I think Guardiola's style, helped disguise his weaknesses - he turned into a tap in merchant.
Before he wasn't putting up 20+G&A numbers, when he was with us and subsequently left, one of his biggest weaknesses was his shooting and how weak it was.
Whilst he could and did beat players 1 on 1, he wasn't an elite dribbler or had incredible skill... he had a low centre of gravity, quick drop of the shoulder and pace to burn.
In itself its not a bad quality. His greatest asset was his movement I think. Even as a young kid he had a good game intelligence which is why he got so many of those tap ins. He timed his runs well to get on the end of things.
Wonder if hell get much of a look in under Pochettino. He has so many options hell be needing to make some quick decisions.