I once got told off in class at nursery school for singing that as it had the words shut up in it and we were only allowed to say Sshh



Belongs in the small things that hannoy thread but I absolutely fuckin despise this song because it was at #1 for so long it prevented Ultravox's Vienna from reaching the top spot. Vienna to me is top of the list of Songs That Should Have Made #1 But Didn't list. Along with Blue Monday.