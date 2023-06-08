« previous next »
Met him once on a plane at the beginning of his Liverpool career.
A very polite and humble young man.
Quote from: A-Bomb on June  1, 2023, 08:56:20 pm
I think Guardiola's style, helped disguise his weaknesses - he turned into a tap in merchant.

Before he wasn't putting up 20+G&A numbers, when he was with us and subsequently left, one of his biggest weaknesses was his shooting and how weak it was.

Whilst he could and did beat players 1 on 1, he wasn't an elite dribbler or had incredible skill... he had a low centre of gravity, quick drop of the shoulder and pace to burn.

In itself its not a bad quality. His greatest asset was his movement I think. Even as a young kid he had a good game intelligence which is why he got so many of those tap ins. He timed his runs well to get on the end of things.

Wonder if hell get much of a look in under Pochettino. He has so many options hell be needing to make some quick decisions.
Still absolutely shits the bed at Anfield. A certain Northern Irish academy graduate had him in his pocket all game
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:28:20 am
Still absolutely shits the bed at Anfield. A certain Northern Irish academy graduate had him in his pocket all game
Wanted him to go against Gomez just so Joe smashed him.
