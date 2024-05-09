« previous next »
Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 136481 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1040 on: May 9, 2024, 04:39:36 pm »
I get the shouts to kill those forums but wouldn't that just increase the likelihood that political stuff would start infesting other areas of the site - making the mods' job 100x more difficult?
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1041 on: May 9, 2024, 05:43:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  9, 2024, 04:39:36 pm
I get the shouts to kill those forums but wouldn't that just increase the likelihood that political stuff would start infesting other areas of the site - making the mods' job 100x more difficult?

Never mind contentious geo political issues some meff has caused the next manger thread to be closed. :o
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1042 on: May 9, 2024, 07:31:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May  9, 2024, 05:43:37 pm
Never mind contentious geo political issues some meff has caused the next manger thread to be closed. :o
Meffs Howard mate. Plural.
A few days ago it was about the season collapsing (or not) and now its a player thread.

There's fuck all to be said that hasn't been said so we'll see what happens over the next few days.
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1043 on: May 10, 2024, 08:44:23 pm »
From the blerts who run the place, to the bell whiffs who frequent the place -  all need to give their heads a wobble.

Gonks.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1044 on: May 11, 2024, 12:16:50 pm »
Any chance we can stop Al ruining every thread on the main board with exactly the same points, regardless of the subject?
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1045 on: May 11, 2024, 12:47:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 11, 2024, 12:16:50 pm
Any chance we can stop Al ruining every thread on the main board with exactly the same points, regardless of the subject?

Behave yourself....it's a forum...if you don't like what he says either counter his points or put him on ignore ....
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Save us Fowler
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1046 on: May 11, 2024, 01:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on May 11, 2024, 12:47:53 pm
Behave yourself....it's a forum...if you don't like what he says either counter his points or put him on ignore ....

Well, no, not if he's going in the Thiago thread talking about FSG's transfer policy.  There was about 15 posts with nothing to do with Thiago in them.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1047 on: May 11, 2024, 01:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on May 11, 2024, 12:47:53 pm
Behave yourself....it's a forum...if you don't like what he says either counter his points or put him on ignore ....

Yes countering his points definitely works ;D
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1048 on: May 11, 2024, 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on May 11, 2024, 12:47:53 pm
Behave yourself....it's a forum...if you don't like what he says either counter his points or put him on ignore ....

Yep.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1049 on: May 13, 2024, 10:05:57 am »
Ive just seen a poster/bot post spam the board with links to hook up sites

I cant find it now though.
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1050 on: May 13, 2024, 10:33:47 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 10:05:57 am
Ive just seen a poster/bot post spam the board with links to hook up sites
I cant find it now though.
Some of the Mods are faster at deleting than you are at copying mate.
Unlucky this time  ;D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1051 on: May 13, 2024, 12:08:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 13, 2024, 10:33:47 am
Some of the Mods are faster at deleting than you are at copying mate.
Unlucky this time  ;D

 :lmao :lmao
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1052 on: May 13, 2024, 01:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 10:05:57 am
Ive just seen a poster/bot post spam the board with links to hook up sites

I cant find it now though.

Been a few of those recently. I reported one in the betting forum a week or 2 ago.
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1053 on: May 13, 2024, 01:38:36 pm »
I reported one a few weeks back in The Boozer in some random language promoting an online casino.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1054 on: May 13, 2024, 01:50:35 pm »
I noticed the "poster" today had 4 posts to their account
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1055 on: May 13, 2024, 03:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 10:05:57 am
Ive just seen a poster/bot post spam the board with links to hook up sites

I cant find it now though.


Were they inviting you to meet up in Allerton? If so, it wasn't a bot.
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1056 on: May 13, 2024, 03:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 01:50:35 pm
I noticed the "poster" today had 4 posts to their account
This one had been registered about 12 years, mad :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1057 on: May 13, 2024, 09:12:58 pm »
I didn't mean to get The Klopp Template taken down.

Sorry.
Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1058 on: May 14, 2024, 12:26:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 11, 2024, 01:11:27 pm
Yes countering his points definitely works ;D

 ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1059 on: May 14, 2024, 11:42:51 am »
Quote from: John C on May 13, 2024, 03:38:38 pm
This one had been registered about 12 years, mad :D

it's likely people using passwords that have appeared in leaks.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1060 on: May 14, 2024, 12:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May 14, 2024, 11:42:51 am
it's likely people using passwords that have appeared in leaks.

Yeah. I had a warning that the initial password I used here, which I used for other non sensitive sites had been compromised so I changed it.

If this is the case it matey account for some of the other weird posts suddenly appearing from long defunct posters?
Offline Claire.

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1061 on: May 14, 2024, 01:59:33 pm »
yeah, spammers use the credentials from leaks to get into whatever they can find in their email inbox.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 08:57:00 am »
Just realised that we dont have a "former LFC managers" thread .. Or have I missed it somewhere?
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:57:00 am
Just realised that we dont have a "former LFC managers" thread .. Or have I missed it somewhere?

No we haven't mate. I'm not sure we need one, existing threads can be bumped or modified accordingly.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm »
Have we stopped doing sub forums for major tournaments?  :D
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Pretty sure the Sportswashing World Cup in 2022 just had 1 single thread.

I'd do up a TV fixture list for the Euros, but it would get lost without being in the OP, and I wouldn't be able to update it in the existing thread for the knockouts.
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 04:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:24 pm
Have we stopped doing sub forums for major tournaments?  :D
Yes mate. There'll prob be a single thread.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:22:27 pm
I'd do up a TV fixture list for the Euros, but it would get lost without being in the OP, and I wouldn't be able to update it in the existing thread for the knockouts.
If you want you could start a new thread now with a simple message in the OP - fixtures to follow. You'd be the thread owner and could update it appropriately?
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 04:32:27 pm »
Sound John, will do that.

Fairly sure most of the group stage TV fixtures are already decided so I'll get one going.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Nice one John and thank you Barnabus.  :wave
