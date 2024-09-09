No one is pretending it isn't happening, people can't control themselves and the threads start to get abusive. Just last week the Russian thread was locked and probably took a long time to clean up because of it. We forget the mods are volunteers who have their own personal lives as well and shouldn't have to clean up the mess that's left behind because people can't behave themselves appropriately in the threads. As they've said multiple times there are loads of places to discuss what's going on and it doesn't have to be on a football forum.