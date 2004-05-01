« previous next »
a question for one of the mods

reddebs

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #720 on: June 1, 2023, 09:36:22 am
That's worked 👍
24/007

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #721 on: June 1, 2023, 02:39:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June  1, 2023, 09:36:22 am
That's worked 👍
Tech Support 101.
reddebs

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #722 on: June 1, 2023, 03:38:04 pm
Quote from: 24/007 on June  1, 2023, 02:39:44 pm
Tech Support 101.

You'd think I'd have learnt by now but I'm heading the other way now where I'm forgetting rather than learning 🤷
peelyon

Stupid question
Reply #723 on: June 6, 2023, 05:06:57 pm
I've been inactive for a good few years so apologies if this comes across stupid.

is there a transfer board / sub forum that I'm just not seeing?
Samie

Reply #724 on: June 6, 2023, 05:09:54 pm
Are you sure you want to know how deep the rabbit hole goes?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Stupid question
Reply #725 on: June 6, 2023, 05:29:05 pm
Quote from: peelyon on June  6, 2023, 05:06:57 pm
I've been inactive for a good few years so apologies if this comes across stupid.

is there a transfer board / sub forum that I'm just not seeing?

Yes  mate, its located in General Football and Sport section

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.msg18891917;topicseen#new

If this doesn't work you may be restricted on what you can see.


There is a thread called Ask the mods a question, this would probably be more appropriate.

peelyon

Re: Stupid question
Reply #726 on: June 6, 2023, 07:04:58 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June  6, 2023, 05:29:05 pm
Yes  mate, its located in General Football and Sport section

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.msg18891917;topicseen#new

If this doesn't work you may be restricted on what you can see.


There is a thread called Ask the mods a question, this would probably be more appropriate.



Didnt even see it!

Sorry mods feel free to delete this!
Buck Pete

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #727 on: June 8, 2023, 01:24:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on April 19, 2023, 07:00:55 pm
PM rob, he probably knows.

:lmao

Chuck Norris emails Rob and asks him how to overpower a particularly tricky opponent.
Samie

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #728 on: June 10, 2023, 05:41:33 pm
The transfer thread has been locked more times since the season ended than during the season for fucks sakes. Can a mod open it please.  ;D
afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #729 on: June 10, 2023, 05:44:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 10, 2023, 05:41:33 pm
The transfer thread has been locked more times since the season ended than during the season for fucks sakes. Can a mod open it please.  ;D

Thuram into a bit of a farce, no?
oojason

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #730 on: June 12, 2023, 12:30:03 pm

Would it be possible for these 9 threads to be moved into the 'History Board' section of RAWK, please (if you lovely mods see fit)?

Liverpool - our 2nd European Cup - 1977/78 season... - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353145.0
Liverpool's 3rd European Cup - and 1st League Cup - 1980/81 season... - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353155.0
1984 A Vintage Year - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59803
The Double '86 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223818
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 1988 - fill yer boots (+ more for the whole 1987/88 season) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257286.0
Liverpool - 1988/89 season... - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353141.0
Liverpool's 18th league title - 1989/90 season... - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353120.0
Liverpool - 1990/91 season... - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353106.0
Liverpool's 5th European Cup - the 2004/05 Season - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353156.0

Just thought it may be better to have all these league title winning seasons video threads together - and may get some more interest / a bit more chat about them as well as in the 'History Board' itself? (hopefully, anyway) No worries if not. :wave
John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #731 on: June 13, 2023, 06:48:31 am
All moved now mate.
oojason

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #732 on: June 13, 2023, 04:16:33 pm
Quote from: John C on June 13, 2023, 06:48:31 am
All moved now mate.

Brilliant - thanks very much for that mate  :thumbup
reddebs

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #733 on: June 14, 2023, 01:01:45 pm
Any chance we could have a forum alarm goes off when we get some actual news on transfers so I know there's something to read in the transfer thread rather than the 10 pages of shite that's been posted this morning 👍

When I say news, I mean actual confirmation from a reputable source that a bid has been accepted.

Thanks in advance ☺️

24/007

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #734 on: June 14, 2023, 06:18:54 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June 14, 2023, 01:01:45 pm
Any chance we could have a forum alarm goes off when we get some actual news on transfers so I know there's something to read in the transfer thread rather than the 10 pages of shite that's been posted this morning 👍

When I say news, I mean actual confirmation from a reputable source that a bid has been accepted.

Thanks in advance ☺️
This should be in the jokes so bad thread.....
SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #735 on: June 14, 2023, 06:42:48 pm
Quote from: 24/007 on June 14, 2023, 06:18:54 pm
This should be in the jokes so bad thread.....
you must be psychic Jim - was just gonna suggest that.  any time an amusing joke gets posted ..... everyone gets a text message.
Crosby Nick

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #736 on: June 14, 2023, 09:33:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 14, 2023, 06:42:48 pm
you must be psychic Jim - was just gonna suggest that.  any time an amusing joke gets posted ..... everyone gets a text message.

You think Im made of money?
SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #737 on: June 14, 2023, 09:42:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 14, 2023, 09:33:03 pm
You think Im made of money?
I did say "amusing"  :)
Samie

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 03:02:41 pm
Come on now, it's piss taking here.  :D

Quote from: Samie on June 10, 2023, 05:41:33 pm
The transfer thread has been locked more times since the season ended than during the season for fucks sakes. Can a mod open it please.  ;D
Capon Debaser

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 06:13:10 pm
Should have a points system whereby if someone gets the thread locked they gain a certain amount of points. Cos its always the same people. Once they reach a certain score they get banned for life. Their IP address gets blocked and we write a letter to their workplace and get them sacked followed by a visit to their home to inform their partners and family what a sad prick they are for going around in circles in every thread they visit

Also, poor Samanthas been without a home for a full day. What happens when its raining, where does she go to shelter?

Doubt anyone on heres fucking taking him in like.
duvva 💅

Re: a question for one of the mods
Reply #740 on: Today at 08:12:53 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:13:10 pm
Should have a points system whereby if someone gets the thread locked they gain a certain amount of points. Cos its always the same people. Once they reach a certain score they get banned for life. Their IP address gets blocked and we write a letter to their workplace and get them sacked followed by a visit to their home to inform their partners and family what a sad prick they are for going around in circles in every thread they visit

Also, poor Samanthas been without a home for a full day. What happens when its raining, where does she go to shelter?

Doubt anyone on heres fucking taking him in like.
🤣🤣
