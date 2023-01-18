Probably answered somewhere before and I never noticed it because I never had any intention of doing so, but is creating new threads restricted?

I was looking to start one about the squad management that can be maintained season by season. Stuff that has the rules of what's allowed in the squad and how we stack up with all these different rules in Premier League and Champions League about Home-Grown, Locally trained and Association trained. I am sure individual posts call them out in different threads, but it may be good to have it in one place where you can go and see who's registered and who's not and where we have room to add in the future windows.



EDIT - it seems that the new topic link is only missing in the Main Forum.