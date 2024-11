Is it possible for one of the mods to delete my profile, please?



Hi Fait, firstly, despite the odd stupid poster this site is a good place for you to be, as you know. You won't get many such places that are welcoming and supportive as fellow Reds.Unfortunately we don't delete profiles, it messes with the systems. The only suggestion is to take a break from the site, long or short. But we'd always want you back sharing your thoughts with us.Feel free to pm me any time.