I think Guardiola's style, helped disguise his weaknesses - he turned into a tap in merchant.



Before he wasn't putting up 20+G&A numbers, when he was with us and subsequently left, one of his biggest weaknesses was his shooting and how weak it was.



Whilst he could and did beat players 1 on 1, he wasn't an elite dribbler or had incredible skill... he had a low centre of gravity, quick drop of the shoulder and pace to burn.



In itself its not a bad quality. His greatest asset was his movement I think. Even as a young kid he had a good game intelligence which is why he got so many of those tap ins. He timed his runs well to get on the end of things.Wonder if hell get much of a look in under Pochettino. He has so many options hell be needing to make some quick decisions.