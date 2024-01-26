« previous next »
Offline JP!

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #920 on: January 26, 2024, 04:46:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 26, 2024, 04:20:53 pm
If it's not a duplicate thread of one already put it in the main forum mate. We can always move it about for you.

Thank you.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Eeyore

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #921 on: January 28, 2024, 12:22:09 pm »
Just wondering why I was banned a couple of days ago. The warning was that anyone who insinuated that the TV documentary was the reason Klopp was leaving was banned.

My first post stated clearly that I was not talking about Jurgens motivations for leaving. What I was talking about why he decided to go public this week about a decision he had made in November. After being jumped on by the usual mob I then clarified my position.

Jürgen stated that he wanted to tell staff and players. The athletic piece stated that we haven't contacted any managers agents because we wanted to keep things quiet.

Given the hurried nature of the announcement that required both the men's and women's press conferences to be moved. I don't think it is unreasonable to suggest the news of the fly on the wall documentary going public may well have been the catalyst for Jürgen heading off speculation

Would it be possible for a mod to reread my posts please because it certainly wasn't my intention to state, speculate or even hint that the documentary was the reason Jürgen decided to leave. Something I believe I made clear in my posts.
Offline Rhi

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #922 on: January 28, 2024, 08:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on January 26, 2024, 11:44:15 am
I think the timing is because of the News breaking in the last few days about the behind the scenes TV series.

Klopp is on record as saying if it happened he would leave. So it would almost certainly come up in a press conference and Klopp is just too honest to lie about it.
Online Eeyore

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #923 on: January 28, 2024, 10:46:42 pm »
The point is that Klopp decided to leave in November. Hence my point about the timing of the announcement.
I even clarified the point in posts that were deleted.
Online SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #924 on: January 28, 2024, 11:12:01 pm »
why is the Klopp leaving thread closed?
Offline ljycb

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #925 on: January 28, 2024, 11:21:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 28, 2024, 11:12:01 pm
why is the Klopp leaving thread closed?

I think it was being cleaned up because someone posted an article about Klopp from the Spectator. If so, its good to know that the staff on here dont tolerate any mention of that rag.
Online SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #926 on: January 28, 2024, 11:25:43 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January 28, 2024, 11:21:56 pm
I think it was being cleaned up because someone posted an article about Klopp from the Spectator. If so, its good to know that the staff on here dont tolerate any mention of that rag.
yeah that was it.  John C's just opened it up again.
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #927 on: January 28, 2024, 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 28, 2024, 11:12:01 pm
why is the Klopp leaving thread closed?
The article was an unacceptable, vituperative, acerbic pile of shite which should never have been posted on this site mate and is never to be mentioned again.
Fuck the c*nts.
Online SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #928 on: January 28, 2024, 11:53:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 28, 2024, 11:33:32 pm
The article was an unacceptable, vituperative, acerbic pile of shite which should never have been posted on this site mate and is never to be mentioned again.
Fuck the c*nts.
:thumbup :thumbup
Offline CHOPPER

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #929 on: January 29, 2024, 09:57:39 am »
How this is allowed, and people still don't know what are and aren't, acceptable sources to be submitted as credible journalism, on these boards, is a worry.

Perhaps an update of the locked 'credible sources' thread in the main forum and a site wide link message to all, to the thread, may go some way to educate a forum, that considers itself educated.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #930 on: January 29, 2024, 12:52:22 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on January 29, 2024, 09:57:39 am
How this is allowed, and people still don't know what are and aren't, acceptable sources to be submitted as credible journalism, on these boards, is a worry.

Perhaps an update of the locked 'credible sources' thread in the main forum and a site wide link message to all, to the thread, may go some way to educate a forum, that considers itself educated.

It may be that more recent younger posters werent around when Johnson published Heffers original piece of shite in the Spectaror, only to be followed up by Johnsons own snide apology  in a later edition.

Even the Daily Mail wouldnt publish that utter garbage that was posted on here - mind you I only read a few lines and made my excuses and left.
Offline Rhi

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #931 on: January 29, 2024, 01:05:37 pm »
Be great if you could report stuff like that in future folks. I was online I think but I was just back from the match and didn't even notice it had been posted until this morning when I saw John had cleaned it all up. Really helps us deal with stuff like that sooner if it's flagged to us. We can't read every post.

Cheers.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #932 on: January 29, 2024, 01:59:23 pm »
Id suggest being proactive, rather than reactive.

Its your ball.
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #933 on: January 29, 2024, 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on January 29, 2024, 01:59:23 pm
Id suggest being proactive, rather than reactive.

Its your ball.
Hello mate  :wave
We've starred (*) one of the threads requiring posters to think about what they are saying. But that shouldn't be needed, RAWK has always had a philosophy of self-moderation and we'd have expected that to have been exercised by the poster.
It's difficult for us to be more proactive because although there is enough Mods around, some of us were at the match, have lives to live and indeed don't scrutinise every thread in detail. Generally the report button is used to capture such crap.

And for the other posters reading, the report button is for offensive and unacceptable posts, not opinions you disagree with.

Peace & love. YNWA. UTR.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #934 on: January 29, 2024, 06:08:44 pm »
John, you know me, I'm generally not arsed, but its an awful lot of work for you(or others) If you've got to sift through things to sanitise or remove, if people don't know what is or isn't acceptable.

That token gesture thread(which it appears to be) the 'approved sources' thread, that's locked, that's not been updated in 4 years and, lets be honest mate, who even notices it when they are on their own private internet warpath? ..... It sits there doing nothing.... so if its not relevant (refuses to put mods name in here as agag ;D) and people, especially new comers aren't pointed to it - what is the point?

As I say - Its your ball mate, and I'm not going to labour the point  - but its not making sense to me, to not give people some guidance and advice. Ditch the thread if you are not going to, is what I would say.



Anyway, fuck off, I cant stand non of ye!  I'm not arsed ;D
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #935 on: January 29, 2024, 09:57:59 pm »
Have some Nutella on toast and an early night and you'll feel grand in the morning mate  :D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #936 on: February 2, 2024, 05:04:20 pm »
Doesn't seem to be an option to add a poll on the LFC forum. Is this deliberate?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #937 on: February 2, 2024, 07:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  2, 2024, 05:04:20 pm
Doesn't seem to be an option to add a poll on the LFC forum. Is this deliberate?

Andy From Allerton has used up all the polls in the current financial year.

Please reapply from the 1st April. ;D
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #938 on: February 3, 2024, 10:08:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  2, 2024, 05:04:20 pm
Doesn't seem to be an option to add a poll on the LFC forum. Is this deliberate?
Seems so, it's not there for me either.
I seem to recall a similar discussion a long time ago mate.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #939 on: February 3, 2024, 10:49:59 am »
The feature was removed so people with a shit memory, couldnt create them and then forget about them.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #940 on: February 3, 2024, 11:47:46 am »
Quote from: John C on February  3, 2024, 10:08:27 am
Seems so, it's not there for me either.
I seem to recall a similar discussion a long time ago mate.

I was going to put a poll for the 1000th Klopp goal. I'll just delcare myself the winner to save any hassle  :D
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #941 on: February 3, 2024, 12:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  3, 2024, 11:47:46 am
I was going to put a poll for the 1000th Klopp goal. I'll just delcare myself the winner to save any hassle  :D
Your daughter probably would have won actually :D
Offline Claire.

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #942 on: February 3, 2024, 05:03:10 pm »
I can add a poll in there because I'm special 🤭 but if you make it somewhere else we can move it in there.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #943 on: February 10, 2024, 09:19:07 am »
The mourning of departed reds, thread in the boozer, can this be moved to the main football forum?

Us fans are the lifeblood of this club and also this forum and I think the main forum is a more befitting place for it to reside. They and we, are the foot soldiers.

Not sure why I put it in the boozer in the first place 🤷‍♂️
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #944 on: February 10, 2024, 10:43:19 am »
Done mate.
Offline Samie

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #945 on: February 10, 2024, 08:52:36 pm »
Can any mod get Andy to do a poll in the main forum on who we'd like as the next LFC manager?  :D
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #946 on: February 10, 2024, 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2024, 08:52:36 pm
Can any mod get Andy to do a poll in the main forum on who we'd like as the next LFC manager?  :D
Samie - dur! Andy has been the match and as usual he'll appear abar half one in the morning.
He's probably still trying to find me to buy him another pint to be honest.
Offline sambhi92

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 03:04:57 pm »
could we get the ability to like a post in the future? Might be easier than always replying thanks to people!
Offline John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #948 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 03:04:57 pm
could we get the ability to like a post in the future? Might be easier than always replying thanks to people!
Hello mate, it's something that's been requested frequently but it was decided a while ago it won't be getting introduced.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #949 on: Today at 01:13:16 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on
could we get the ability to like a post in the future? Might be easier than always replying thanks to people!

I agree, well said. :thumbup
Online SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #950 on: Today at 01:16:24 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:13:16 am
I agree, well said. :thumbup
good post chopper.
Online SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #951 on: Today at 01:18:30 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm
Hello mate, it's something that's been requested frequently but it was decided a while ago it won't be getting introduced.
what was the reasoning John? I think it would be a huge improvement to be honest.

I imagine it's a non-trivial sw modification but I seem to recall (could be completely wrong!) that it was more a "we don't want to be like other sites" thing?
