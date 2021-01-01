« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 173627 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,246
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 05:28:02 pm »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:28:02 pm
nah, i'm being sincere. you seem to be lying to yourself to be honest mate

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355081.msg19521725#msg19521725
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355081.msg19521784#msg19521784
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355081.msg19521784#msg19521784


Replying to posters lad, actual posts with facts.

And you even highlighted the lie.

Quote
you've even taken part in conversations about doing that before. not sure why you're projecting that on others
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,246
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm

Replying to posters lad, actual posts with facts.

And you even highlighted the lie.

honestly no idea what youre even trying to say!

by my definition, replying to posts counts as 'taking part in conversations' so you seem to be agreeing with my point, even though you're arguing something unknown
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:26:04 pm
What's the consensus about just having it as a news thread ?
I'd vote no.
this is a footie site - if ppl want to see / debate non-footie stuff that may well be very controversial, there's a LOT of other options.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 05:40:11 pm »
forgot to say:  if any of the mods wanted to take on the job of monitoring a news-only thread I guess that's up to them.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 05:48:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:34:42 pm
honestly no idea what youre even trying to say!

by my definition, replying to posts counts as 'taking part in conversations' so you seem to be agreeing with my point, even though you're arguing something unknown


It is the "Took part in conversations about doing that before" which I read as you saying that I actually had conversations about getting a thread shut down.

We'll leave it at that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,075
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 06:01:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:26:04 pm
What's the consensus about just having it as a news thread ?

Staff room sweepstake on how many hours it lasts. Pity the poor sucker that gets longer than a day.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on October  6, 2024, 11:39:18 pm
I know there is no appetite for discussion around the genocide and I understand that since I wouldn't want to mod it either. It has to be done on some moral level though? Even just a news thread.

How can we pretend this isn't happening? I know it's a football forum but it is a Liverpool football forum.

Sounds like you're ready for a reasoned discussion

Case in point as to why there can't be a thread
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 06:14:33 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 06:01:25 pm
Staff room sweepstake on how many hours it lasts. Pity the poor sucker that gets longer than a day.


 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 06:41:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:26:04 pm
What's the consensus about just having it as a news thread ?
What would be the point in that?

You can go on any media website, from anywhere is the world and fill yer boots.

Why bring it here?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm »
why was the technology > Macbook thread closed

too big?
or do you all hate Apple :D
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm
Sounds like you're ready for a reasoned discussion

Case in point as to why there can't be a thread
It's just stating a fact. I'm amazed there are so many that have a problem using accurate terminology for what is going on.

It doesn't sit right with me that rawk like most of the media is pretending this isn't happening. I always believed rawk was better than that. Anyway, doesn't look as if it's going to happen. Thought it was worth asking either way.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,075
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:39:48 pm
why was the technology > Macbook thread closed

too big?
or do you all hate Apple :D

My fat fingers on an iPad. Oops. Got a 32Gb M3 MBP for work. Can just about pretend it's Linux, although it really needs Bash 4. It's command line tools are irritatingly outdated.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:44:45 pm by SP »
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,319
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 09:51:34 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
It's just stating a fact. I'm amazed there are so many that have a problem using accurate terminology for what is going on.

It doesn't sit right with me that rawk like most of the media is pretending this isn't happening. I always believed rawk was better than that. Anyway, doesn't look as if it's going to happen. Thought it was worth asking either way.
The one single thing that pisses me off the most with you lot is this charge that RAWK is "pretending this isn't happening" or "ignoring it". The statement from the mods is unequivocally clear that the issues at hand are neither being ignored nor dismissed. It's just that the moderation team has  quite correctly in the face of all the evidence before and after  deemed us collectively incapable of managing an adult and respectful conversation about it. That's it. That's all there is to it. And the ones responsible for that? They know exactly who they are and are free to vent their spleens on other forums or platforms and pollute that space as much as they like.

The matter is clear  RAWK Towers abhors the situation and clearly wishes it wasn't happening.

Give it a fucking rest, everyone, eh?
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,320
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 10:35:58 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm
Sounds like you're ready for a reasoned discussion

Case in point as to why there can't be a thread

I'd argue its like of yourself but can understand that it would be a nightmare to moderate given some can't even acknowledge what is going on.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 11:25:08 am »
Surely to anyone with half a brain, the fact that there can't even be a discussion about having a discussion that doesn't turn into a one-side vs the-other-side thing, is about all the proof you need that this is an impossible thing to have on the site. As mods, we do revisit the decision of not having a thread / discussion on this sometimes. We discuss it, and then we see things like what happened in the Russia thread and the bollocks in here accusing us of all sorts of nonsense and the "well *you* would say that" type shit and we decide it's just not a thing we're willing to take on.

We are well aware that some posters don't agree with our stance. We appreciate that most posters do understand it.

If you care so much about discussing this, go and find a place on the internet that allows it. Or better still, go and do something practical like volunteer with an organsiation that's trying to help, because trying to stir up shit on here because you think it's important to discuss it is less than useless. Please stop.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 