I hate the player threads, I'd rather we just had a thread for a topic, easier to read and well, delete when someone has a meltdown.



I put this in the fallout thread the other day, in a similar suggestion to duvva's





Losing the player threads could be a better way to go and as suggested by Claire and Elzar having threads for topics. Would certainly be more manageable for mods Id have thought.Its a team game anyway so whatever we have to say about the players in respect of their form/performance should be in that context and would fit in with post match reaction threads.If anyone feels a topic around the team/manager/coaches/tactics/back room staff/owners etc needs a more in depth discussion then they can start a thread on that (we already have some). Although these can also end up in circular discussion it should be easier to mod, and encourage more nuanced and contextual discussion than we often get in the player threads.Certainly think some changes are worth consideration to try and encourage posters who avoid the main forum back and hopefully discourage those who just want to vent at players or drive player based negatively.