Suspecting Juan C may have decided to have a mischievous go...
Spooky man mate, I'm not clearing Jimbo's mess for him, the loon gets dead excited before Chrimbo while planning his new year vacation.
Hang on just getting a text from him........
"J its J, I'm on a train and all I can see is snow and pink panther biscuit crumbs and other stains on me new sporty spice sweater, can you sort the divvies names for me lad. (don't mention pink panther biscuits to anyone please)"
fuck my life. Go 'ed then? Ask away, I'll sort it.