My 'ridiculous' comment wasn't about the overall modding on the site to be clear, just that it seems like no thread on any topic touching on this area can stay open, and as soon as anything questionable is posted it's locked and never to be spoken of again.



The 'boomer humour' nike photoshopped kit pic was daft and could have been swiftly deleted, no problem there



As for the discussion not benefitting anyone, I would beg to differ. It's a huge topic in society today, there's no getting away from it. It's pretty confusing for many, there's a lot of controversy and outrage, fake and otherwise. For example, are Nike and Bud Light making a real effort to be LGBT allies or are they cynically stirring the outrage pot?



There's a lot of stuff to discuss there and I genuinely don't know of a better place than RAWK to have the discussion - we have a lot of intelligent people from different backgrounds, obvious hate-speech and trolling is not tolerated, and there isn't the complete anonymity and throwaway nature of places like reddit or twitter. We are familiar with each other and hold each other accountable here to some degree.



I saw some thought-provoking posts in there from Bioluminescence and others that gave views I hadn't previously considered



This is just a general comment rather than specific to RAWK, but HomesickRed said it well and I think loads of RAWKites would agree: "I'm as confused as the next person and wary of stepping into this toxic debate." It feels like on one side you've got the right-wingers who LOVE to talk about this and search for stories to go mental about. On the other side you've got the extreme pro-trans people who are quick to call anything transphobic. And then you have 90% of the population in the middle, just scratching their heads wondering wtf is going on and what they are allowed to say. Shutting down the discussion isn't doing anyone any favours imo