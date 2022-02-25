I really miss using Tapatalk as it was so easy to add photos to a post so I need some help in finding out how I do it now.



I'm scared to death of adding things onto my phone, especially when they're asking for things I don't want to give. Eg I've just downloaded Imgur as that seems to be what everyone uses but it was asking me to follow things before I could move on and I don't want to follow things that I have no interest in so I've uninstalled it.



Why isn't it a simple thing to just click on add photo in a post and it uploads it? Is it different if I use the site on my laptop rather than my phone?



Sorry to be a tech dickhead but surely it should be an easier process than it is 🤷