That's worked 👍
Tech Support 101.
I've been inactive for a good few years so apologies if this comes across stupid.is there a transfer board / sub forum that I'm just not seeing?
Yes mate, its located in General Football and Sport section https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.msg18891917;topicseen#newIf this doesn't work you may be restricted on what you can see.There is a thread called Ask the mods a question, this would probably be more appropriate.
PM rob, he probably knows.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
The transfer thread has been locked more times since the season ended than during the season for fucks sakes. Can a mod open it please.
Would it be possible for these 9 threads to be moved into the 'History Board' section of RAWK, please (if you lovely mods see fit)?
Page created in 0.165 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.87]