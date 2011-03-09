I've spent a lot of time since I joined RAWK a couple of months ago in the Hillsborough Memorial Board. I found the Dan Gordon film and I watched it a couple of nights ago as I hadn't seen it before. I wonder, especially now in the aftermath of the tv show Anne, and now the #Hillsborough Law Now, if it would be a good idea to bump the thread about the film?
I know most on here have probably seen it but some of the younger/newer fans of Liverpool FC might not have. I don't want to be seen as insensitive given that Anne was a hard watch, that the film will be just as difficult. I felt it was a necessary watch, for me anyway. I thought I should ask here first instead of me bumping the thread?