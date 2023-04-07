« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 75172 times)

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #680 on: April 7, 2023, 08:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  5, 2023, 04:11:27 pm
When are these fuckin' trolls and newbies going to get banned?

Are you talking about anyone specific? The report button is there for anyone who thinks someone has gone too far. Otherwise we can all try to educate our newer members on posting styles / dos and donts etc.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,095
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #681 on: April 7, 2023, 11:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on April  7, 2023, 08:21:08 pm
Are you talking about anyone specific? The report button is there for anyone who thinks someone has gone too far. Otherwise we can all try to educate our newer members on posting styles / dos and donts etc.

Rhi, Samie's looking for neither a reasoned, mature policy outline/assessment nor the responsibility of reporting to anyone.

He just wants the hammer... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,762
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #682 on: April 7, 2023, 11:37:28 pm »
You know me so well.  ;D
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm »
Why was the Nike trans thread locked? It all seemed respectful enough from what I can see.

I know this site isnt the place to solve all the worlds problems but it is, for me, the best place to chat about current affairs on the internet. What is so scary about this topic that it cant be spoken about, its a bit ridiculous at this point.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,745
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 03:33:13 pm »
There was some stuff deleted. The thread was locked whilst deletion took place. You might not even notice what was deleted, thus creating the sense (read "illusion")of respectful debate....

It might reopen later. That's up to the mod what did it (having looked at what was deleted, it was a very reasonable action to take...)

Nothing "ridiculous" about it. If anything's "ridiculous", it's the reaction to modding this place, which is done by volunteers in their spare time and we're a Liverpool Football Club discussion forum. Everything beyond those two bolded words is a bonus, mate. You're welcome. :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:34:46 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 04:41:44 pm »
I locked it because it had veered away from the original topic of Nike using a trans person as a model and to the usual suspects arguing their usual points about trans rights. We've seen and read it all before and I don't think it benefits anyone.

Like Jim says, I had also deleted some stuff.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm »
My 'ridiculous' comment wasn't about the overall modding on the site to be clear, just that it seems like no thread on any topic touching on this area can stay open, and as soon as anything questionable is posted it's locked and never to be spoken of again.

The 'boomer humour' nike photoshopped kit pic was daft and could have been swiftly deleted, no problem there

As for the discussion not benefitting anyone, I would beg to differ. It's a huge topic in society today, there's no getting away from it. It's pretty confusing for many, there's a lot of controversy and outrage, fake and otherwise. For example, are Nike and Bud Light making a real effort to be LGBT allies or are they cynically stirring the outrage pot?

There's a lot of stuff to discuss there and I genuinely don't know of a better place than RAWK to have the discussion - we have a lot of intelligent people from different backgrounds, obvious hate-speech and trolling is not tolerated, and there isn't the complete anonymity and throwaway nature of places like reddit or twitter. We are familiar with each other and hold each other accountable here to some degree.

I saw some thought-provoking posts in there from Bioluminescence and others that gave views I hadn't previously considered

This is just a general comment rather than specific to RAWK, but HomesickRed said it well and I think loads of RAWKites would agree: "I'm as confused as the next person and wary of stepping into this toxic debate." It feels like on one side you've got the right-wingers who LOVE to talk about this and search for stories to go mental about. On the other side you've got the extreme pro-trans people who are quick to call anything transphobic. And then you have 90% of the population in the middle, just scratching their heads wondering wtf is going on and what they are allowed to say. Shutting down the discussion isn't doing anyone any favours imo
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,745
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 08:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
Shutting down the discussion isn't doing anyone any favours imo
It's not shut down totally. It's being discussed in innumerable other places. Just not on RAWK beyond a certain point. Of all the people on the mod team, I'd suggest that Rhi is the most highly qualified to make that call and I'm sure I speak for the rest of RAWK Towers in supporting her judgement. If that disappoints you, perhaps this isn't the best place on the internet for you to find the education you seek on certain topics and perhaps that's just something you have to accept.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 08:49:00 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:13:16 pm
It's not shut down totally. It's being discussed in innumerable other places. Just not on RAWK beyond a certain point. Of all the people on the mod team, I'd suggest that Rhi is the most highly qualified to make that call and I'm sure I speak for the rest of RAWK Towers in supporting her judgement. If that disappoints you, perhaps this isn't the best place on the internet for you to find the education you seek on certain topics and perhaps that's just something you have to accept.

Can't say fairer than that!
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:13:16 pm
It's not shut down totally. It's being discussed in innumerable other places. Just not on RAWK beyond a certain point. Of all the people on the mod team, I'd suggest that Rhi is the most highly qualified to make that call and I'm sure I speak for the rest of RAWK Towers in supporting her judgement. If that disappoints you, perhaps this isn't the best place on the internet for you to find the education you seek on certain topics and perhaps that's just something you have to accept.

Why the pissy condescension? Needless, I'm genuinely complimenting the site, I get a lot of interesting info here. It's my sole source of UK politics for instance and I bet it's the primary source of a lot of posters' US politics. Anyway, whatever - I don't get why the topic is so scary that it can't even be broached.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,095
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm
Why the pissy condescension? Needless, I'm genuinely complimenting the site, I get a lot of interesting info here. It's my sole source of UK politics for instance and I bet it's the primary source of a lot of posters' US politics. Anyway, whatever - I don't get why the topic is so scary that it can't even be broached.

Genuinely think that wasn't pissy condescension but rather Jim being careful and measured in his reply.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #691 on: Today at 06:14:54 am »
Sorry- On reflection I was a bit needlessly antagonistic here not sure why. I retract all my objections and close my feedback ticket. Appreciate all you do mods
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,745
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #692 on: Today at 07:03:55 am »
Cheers - sometimes we come across a topic that either genuinely interests us or are passionate about and/or have skin on the game and we want to talk about it and/or learn and/or share our own experiences of that topic. In the Internet Age, it's easy to lose sight of the principles of relevance, context, suitability, appropriateness, etc., as well as sometimes the topic receiving disproportionate attention - and that's when moderation kicks in. We're not here to piss on people's chips or slam down the ban hammer at will or even look for threads to lock - I can't speak for the others but only for myself and am reminded of my days as a referee in Sweden when I'd say to any particularly vocal complaints that I didn't turn up that day wanting to blow a whistle - in fact, my fave matches are when I didn't need to blow one at all, other than to start/stop play for 'normal' reasons (kick-offs, goals, HT/FT).

It's the same here - a nice day as a mod is when we can sit back, watch hilarity/mayhem/educatio/banter/wit/sharing ensue and we don't have to delete/lock/warn/ban anyone or anything - and we always answer questions - sometimes the answer isn't what people want to read and that's understandable too. It's hard not to sound pissily condescending when trying to explain that. The general rule is we're here for the footie, first and foremost, although I freely confess I came here for the Hillsborough campaigning. Now that we've won the battle for the truth, but lost the war for the justice, and I know next-to-nothing about footie, maybe I should be taking my own advice and stepping aside......

Thanks for the appreciation though, it's always nice to read at RAWK Towers :thumbup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 