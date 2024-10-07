« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 177738 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,256
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1120 on: October 7, 2024, 05:28:02 pm »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1121 on: October 7, 2024, 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October  7, 2024, 05:28:02 pm
nah, i'm being sincere. you seem to be lying to yourself to be honest mate

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355081.msg19521725#msg19521725
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355081.msg19521784#msg19521784
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355081.msg19521784#msg19521784


Replying to posters lad, actual posts with facts.

And you even highlighted the lie.

Quote
you've even taken part in conversations about doing that before. not sure why you're projecting that on others
« Last Edit: October 7, 2024, 05:32:35 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,256
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1122 on: October 7, 2024, 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  7, 2024, 05:31:02 pm

Replying to posters lad, actual posts with facts.

And you even highlighted the lie.

honestly no idea what youre even trying to say!

by my definition, replying to posts counts as 'taking part in conversations' so you seem to be agreeing with my point, even though you're arguing something unknown
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1123 on: October 7, 2024, 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  7, 2024, 05:26:04 pm
What's the consensus about just having it as a news thread ?
I'd vote no.
this is a footie site - if ppl want to see / debate non-footie stuff that may well be very controversial, there's a LOT of other options.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1124 on: October 7, 2024, 05:40:11 pm »
forgot to say:  if any of the mods wanted to take on the job of monitoring a news-only thread I guess that's up to them.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1125 on: October 7, 2024, 05:48:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October  7, 2024, 05:34:42 pm
honestly no idea what youre even trying to say!

by my definition, replying to posts counts as 'taking part in conversations' so you seem to be agreeing with my point, even though you're arguing something unknown


It is the "Took part in conversations about doing that before" which I read as you saying that I actually had conversations about getting a thread shut down.

We'll leave it at that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,076
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1126 on: October 7, 2024, 06:01:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  7, 2024, 05:26:04 pm
What's the consensus about just having it as a news thread ?

Staff room sweepstake on how many hours it lasts. Pity the poor sucker that gets longer than a day.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1127 on: October 7, 2024, 06:05:25 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on October  6, 2024, 11:39:18 pm
I know there is no appetite for discussion around the genocide and I understand that since I wouldn't want to mod it either. It has to be done on some moral level though? Even just a news thread.

How can we pretend this isn't happening? I know it's a football forum but it is a Liverpool football forum.

Sounds like you're ready for a reasoned discussion

Case in point as to why there can't be a thread
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1128 on: October 7, 2024, 06:14:33 pm »
Quote from: SP on October  7, 2024, 06:01:25 pm
Staff room sweepstake on how many hours it lasts. Pity the poor sucker that gets longer than a day.


 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,917
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1129 on: October 7, 2024, 06:41:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  7, 2024, 05:26:04 pm
What's the consensus about just having it as a news thread ?
What would be the point in that?

You can go on any media website, from anywhere is the world and fill yer boots.

Why bring it here?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,307
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1130 on: October 7, 2024, 08:39:48 pm »
why was the technology > Macbook thread closed

too big?
or do you all hate Apple :D
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,678
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1131 on: October 7, 2024, 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  7, 2024, 06:05:25 pm
Sounds like you're ready for a reasoned discussion

Case in point as to why there can't be a thread
It's just stating a fact. I'm amazed there are so many that have a problem using accurate terminology for what is going on.

It doesn't sit right with me that rawk like most of the media is pretending this isn't happening. I always believed rawk was better than that. Anyway, doesn't look as if it's going to happen. Thought it was worth asking either way.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,076
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1132 on: October 7, 2024, 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  7, 2024, 08:39:48 pm
why was the technology > Macbook thread closed

too big?
or do you all hate Apple :D

My fat fingers on an iPad. Oops. Got a 32Gb M3 MBP for work. Can just about pretend it's Linux, although it really needs Bash 4. It's command line tools are irritatingly outdated.
« Last Edit: October 7, 2024, 08:44:45 pm by SP »
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,334
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1133 on: October 8, 2024, 09:51:34 am »
Quote from: MBL? on October  7, 2024, 08:41:29 pm
It's just stating a fact. I'm amazed there are so many that have a problem using accurate terminology for what is going on.

It doesn't sit right with me that rawk like most of the media is pretending this isn't happening. I always believed rawk was better than that. Anyway, doesn't look as if it's going to happen. Thought it was worth asking either way.
The one single thing that pisses me off the most with you lot is this charge that RAWK is "pretending this isn't happening" or "ignoring it". The statement from the mods is unequivocally clear that the issues at hand are neither being ignored nor dismissed. It's just that the moderation team has  quite correctly in the face of all the evidence before and after  deemed us collectively incapable of managing an adult and respectful conversation about it. That's it. That's all there is to it. And the ones responsible for that? They know exactly who they are and are free to vent their spleens on other forums or platforms and pollute that space as much as they like.

The matter is clear  RAWK Towers abhors the situation and clearly wishes it wasn't happening.

Give it a fucking rest, everyone, eh?
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,329
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1134 on: October 8, 2024, 10:35:58 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  7, 2024, 06:05:25 pm
Sounds like you're ready for a reasoned discussion

Case in point as to why there can't be a thread

I'd argue its like of yourself but can understand that it would be a nightmare to moderate given some can't even acknowledge what is going on.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1135 on: October 8, 2024, 11:25:08 am »
Surely to anyone with half a brain, the fact that there can't even be a discussion about having a discussion that doesn't turn into a one-side vs the-other-side thing, is about all the proof you need that this is an impossible thing to have on the site. As mods, we do revisit the decision of not having a thread / discussion on this sometimes. We discuss it, and then we see things like what happened in the Russia thread and the bollocks in here accusing us of all sorts of nonsense and the "well *you* would say that" type shit and we decide it's just not a thing we're willing to take on.

We are well aware that some posters don't agree with our stance. We appreciate that most posters do understand it.

If you care so much about discussing this, go and find a place on the internet that allows it. Or better still, go and do something practical like volunteer with an organsiation that's trying to help, because trying to stir up shit on here because you think it's important to discuss it is less than useless. Please stop.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,256
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1136 on: October 8, 2024, 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on October  8, 2024, 09:51:34 am
The one single thing that pisses me off the most with you lot is this charge that RAWK is "pretending this isn't happening" or "ignoring it". The statement from the mods is unequivocally clear that the issues at hand are neither being ignored nor dismissed. It's just that the moderation team has  quite correctly in the face of all the evidence before and after  deemed us collectively incapable of managing an adult and respectful conversation about it. That's it. That's all there is to it. And the ones responsible for that? They know exactly who they are and are free to vent their spleens on other forums or platforms and pollute that space as much as they like.

The matter is clear  RAWK Towers abhors the situation and clearly wishes it wasn't happening.

Give it a fucking rest, everyone, eh?
i've never understood it - this whole 'pretending it's not happening' or 'i'm not satisfied that RAWK (as a monolith - as if it's a person) doesn't phrase things exactly the way I want and need it to' or 'it's not a good look on RAWK' thing.

these days it's become so common for people to have this whole parasocial relationship to the websites they visit, the tv/films they watch etc that would be fascinating if it wasn't so concerning.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,334
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1137 on: October 8, 2024, 02:07:01 pm »
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,721
  • YNWA
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1138 on: October 9, 2024, 12:21:56 pm »
Is it time to move the Klopp thread into the Former Players (and managers) section now he's taking up a new role?
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1139 on: October 9, 2024, 05:13:16 pm »
Yeah, possibly. But I'll let this news cycle run before moving it I think, given it's a relatively big story.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,839
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1140 on: October 10, 2024, 06:05:24 pm »
Why was the Harris -Trump thread closed?
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,232
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1141 on: October 10, 2024, 06:19:27 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on October 10, 2024, 06:05:24 pm
Why was the Harris -Trump thread closed?
My fault mate, its open now.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,387
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 01:10:03 am »
That Klopp thread is just nuts! Glad but also sad it's been locked
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,050
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:10:03 am
That Klopp thread is just nuts! Glad but also sad it's been locked
Very sad that the thread for one of the greatest managers we've ever had has had to be locked.  :-\
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 12:56:57 pm »
way too many people can't wait to get on their moral high horse and start lecturing every one else about the correct way to live, behave, and think.  it's amazing how many saints walk among us.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,002
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 01:55:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:56:57 pm
way too many people can't wait to get on their moral high horse and start lecturing every one else about the correct way to live, behave, and think.  it's amazing how many saints walk among us.

What would they have done when they found out that the recently retired Shankly was training with Everton?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:56:57 pm
way too many people can't wait to get on their moral high horse and start lecturing every one else about the correct way to live, behave, and think.  it's amazing how many saints walk among us.

Let's not kid ourselves, it's not people is it
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,189
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 08:07:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm
Let's not kid ourselves, it's not people is it

For me, I don't know who you're talking about.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,854
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1148 on: Yesterday at 08:49:43 pm »
Dickheads are taking over the asylum
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,272
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 10:33:39 am »
Can we add the Jarell Quansah thread to this as well? You can tell there is no club football on at the moment.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,189
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 10:36:33 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:33:39 am
Can we add the Jarell Quansah thread to this as well? You can tell there is no club football on at the moment.  :o

:lmao that thread
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,866
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 11:11:39 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:33:39 am
Can we add the Jarell Quansah thread to this as well? You can tell there is no club football on at the moment.  :o
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:36:33 am
:lmao that thread
where are people on their moral high horse? Do you not think it's worth advising one of the clubs employees to not pursue romantic relationships with minors? Absolutely nobody in that thread is accusing him of anything, asking for him to be punished , wanting him sold etc. What exactly is the problem?

Separately, the bizarre thing here is how many of the same people who are arguing now that we shouldn't police behaviours and beliefs of former players and coaches have previously been totally fine with slandering club legends like Gerrard, Carragher and Henderson for their moves post-Liverpool.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 