How would I go about putting a post in my signature? I can't for the life of me figure out how
How would I go about putting a post in my signature? I can't for the life of me figure out how
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Thank for the advice guys, the thread it is in is now locked (or possibly archived?) am I scuppered or if I ask very nicely can some kindly mod unlock it for me?
You should still be able to copy the text even if you can't quote it.
Yup - locked doesn't mean you can't quote - you just can't post the quote cos the thread is locked Coding options still function.
The quote button is removed on locked threads though - maybe not for you because you are a mod?
Yeah I'm getting an error message when I try
#privilegesofthelastfifteenyears
Christ.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]