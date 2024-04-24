« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 126875 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,264
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1000 on: April 24, 2024, 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2024, 12:28:56 pm
Not so much in what we the pre match writers do, but I wondered about closing all players threads at KO and not re-opening them until the next day?
Might be a good idea actually mate.
Just before I was made a Mod, very nearly 10 years ago, most player threads were actually banned because they were toxic.

We'll probably have a discussion about it.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,006
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1001 on: April 24, 2024, 01:59:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2024, 12:28:56 pm
I was thinking about next seasons pre match threads earlier and this also got me thinking about post match.

Not so much in what we the pre match writers do, but I wondered about closing all players threads at KO and not re-opening them until the next day?

This would help keep all discussion relating to the match in one place including player performances.

Once the initial post match thread calms down, were more likely to get considered opinions, thoughts etc which could improve the player threads and avoid some of the mud slinging and back and forth that currently makes them no go areas for some posters on here.

I know closing threads is probably a bit of a ball ache for mods but I think some of the match day Comms also have the ability.

Just an idea. Might be worth a trial, see how it works?

Good idea this.

The fixtures threads I post every week should probably be locked too. The same few posters nearly every game use them to post about our game while it's in play. Could just ban those fuckers though  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,893
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1002 on: April 24, 2024, 03:00:05 pm »
I hate the player threads, I'd rather we just had a thread for a topic, easier to read and well, delete when someone has a meltdown.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,801
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1003 on: April 24, 2024, 04:53:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2024, 12:28:56 pm
I was thinking about next seasons pre match threads earlier and this also got me thinking about post match.

Not so much in what we the pre match writers do, but I wondered about closing all players threads at KO and not re-opening them until the next day?

This would help keep all discussion relating to the match in one place including player performances.

Once the initial post match thread calms down, were more likely to get considered opinions, thoughts etc which could improve the player threads and avoid some of the mud slinging and back and forth that currently makes them no go areas for some posters on here.

I know closing threads is probably a bit of a ball ache for mods but I think some of the match day Comms also have the ability.

Just an idea. Might be worth a trial, see how it works?

Good suggestion duvva, I think most of the commentary team can do that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,006
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1004 on: April 24, 2024, 08:53:09 pm »
Same dickheads as always in the Nunez thread mid game slagging him off
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1005 on: April 24, 2024, 09:05:28 pm »
Well I think the point has been made better than I ever could
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1006 on: April 24, 2024, 10:15:15 pm »
Probably should have started this tonight
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1007 on: April 24, 2024, 10:19:36 pm »
Shouldn't have bothered opening the thread on the Main Board but then the pollution would be in all the other threads, maybe close the entire site down when we lose!

I mean that some nark has actually said that Klopp has lost the dressing room, I mean WTAF
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1008 on: April 24, 2024, 10:20:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 24, 2024, 04:53:13 pm
Good suggestion duvva, I think most of the commentary team can do that.
don't think we can lock threads on the Main Board Jill, at least I can't, I had a look tonight as was going to do it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1009 on: April 24, 2024, 10:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April 24, 2024, 10:20:37 pm
don't think we can lock threads on the Main Board Jill, at least I can't, I had a look tonight as was going to do it
I cant either but I think Tepid and Jill can
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,679
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1010 on: April 24, 2024, 10:56:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 24, 2024, 10:26:22 pm
I cant either but I think Tepid and Jill can
👍 definitely needs to happen
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,163
  • Bam!
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1011 on: April 24, 2024, 11:08:09 pm »
I put this in the fallout thread the other day, in a similar suggestion to duvva's

Quote from: Elzar on April 22, 2024, 08:35:40 am
I feel like the most match threads should be labelled 'Reaction' threads. Let everyone get out their words, lets face it having a conversation during the mass of posts after a loss, or after a win is impossible and pointless, especially while emotions are running high. Don't bother quoting anyone and trying to get them to explain something said after we've just lost an annoying game. As long as there is nothing horrific said.

We should then have the proper breakdown thread that opens the next morning, allow people to give their thoughts on the game in full whether its tactical or emotive, no short shitty posts that add nothing. Full thoughts, full breakdown, if you challenge something you do it in an adult way. Anyone that starts trying to cause arguments or throws insults at players, fans, other posters, just fuck them off the site for a bit.


There is just no point in anyone going through the post match threads to try and give proper debate 20 minutes after a game. I'd even just lock all player threads for a while, but obviously that weighs heavy on the mods.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,575
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:44:10 pm »
Question to the mods, does blaming Klopp's departure on the documentary still carry a ban?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,264
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 01:27:10 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:44:10 pm
Question to the mods, does blaming Klopp's departure on the documentary still carry a ban?
I'm not sure if anyone was initially banned but any such posts will be deleted so its a waste of typing time :)
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 24, 2024, 03:00:05 pm
I hate the player threads, I'd rather we just had a thread for a topic, easier to read and well, delete when someone has a meltdown.
Quote from: Elzar on April 24, 2024, 11:08:09 pm
I put this in the fallout thread the other day, in a similar suggestion to duvva's

Losing the player threads could be a better way to go and as suggested by Claire and Elzar having threads for topics. Would certainly be more manageable for mods Id have thought.

Its a team game anyway so whatever we have to say about the players in respect of their form/performance should be in that context and would fit in with post match reaction threads.

If anyone feels a topic around the team/manager/coaches/tactics/back room staff/owners etc needs a more in depth discussion then they can start a thread on that (we already have some). Although these can also end up in circular discussion it should be easier to mod, and encourage more nuanced and contextual discussion than we often get in the player threads.

Certainly think some changes are worth consideration to try and encourage posters who avoid the main forum back and hopefully discourage those who just want to vent at players or drive player based negatively.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • Big in Japan
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm »
Potentially an incredibly prescient username choice by the OP
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 