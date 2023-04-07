« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 76601 times)

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #680 on: April 7, 2023, 08:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  5, 2023, 04:11:27 pm
When are these fuckin' trolls and newbies going to get banned?

Are you talking about anyone specific? The report button is there for anyone who thinks someone has gone too far. Otherwise we can all try to educate our newer members on posting styles / dos and donts etc.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,231
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #681 on: April 7, 2023, 11:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on April  7, 2023, 08:21:08 pm
Are you talking about anyone specific? The report button is there for anyone who thinks someone has gone too far. Otherwise we can all try to educate our newer members on posting styles / dos and donts etc.

Rhi, Samie's looking for neither a reasoned, mature policy outline/assessment nor the responsibility of reporting to anyone.

He just wants the hammer... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,114
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #682 on: April 7, 2023, 11:37:28 pm »
You know me so well.  ;D
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #683 on: April 10, 2023, 03:25:09 pm »
Why was the Nike trans thread locked? It all seemed respectful enough from what I can see.

I know this site isnt the place to solve all the worlds problems but it is, for me, the best place to chat about current affairs on the internet. What is so scary about this topic that it cant be spoken about, its a bit ridiculous at this point.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,911
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #684 on: April 10, 2023, 03:33:13 pm »
There was some stuff deleted. The thread was locked whilst deletion took place. You might not even notice what was deleted, thus creating the sense (read "illusion")of respectful debate....

It might reopen later. That's up to the mod what did it (having looked at what was deleted, it was a very reasonable action to take...)

Nothing "ridiculous" about it. If anything's "ridiculous", it's the reaction to modding this place, which is done by volunteers in their spare time and we're a Liverpool Football Club discussion forum. Everything beyond those two bolded words is a bonus, mate. You're welcome. :wave
« Last Edit: April 10, 2023, 03:34:46 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #685 on: April 10, 2023, 04:41:44 pm »
I locked it because it had veered away from the original topic of Nike using a trans person as a model and to the usual suspects arguing their usual points about trans rights. We've seen and read it all before and I don't think it benefits anyone.

Like Jim says, I had also deleted some stuff.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #686 on: April 10, 2023, 06:53:40 pm »
My 'ridiculous' comment wasn't about the overall modding on the site to be clear, just that it seems like no thread on any topic touching on this area can stay open, and as soon as anything questionable is posted it's locked and never to be spoken of again.

The 'boomer humour' nike photoshopped kit pic was daft and could have been swiftly deleted, no problem there

As for the discussion not benefitting anyone, I would beg to differ. It's a huge topic in society today, there's no getting away from it. It's pretty confusing for many, there's a lot of controversy and outrage, fake and otherwise. For example, are Nike and Bud Light making a real effort to be LGBT allies or are they cynically stirring the outrage pot?

There's a lot of stuff to discuss there and I genuinely don't know of a better place than RAWK to have the discussion - we have a lot of intelligent people from different backgrounds, obvious hate-speech and trolling is not tolerated, and there isn't the complete anonymity and throwaway nature of places like reddit or twitter. We are familiar with each other and hold each other accountable here to some degree.

I saw some thought-provoking posts in there from Bioluminescence and others that gave views I hadn't previously considered

This is just a general comment rather than specific to RAWK, but HomesickRed said it well and I think loads of RAWKites would agree: "I'm as confused as the next person and wary of stepping into this toxic debate." It feels like on one side you've got the right-wingers who LOVE to talk about this and search for stories to go mental about. On the other side you've got the extreme pro-trans people who are quick to call anything transphobic. And then you have 90% of the population in the middle, just scratching their heads wondering wtf is going on and what they are allowed to say. Shutting down the discussion isn't doing anyone any favours imo
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,911
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #687 on: April 10, 2023, 08:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 10, 2023, 06:53:40 pm
Shutting down the discussion isn't doing anyone any favours imo
It's not shut down totally. It's being discussed in innumerable other places. Just not on RAWK beyond a certain point. Of all the people on the mod team, I'd suggest that Rhi is the most highly qualified to make that call and I'm sure I speak for the rest of RAWK Towers in supporting her judgement. If that disappoints you, perhaps this isn't the best place on the internet for you to find the education you seek on certain topics and perhaps that's just something you have to accept.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #688 on: April 10, 2023, 08:49:00 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 10, 2023, 08:13:16 pm
It's not shut down totally. It's being discussed in innumerable other places. Just not on RAWK beyond a certain point. Of all the people on the mod team, I'd suggest that Rhi is the most highly qualified to make that call and I'm sure I speak for the rest of RAWK Towers in supporting her judgement. If that disappoints you, perhaps this isn't the best place on the internet for you to find the education you seek on certain topics and perhaps that's just something you have to accept.

Can't say fairer than that!
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #689 on: April 10, 2023, 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 10, 2023, 08:13:16 pm
It's not shut down totally. It's being discussed in innumerable other places. Just not on RAWK beyond a certain point. Of all the people on the mod team, I'd suggest that Rhi is the most highly qualified to make that call and I'm sure I speak for the rest of RAWK Towers in supporting her judgement. If that disappoints you, perhaps this isn't the best place on the internet for you to find the education you seek on certain topics and perhaps that's just something you have to accept.

Why the pissy condescension? Needless, I'm genuinely complimenting the site, I get a lot of interesting info here. It's my sole source of UK politics for instance and I bet it's the primary source of a lot of posters' US politics. Anyway, whatever - I don't get why the topic is so scary that it can't even be broached.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,231
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #690 on: April 10, 2023, 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 10, 2023, 10:53:50 pm
Why the pissy condescension? Needless, I'm genuinely complimenting the site, I get a lot of interesting info here. It's my sole source of UK politics for instance and I bet it's the primary source of a lot of posters' US politics. Anyway, whatever - I don't get why the topic is so scary that it can't even be broached.

Genuinely think that wasn't pissy condescension but rather Jim being careful and measured in his reply.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #691 on: April 11, 2023, 06:14:54 am »
Sorry- On reflection I was a bit needlessly antagonistic here not sure why. I retract all my objections and close my feedback ticket. Appreciate all you do mods
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,911
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #692 on: April 11, 2023, 07:03:55 am »
Cheers - sometimes we come across a topic that either genuinely interests us or are passionate about and/or have skin on the game and we want to talk about it and/or learn and/or share our own experiences of that topic. In the Internet Age, it's easy to lose sight of the principles of relevance, context, suitability, appropriateness, etc., as well as sometimes the topic receiving disproportionate attention - and that's when moderation kicks in. We're not here to piss on people's chips or slam down the ban hammer at will or even look for threads to lock - I can't speak for the others but only for myself and am reminded of my days as a referee in Sweden when I'd say to any particularly vocal complaints that I didn't turn up that day wanting to blow a whistle - in fact, my fave matches are when I didn't need to blow one at all, other than to start/stop play for 'normal' reasons (kick-offs, goals, HT/FT).

It's the same here - a nice day as a mod is when we can sit back, watch hilarity/mayhem/educatio/banter/wit/sharing ensue and we don't have to delete/lock/warn/ban anyone or anything - and we always answer questions - sometimes the answer isn't what people want to read and that's understandable too. It's hard not to sound pissily condescending when trying to explain that. The general rule is we're here for the footie, first and foremost, although I freely confess I came here for the Hillsborough campaigning. Now that we've won the battle for the truth, but lost the war for the justice, and I know next-to-nothing about footie, maybe I should be taking my own advice and stepping aside......

Thanks for the appreciation though, it's always nice to read at RAWK Towers :thumbup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,065
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #693 on: April 11, 2023, 07:56:14 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 11, 2023, 06:14:54 am
Sorry- On reflection I was a bit needlessly antagonistic here not sure why. I retract all my objections and close my feedback ticket. Appreciate all you do mods
I'm glad you've posted that Mumm-Ra, out of respect to you I'd bit my tongue not responding for a day or so because my only line would have been to say you're coming across as seemingly ungrateful and entitled by demanding the discussion.
Thank you for reflecting.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,018
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #694 on: April 17, 2023, 02:21:26 am »
Not sure if this is the place to ask, but can one of the mods please unlock the Fantasy Premier League thread in the Betting sub-forum? I'm guessing it just missed the re-opening after our memorial day, no fireworks to be found there...
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #695 on: April 17, 2023, 03:15:50 pm »
Some odd posts seem to have been added to the BBC thread? Possibly mis-merged if thats the right phrase?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #696 on: April 19, 2023, 05:58:37 pm »
Which one of you twits merged the dead musicians thread with the BBC thread. ;D ;)

I went to post about the death of Ahmed Jamal and ended up in another thread. ;D
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,911
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #697 on: April 19, 2023, 06:59:05 pm »
Haha really? That's a corker. Deffo not me though. In 14 years I've never once learnt how to do merge 😅
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #698 on: April 19, 2023, 07:00:55 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 19, 2023, 06:59:05 pm
Haha really? That's a corker. Deffo not me though. In 14 years I've never once learnt how to do merge 😅
PM rob, he probably knows.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #699 on: April 19, 2023, 09:40:39 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 19, 2023, 06:59:05 pm
Haha really? That's a corker. Deffo not me though. In 14 years I've never once learnt how to do merge 😅
Excuses lad, nothing more. Get it fixed. :P
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,065
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #700 on: April 21, 2023, 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 19, 2023, 09:40:39 pm
Excuses lad, nothing more. Get it fixed. :P
Could have been a fuck up by me :)
I've created a new thread from the latest posts.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,651
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #701 on: April 26, 2023, 02:54:16 pm »
Started seeing the Watched markers recently, but have just seen a muted one - whats that effect? as I dont recall muting anyone
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,650
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #702 on: April 26, 2023, 02:55:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 26, 2023, 02:54:16 pm
Started seeing the Watched markers recently, but have just seen a muted one - whats that effect? as I dont recall muting anyone

It's because you're technically a mod in the match comms sub forum. So you get to see a few things normal users can't. You're welcome.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,651
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #703 on: April 26, 2023, 04:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 26, 2023, 02:55:22 pm
It's because you're technically a mod in the match comms sub forum. So you get to see a few things normal users can't. You're welcome.
Ah that does explain why Ive started seeing those, and I get what Watched means but what does muted mean in terms of a warning on here? Has the poster been muted so no one can see their posts or does it mean theyre currently on a holiday?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,650
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #704 on: April 26, 2023, 04:28:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 26, 2023, 04:05:04 pm
Ah that does explain why Ive started seeing those, and I get what Watched means but what does muted mean in terms of a warning on here? Has the poster been muted so no one can see their posts or does it mean theyre currently on a holiday?

Muted just means they can read and not post for a certain period of time.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,911
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #705 on: April 26, 2023, 04:51:53 pm »
It kicks in automatically for warnings of 60% and higher. When the level drops (1% a day) below 60, muting deactivates.

What's hilarious is when people come back acting like knobs as soon as the mute is lifted.

Then we get creative...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,651
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #706 on: April 26, 2023, 05:09:06 pm »
Cheers chaps
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 06:27:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on April 21, 2023, 03:29:12 pm
Could have been a fuck up by me :)
I've created a new thread from the latest posts.
I meant to do this the other day, thanks, John.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,306
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #708 on: Today at 08:51:53 am »
Just noticed the CT addition. Mingebag status confirmed :-[  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 