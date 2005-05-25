« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...  (Read 25708 times)

Offline Slightly Less Festive Baron Snemand von Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #480 on: December 9, 2019, 05:08:27 PM »
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,228
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #481 on: December 9, 2019, 08:34:25 PM »
Bah. I never get a Christmassy Username, me :(
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline 24/50 eek!

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,898
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #482 on: December 9, 2019, 08:35:36 PM »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,228
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #483 on: December 9, 2019, 08:38:44 PM »
[chuffed]Hurrah![/chuffed]
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,918
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #484 on: December 10, 2019, 12:52:52 AM »
Me me me
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Ghost Town... What?

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,112
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #485 on: December 10, 2019, 01:03:52 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on December 10, 2019, 12:52:52 AM
Me me me

Die Nussknacker?

Rodolofo Die Red-Nosed Rentier?

Possibilities are endless... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,918
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #486 on: December 10, 2019, 03:46:49 PM »
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on December 10, 2019, 01:03:52 AM
Die Nussknacker?

Rodolofo Die Red-Nosed Rentier?

Possibilities are endless... ;D

 ;D   
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online A_Red_Bearing_GIFs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #487 on: December 10, 2019, 09:11:45 PM »
Aye, go on then!
Logged

Offline 24/50 eek!

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,898
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #488 on: December 11, 2019, 07:31:13 AM »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Musk Candles, Grapes & Weed? Merry Xmas!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • Save The Majestic Pine Weasel
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #489 on: December 11, 2019, 07:54:10 AM »
It's the most wonderful time of the year, right enough. :)
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor!

  • Look into the eyes...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • Jerzy............Legend
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #490 on: December 11, 2019, 11:15:38 AM »
Go on then.... 
Logged
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.

Offline Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor!

  • Look into the eyes...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • Jerzy............Legend
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #491 on: December 11, 2019, 11:22:22 AM »
 ;D 

Logged
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.

Online A_Red_Bearing_GIFs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #492 on: December 11, 2019, 12:30:54 PM »
Nice one, cheers!
Logged

Offline S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin?

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,393
  • Tonight, Tonight
Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #493 on: December 11, 2019, 01:19:34 PM »
Fire away...
Logged

Offline Crimsmas_Tanked up

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,440
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #494 on: December 14, 2019, 12:13:25 PM »
I suppose it is this time of the year again.

 ;)
Logged
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,041
  • .
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #495 on: December 14, 2019, 02:56:21 PM »
Logged

Offline "Santa Is Fake News!" Declares Doubting Thomas To Kids.

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #496 on: December 14, 2019, 04:38:47 PM »
If someone can make it happen ..... : )
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Online Ghost Town... What?

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,112
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #497 on: December 14, 2019, 04:39:59 PM »
Quote from: Thomas on December 14, 2019, 04:38:47 PM
If someone can make it happen ..... : )

No doubt...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Crimsmas_Tanked up

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,440
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #498 on: December 14, 2019, 09:36:17 PM »
Logged
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #499 on: December 14, 2019, 09:46:39 PM »
Go on then. :)
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline 24/50 eek!

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,898
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #500 on: December 15, 2019, 07:34:32 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on December 14, 2019, 09:46:39 PM
Go on then. :)
Isn't yours already relevant? ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #501 on: December 15, 2019, 08:15:41 AM »
Quote from: 24/12 (or 2:1 if we're being mathematically pedantic!) on December 15, 2019, 07:34:32 AM
Isn't yours already relevant? ;D

Very true, although I'm not the Messiah, I'm a very naughty boy.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline 24/50 eek!

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,898
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #502 on: December 15, 2019, 08:59:33 AM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on December 15, 2019, 08:15:41 AM
Very true, although I'm not the Messiah, I'm a very naughty boy.
Fortunately for you, I'm in a very crude mood.....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #503 on: December 15, 2019, 10:12:40 AM »
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,236
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #504 on: December 19, 2019, 12:22:25 AM »
Christmas me!!!
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline jingllebellc jingllebellc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,279
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #505 on: December 21, 2019, 11:56:30 PM »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,027
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #506 on: December 22, 2019, 12:10:13 AM »
Chrimbo World Campione
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,714
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #507 on: Today at 09:37:05 PM »
Folks, Jimbo has gone back packing round Uzbekistan for a month to celebrate his 60th birthday, good fuckin luck getting your names back.

Don't ask that knobhead Titi either.
Logged

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,242
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #508 on: Today at 10:18:51 PM »
:lmao


A low low blow
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Ghost Town... What?

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,112
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #509 on: Today at 11:13:37 PM »
Wondering if he found time to un-Christmas alter mine in between watching Lokomotiv highlights...

Suspecting Juan C may have decided to have a mischievous go... :wave

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,568
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #510 on: Today at 11:17:25 PM »
:lmao :lmao

Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town... What?

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,112
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Christmas Name Changes - can revert whenever you request...
« Reply #511 on: Today at 11:35:11 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 11:17:25 PM
:lmao :lmao



At least I wasn't brought off the bench this year for Effes FC regarding the nether regions of reindeer, ahead of the name change game, me...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 