Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 40091 times)

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #360 on: December 31, 2021, 05:19:27 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on December 31, 2021, 05:08:11 pm
I see the new UK politics thread started by Andy has been locked straight away. Good. Even just his post on it is proof that there is absolutely no chance of a prolonged discussion being had in good faith. Until it is properly recognised that contributions to the toxic atmosphere in those threads comes from all sides, I dont see a point in having a UK politics thread at all as the same issues will arise again and again.

Anyway, leaving that crap behind in 2022. All the best everyone!

Id like to have a thread open, but Andys new one showed why its not
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #361 on: December 31, 2021, 06:13:10 pm »
Unfortunately sometimes we see a determination either not to be civil or to want to drive and repeat a point, hence me taking responsibility for locking it. It's not without previous wide discussion between all the Mods though.

Let's all get in to 2022 healthy and happy wishing for something shiny sometime so eh?

Meanwhile, I/we sincerely wish you all the very best. Stay safe, stay strong and keep the faith.

Up the Reds folks.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #362 on: December 31, 2021, 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on December 31, 2021, 05:08:11 pm
I see the new UK politics thread started by Andy has been locked straight away. Good. Even just his post on it is proof that there is absolutely no chance of a prolonged discussion being had in good faith. Until it is properly recognised that contributions to the toxic atmosphere in those threads comes from all sides, I dont see a point in having a UK politics thread at all as the same issues will arise again and again.

Anyway, leaving that crap behind in 2022. All the best everyone!

Agreed, and same to you and everyone else - all the best and happy new year :wave
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #363 on: January 6, 2022, 08:50:23 am »
Has something been changed on the mobile version or is it my phone that's decided to change everything?

I've got a black background and most of the writing is red, making it difficult to read.

Edit

It's ok I've sorted it, my phone had changed its settings.

Again!!
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #364 on: January 7, 2022, 09:43:44 pm »
I've spent a lot of time since I joined RAWK a couple of months ago in the Hillsborough Memorial Board. I found the Dan Gordon film and I watched it a couple of nights ago as I hadn't seen it before. I wonder, especially now in the aftermath of the tv show Anne, and now the #Hillsborough Law Now, if it would be a good idea to bump the thread about the film?
I know most on here have probably seen it but some of the younger/newer fans of Liverpool FC might not have. I don't want to be seen as insensitive given that Anne was a hard watch, that the film will be just as difficult. I felt it was a necessary watch, for me anyway. I thought I should ask here first instead of me bumping the thread?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #365 on: January 7, 2022, 09:47:40 pm »
I think thats a great idea mate. Please do feel free to bump it and say exactly what youve said there. There will be people coming to the site having seen ANNE and looking for more info and youre right, the Dan Gordon film is another great resource.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #366 on: January 9, 2022, 09:39:13 am »
I fucking loathe and detest twitter as I do all social media. RAWK rules used to be that, except for transfer gossip, unless it was a reliable source that you needed to provide a link to, it was not to be posted. This load of bollocks about Thiago, based on an 'unconfirmed rumour' posted by some gobshite in his thread predicated some awfully fucking snide comments aimed at both the player and the club. I mean what the actual fuck? Thankfully Roy has locked it but this twitter shite seems to be becoming the norm in a lot of threads. I think the rules on it needs some clarification. Ta
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #367 on: January 9, 2022, 11:12:21 am »
I missed that - I'll have a look.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #368 on: January 9, 2022, 05:11:57 pm »
Can I add to Bobby's post, some of the absolute disrespect towards some of our players by some not the many but some on this forum is a fucking disgrace of late.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #369 on: January 9, 2022, 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January  9, 2022, 09:39:13 am
I fucking loathe and detest twitter as I do all social media. RAWK rules used to be that, except for transfer gossip, unless it was a reliable source that you needed to provide a link to, it was not to be posted. This load of bollocks about Thiago, based on an 'unconfirmed rumour' posted by some gobshite in his thread predicated some awfully fucking snide comments aimed at both the player and the club. I mean what the actual fuck? Thankfully Roy has locked it but this twitter shite seems to be becoming the norm in a lot of threads. I think the rules on it needs some clarification. Ta

100% accurate and well said.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #370 on: January 9, 2022, 07:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January  9, 2022, 11:12:21 am
I missed that - I'll have a look.

Cheers Mr X. I just think some clarification might be needed unless I've got it all wrong about 'reliable sources'. I understand a lot of good journalism is now on social media but unconfirmed rumours seem to be more rife than ever on a lot of threads, the Thiago thread being the latest. Roy saw it and shut it down
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #371 on: January 9, 2022, 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January  9, 2022, 09:39:13 am
I fucking loathe and detest twitter as I do all social media. RAWK rules used to be that, except for transfer gossip, unless it was a reliable source that you needed to provide a link to, it was not to be posted. This load of bollocks about Thiago, based on an 'unconfirmed rumour' posted by some gobshite in his thread predicated some awfully fucking snide comments aimed at both the player and the club. I mean what the actual fuck? Thankfully Roy has locked it but this twitter shite seems to be becoming the norm in a lot of threads. I think the rules on it needs some clarification. Ta

100%.

Some posters seem to follow the Trump Johnson playbook - post shite and the more it is retweeted the more the foolish and gullible believe it.

No place for it in here.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #372 on: January 9, 2022, 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  9, 2022, 07:44:40 pm
100%.

Some posters seem to follow the Trump Johnson playbook - post shite and the more it is retweeted the more the foolish and gullible believe it.

No place for it in here.

Absolutely, Samie has this ground well covered...
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #373 on: January 9, 2022, 08:05:25 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on January  9, 2022, 09:39:13 am
I fucking loathe and detest twitter
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  9, 2022, 07:44:40 pm
Some posters seem to follow the Trump Johnson playbook - post shite and the more it is retweeted the more the foolish and gullible believe it.
Agreed, we don't want any shite like that on here. Although there's quite a few of us, Mods don't scrutinise every thread all the time so I'm glad Roy was at hand.
In instances like this we'd encourage use of the Report to Mod facility, that's a quick alert for us.

To add to all this, I think the transfer thread can stray in to disrespect also.


Thanks guys.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #374 on: January 11, 2022, 12:33:08 am »
Quote from: John C on January  9, 2022, 08:05:25 pm
Agreed, we don't want any shite like that on here. Although there's quite a few of us, Mods don't scrutinise every thread all the time so I'm glad Roy was at hand.
In instances like this we'd encourage use of the Report to Mod facility, that's a quick alert for us.

To add to all this, I think the transfer thread can stray in to disrespect also.


Thanks guys.
Echo John, agree with vivabobbygraham and So...Howard Phillips about some of the shite from twitter, truth is that it's become the norm and effects lots of threads, we try not to be heavy-handed and it's slipped a bit but thanks for making us aware.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm »
Why is the afcon thread locked?
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm
Why is the afcon thread locked?

Im not entirely sure either. Possibly by accident? I have unlocked it.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:08:33 pm »
I posted about the impending Covid 2 years ago (trying to warn everyone as I lived in China back then) - was banned. So I waited. Then I posted some other anti-China something and got 'no new topics' (for months and months.) I asked for it to be lifted some time last year and I still couldn't post new topics but at least the description was gone from under my name. I recently asked it to be lifted and got my name played with/changed and the 'no new topics' label under my name reinstated. (On the main footy forum, I mean.)

Please MODS, go though my posts and you'll see that the club is in my blood, and also that I don't ever set out to offend anyone.

My name is/was 'Barrow Shaun' and I'll think before I post.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #378 on: Today at 10:14:40 pm »
His name is Barrow Baldrick Shaun
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #379 on: Today at 10:18:03 pm »
His name is Barrow Baldrick Shaun
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #380 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm »
Is this what you do? Is it a hobby?

Sleep well guys.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #381 on: Today at 10:27:32 pm »
At least we won 3-0. I was worried after about 43 minutes. Bollocks to everything else.
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #382 on: Today at 10:28:23 pm »
1st rule: You don't ask questions about Project Baldrick
