill be taking slow moving kids out on the slopes.
Well, that's an improvement. Hopefully you're skittling those ski novices on the slopes soon.  ;D
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

  • Spolier alret!
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 06:09:06 pm
;D

No skiing yet. Just had a massage though and managed to walk more than a few mins without searing pain so maybe by the end of the week Ill be taking slow moving kids out on the slopes.

Any sign of Cantona?
  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 07:41:38 pm »
Lest we forget..

Quote
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:36:00 pm
Sorry for the thread necro but couldn't find a thread for the 2020 PL win (and obvs no parade) and wanted to post something that probably isn't worth a new thread. so...

I'm 100% NOT getting carried away and counting the title before we've won it, however IF we win it in 2025, should the club invite back the 2020 players and staff to join in and finally get THEIR parade too?

I mean they fucking deserved one and I think it would be a nice touch.

Good idea? Shit idea?
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 07:45:13 pm »
You delete this soft sods(above) post, but keep the Larry, curly and mo, thread open.

You silly, silly sausages.


Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

  • RAWK Staff.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 07:52:37 pm »
it stays open so it's all contained, I dunno how many times I have to say it.
  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 07:55:37 pm »
Eleventy.

Why hide it?
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 07:56:27 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:45:13 pm
You delete this soft sods(above) post, but keep the Larry, curly and mo, thread open.

You silly, silly sausages.

We loathe that topic. But it concentrates the shit in one place and stops it from stinking the whole place out.
  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 07:56:27 pm
We loathe that topic. But it concentrates the shit in one place and stops it from stinking the whole place out.
That is neither a solution nor the answer.


Herding is not the way forward, education is what this site has preached for a long long time, to believe that it(herding)is, is a miss. Almost an easy life option.

I know youre not paid and I know you have a life, but this is the roll you undertake and in some way has been bestowed in some Frankish pagan ritual, and its not easy, I get it, but if you really want to get this forum back to whence it once came, roll your sleeves up and get stuck in.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

  • RAWK Staff.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 08:18:12 pm »
but there's nothing to educate on cos no-one knows anything but they WILL still post about it.
