Spending less time on social media has been so beneficial to my state of mind over the last few months, it's unbelievable. Instagram went in the bin, I'm spending far less time on Twitter and I've created a new Facebook with just close friends and sound family on there.



I got engaged last week and was made up to be able to share the news with those closest to me on Facebook (most of whom i'd called/text anyway) and it's nice to get well wishes off of people, the good side of social media if you will.



Instagram for me was just too toxic, I enjoyed following photography pages and some of the LFC players but my feed was populated with far too much bragging and one-upmanship. I'd taken up running during the lockdown (big move for a lazy bastard like me) and I was proud of my achievements, didn't post them online anywhere though. I eventually gave up when i'd just beat my own personal best and was chuffed with myself, only to see someone on Instagram who'd ran 10x the distance and captioned it something like "easy one today". Figured that I didn't need that constant subconscious comparison to other peoples snapshots so binned the whole thing - best thing I've done.



Twitter is full of divvies (as per some of the comments above) and I only use it now to get breaking news and footy stuff, not looking at replies to posts by big attention seeking media sites like Sky Sports and 90min etc is a great practice because you don't expose yourself to cowards behind anonymous profiles tweeting controversial drivel for attention.



I'd honestly recommend a self-imposed hiatus if it's becoming too much. I feel so much better for moderating the negativity.