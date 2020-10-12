Ive just been put into Twitter jail for a week for having a go at some Tory MPs about school meals.
And they said I broke this Twitter rule I guess they are giving them extra protection.
Not sure where calling all Tory MPs c*nts comes into that law because I didn't do any of the stuff listed.
Violating our rules against hateful conduct.
You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.