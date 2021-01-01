« previous next »
Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 61596 times)

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 07:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
How would I go about putting a post in my signature? I can't for the life of me figure out how  :-\

I think you do it through your profile layout but you might need a higher post count to do it.

Edit.....  It's in your forum profile not the layout but 👍
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:50 pm by reddebs »
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 07:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
How would I go about putting a post in my signature? I can't for the life of me figure out how  :-\

Quote the post the you want into the reply box and then copy it all to your clipboard, go here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;area=forumprofile and paste it into the signature box.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 07:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm
How would I go about putting a post in my signature? I can't for the life of me figure out how  :-\
Find the post you want to add. Quote it. Highlight and copy all the text. Click on your 'Profile' tab / scroll to and select 'Forum Profile' / look for 'Signature' option / paste the text there / save.

Or what Claire said :wave
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm »
Thank for the advice guys, the thread it is in is now locked (or possibly archived?) am I scuppered or if I ask very nicely can some kindly mod unlock it for me?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 07:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm
Thank for the advice guys, the thread it is in is now locked (or possibly archived?) am I scuppered or if I ask very nicely can some kindly mod unlock it for me?

You should still be able to copy the text even if you can't quote it.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:24:16 pm
You should still be able to copy the text even if you can't quote it.
Yup - locked doesn't mean you can't quote - you just can't post the quote cos the thread is locked ;) Coding options still function.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:33:07 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Yup - locked doesn't mean you can't quote - you just can't post the quote cos the thread is locked ;) Coding options still function.

👍
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Yup - locked doesn't mean you can't quote - you just can't post the quote cos the thread is locked ;) Coding options still function.

The quote button is removed on locked threads though - maybe not for you because you are a mod?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:35:35 pm
The quote button is removed on locked threads though - maybe not for you because you are a mod?

Yeah I'm getting an error message when I try, I'm doing this via my post history fwiw (yes, I'm quoting myself but please don't judge too harshly, it's a well aged quote on Hendo)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm by Skagger »
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Yeah I'm getting an error message when I try
PM me the thread and the quote number, I'll change your profile for you*








*in exchange for your account number, PIN, first pet's name and the keys to the family car.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:35:35 pm
The quote button is removed on locked threads though - maybe not for you because you are a mod?
#privilegesofthelastfifteenyears ;D (didn't know that, so thanks for pointing it out.....)
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:03:35 am »
 :scarf
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #532 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm
#privilegesofthelastfifteenyears

Christ.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:03:12 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:45:42 am
Christ.
Tempus fugit, right? Although I think it's actually only 13.
