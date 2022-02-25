« previous next »
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #440 on: February 25, 2022, 11:15:24 pm »
Is it possible to delete your account? Can't find a button. If someone could pull the trigger for me that'd be ideal. Ta.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #441 on: February 25, 2022, 11:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on February 25, 2022, 11:15:24 pm
Is it possible to delete your account? Can't find a button. If someone could pull the trigger for me that'd be ideal. Ta.
Hello Chip mate, we don't delete accounts. When you say pull the trigger, is that a request for a ban? If it's because you're unhappy with the site we wouldn't want to ban you, we'd rather you logged out mate. Perhaps scramble your password so you can't log in.

If RAWK in general is an issue, pm me or a Mod you trust to discuss it.

If you want to hide some old posts etc for personal or professional reasons, pm me or another Mod, we'll try to help. *

But if you're generally pissed off, don't worry mate, just log off the site.

Regards mate and take care.

All of us x



*this service isn't available to the rest of yus.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #442 on: March 1, 2022, 06:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on February 25, 2022, 11:15:24 pm
Is it possible to delete your account? Can't find a button. If someone could pull the trigger for me that'd be ideal. Ta.

Wait, what?! Dont leave us lad.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #443 on: April 1, 2022, 02:20:38 pm »
From the actual question thread (in case you dont pop your heads in there to see people asking what they had for dinner and what the meaning of life is)

Quote from: Big Red Richie on April  1, 2022, 02:01:57 pm
Hi mods, I want to run something by you?

I know this site is not  primarily a  selling site, but I thought I'd ask anyway.



It's not how I wanted to approach it, but anyhow.
I haven't been on here regularly, for a while as my priorities have changed somewhat in recent times, to say the least.

In 2019 I was diagnosed with Parkansonism. What's that! I hear you ssay? Well, it means I've heen diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease but they cover all the branches, as they don't yet have enough data.

I am getting rid of my L.F.C. kits.

Being  that this is one of the biggest Liverpool sites around, I want your permission to use this site to sell them. (see examples at end)

I have approx 300 kits to get rid of, and i know it sets a difficult president to set, but I thought I'd ask you, as a one off.

So mull it  round, talk about it in the staff room etc. ;)




It 'll only allow me 1  picture @ 200kb.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #444 on: April 20, 2022, 02:42:42 pm »
Some years ago, I ordered a couple of red armbands for the Hillsborough JFT96 group (I really cannot recollect for what it was). It was red and black plastic locking thing and had white text on it. I had it on my keychain for sometime, and also gave one out to someone I know.

I am trying to see if I can order a couple more as the one on my keychain has fallen off somewhere.

Does anyone know what I am talking about and if I can order it?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #445 on: April 20, 2022, 09:24:55 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 20, 2022, 02:42:42 pm
Does anyone know what I am talking about and if I can order it?
Sorry, I don't mate. Maybe another poster can help.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #446 on: April 27, 2022, 09:01:02 am »
Is there an area of the site for transfer talks/rumours?
Articles from the echo and such...
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #447 on: April 27, 2022, 10:21:37 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on April 27, 2022, 09:01:02 am
Is there an area of the site for transfer talks/rumours?
Articles from the echo and such...
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349030
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #448 on: April 27, 2022, 08:09:45 pm »
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #449 on: May 22, 2022, 12:13:13 pm »
Is there any way the Tennis thread can be opened this week please :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=304347.17000
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #450 on: May 22, 2022, 01:03:57 pm »
done mate
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #451 on: May 22, 2022, 02:02:00 pm »
Thanks mate :)
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #452 on: June 4, 2022, 03:28:21 pm »
My antivirus just stopped me reading a thread here. It said the certificate for RAWK isn't valid. This is what I saw. Is everything ok here?


Visiting an untrustworthy website has been prevented
One or more of this website's certificates are invalid, so we can't guarantee its authenticity. This happens when the website's owner hasn't updated the certificate in time, or if it's a fake site created by scammers. Visiting a website like this makes you more vulnerable to attack.

You were protected from visiting this website by Kaspersky security. You can close this window with no risk.

Hide details

Detected at: 04/06/2022 15:19:42

URL: www.redandwhitekop.com

Reason: The certificate chain is not complete. View certificate

I understand the risks and wish to continue
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #453 on: June 4, 2022, 09:46:42 pm »
Mozilla reporting cert is fine.

Possibly was some embedded content on a specific page on RAWK?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #454 on: June 4, 2022, 11:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June  4, 2022, 09:46:42 pm
Mozilla reporting cert is fine.

Possibly was some embedded content on a specific page on RAWK?

Ok yeah I think I was reading in the Paris thread, could have been a twitter or something. Just seemed dodgy is all, never seen it before.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #455 on: June 16, 2022, 03:24:03 pm »
Can these threads be merged please

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352670.0

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352672.0

Or just delete Rainbowflick's as there's nothing in it  :D :wave
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #456 on: June 16, 2022, 07:32:34 pm »
Merged mate :)
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #457 on: June 25, 2022, 08:30:35 am »
Doesnt RAWK, usually have a confirmed Transfer thread during the summer. Not a chat thing, just the fact and figures?

Seems like its the kind of thread Barney would start.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #458 on: June 25, 2022, 10:51:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 25, 2022, 08:30:35 am
Doesnt RAWK, usually have a confirmed Transfer thread during the summer. Not a chat thing, just the fact and figures?

Seems like its the kind of thread Barney would start.

Not had one since the Transfer Forum went I dont think.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #459 on: June 25, 2022, 02:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 25, 2022, 08:30:35 am
Doesnt RAWK, usually have a confirmed Transfer thread during the summer. Not a chat thing, just the fact and figures?

Seems like its the kind of thread Barney would start.

Don't think I've ever started a transfer thread in my life  :D
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #460 on: June 25, 2022, 02:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 25, 2022, 02:16:11 pm
Don't think I've ever started a transfer thread in my life  :D

But your really good at collating info. This is your RAWK calling.

I popped  into the Transfer thread and it tells me Phillips has gone to City and Jesus gone to Arsenal. If only there was a thread where all this info was in one easy to find place.

This is your RAWK calling.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #461 on: June 25, 2022, 02:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 25, 2022, 02:41:53 pm
But your really good at collating info. This is your RAWK calling.

I popped  into the Transfer thread and it tells me Phillips has gone to City and Jesus gone to Arsenal. If only there was a thread where all this info was in one easy to find place.

This is your RAWK calling.


And keeping us apprised of the intricacies of white goods transport...
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #462 on: July 2, 2022, 12:01:41 pm »
I really miss using Tapatalk as it was so easy to add photos to a post so I need some help in finding out how I do it now.

I'm scared to death of adding things onto my phone, especially when they're asking for things I don't want to give.  Eg I've just downloaded Imgur as that seems to be what everyone uses but it was asking me to follow things before I could move on and I don't want to follow things that I have no interest in so I've uninstalled it.

Why isn't it a simple thing to just click on add photo in a post and it uploads it?  Is it different if I use the site on my laptop rather than my phone?

Sorry to be a tech dickhead but surely it should be an easier process than it is 🤷
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #463 on: July 2, 2022, 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 25, 2022, 08:30:35 am
Doesnt RAWK, usually have a confirmed Transfer thread during the summer. Not a chat thing, just the fact and figures?

Seems like its the kind of thread Barney would start.

There's a transfer news thread which we opened on request but no one really uses it. Everyone prefers the mayhem of the main thread.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352615.0
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #464 on: July 25, 2022, 06:03:37 pm »
Any chance of having the UFC thread unlocked?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #465 on: Today at 07:17:02 am »
This thread needs movies to the gaming board

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236194.0
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #466 on: Today at 01:19:46 pm »
