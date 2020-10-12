« previous next »
Re: Social Media
« Reply #320 on: October 12, 2020, 02:38:04 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on October 12, 2020, 10:21:45 am
I was sitting last night going through my Facebook deleting another few folk  ended up on a rampage and deleted everyone bar my family and a couple close friends I have went from over 200 to 28 .

I was thinking before I done this shes okay she can stay he's not bad then WHY I don't speak to them I would walk past them in the street and wouldn't say hello or even make eye contact with them .  Deleted the lot

Feels so much better .

I deleted Instagram over the weekend. Far too many people who you know have had recent serious relationship issues (cheating, heated arguments, even in one case a major drug related issue...) posting dead eyed selfies of their "cosy night in" together trying to paint a false image to an audience who really aren't arsed.

I'm not that long out of school/college etc and live in a smallish town so i'd fully expect there to be whispers if i'd binned someone off there. Rather than be the focal point of small time gossip the best option was just to cut it out altogether.

Facebook is a different one for me, I've got too many memories and distant (geographically!) family on there and it's the best way to stay in contact with them. I have however taken the time to unfollow/mute a lot of people, which is a great option to not see the garbage they post but remain "friends". Sounds so political.

Caught this music video the other day, and for me it perfectly sums up a lot of people on social media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzPil4Tect4
Re: Social Media
« Reply #321 on: October 12, 2020, 09:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 12, 2020, 02:38:04 pm
I deleted Instagram over the weekend. Far too many people who you know have had recent serious relationship issues (cheating, heated arguments, even in one case a major drug related issue...) posting dead eyed selfies of their "cosy night in" together trying to paint a false image to an audience who really aren't arsed.

I'm not that long out of school/college etc and live in a smallish town so i'd fully expect there to be whispers if i'd binned someone off there. Rather than be the focal point of small time gossip the best option was just to cut it out altogether.

Facebook is a different one for me, I've got too many memories and distant (geographically!) family on there and it's the best way to stay in contact with them. I have however taken the time to unfollow/mute a lot of people, which is a great option to not see the garbage they post but remain "friends". Sounds so political.

Caught this music video the other day, and for me it perfectly sums up a lot of people on social media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzPil4Tect4


I understand some people with friends and family being around the world its fantastic to keep in contact thats what Id imagine social media was for .  I never kept in contact with anyone from school I had a few on Facebook and these are the people I think I have no time for and their not friends hence why I deleted the lot .

I dont have a lot of pals I have 4/5 close friends and am happy with that along with my family . The only stuff I post on Facebook is Liverpool related or golf related 😂 .

Its fake we live in a world where folk dont need to leave there bedrooms now to meet and contact friends I work with guys who are on everything Ive seen them at lunch taking pics of there lunches right on to Facebook or instagram. 

I have about 25 folk on fb now I have just actually deleted the app of my phone also . I need it for my IPTV page Golf and Dog pages other than that am done with it .

That music video is spot on I was wondering what it was when you posted it then realised it is a song whats out now the video is spot on .
Re: Social Media
« Reply #322 on: October 13, 2020, 08:37:11 am »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on October 12, 2020, 09:49:50 pm

I understand some people with friends and family being around the world its fantastic to keep in contact thats what Id imagine social media was for .  I never kept in contact with anyone from school I had a few on Facebook and these are the people I think I have no time for and their not friends hence why I deleted the lot .

I dont have a lot of pals I have 4/5 close friends and am happy with that along with my family . The only stuff I post on Facebook is Liverpool related or golf related 😂 .

Its fake we live in a world where folk dont need to leave there bedrooms now to meet and contact friends I work with guys who are on everything Ive seen them at lunch taking pics of there lunches right on to Facebook or instagram. 

I have about 25 folk on fb now I have just actually deleted the app of my phone also . I need it for my IPTV page Golf and Dog pages other than that am done with it .

That music video is spot on I was wondering what it was when you posted it then realised it is a song whats out now the video is spot on .

Ive just made a new Facebook page for family and close mates only. Did a little scroll on both yesterday to compare and the difference is beautiful - on my old one I saw a load of bragging, pointless posts (like your lads posting their dinner in work) and drama involving people Ive met once... on the new one I saw some pics of my mates baby and then some updates from family who live overseas which is so, so much better.

That fake friends video is scarily accurate and Ive seen that before myself in person, been out before with someone who wouldnt let any of us drink our drinks until theyd recorded a short fucking film for Instagram.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #323 on: October 13, 2020, 09:41:27 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 13, 2020, 08:37:11 am
Ive just made a new Facebook page for family and close mates only. Did a little scroll on both yesterday to compare and the difference is beautiful - on my old one I saw a load of bragging, pointless posts (like your lads posting their dinner in work) and drama involving people Ive met once... on the new one I saw some pics of my mates baby and then some updates from family who live overseas which is so, so much better.

That fake friends video is scarily accurate and Ive seen that before myself in person, been out before with someone who wouldnt let any of us drink our drinks until theyd recorded a short fucking film for Instagram.


Its crazy seeing folk like this when I go up town ( Edinburgh ) I see it all the time pictures being taken of food , drinks etc . its cringe  . I sometimes think of people I have maybe went to school with or worked with before and think I wonder what they are doing . The first place you look is facebook and their not there . They have the same idea and not interested in this crap .


Re: Social Media
« Reply #324 on: October 26, 2020, 03:26:17 pm »
Ive just been put into Twitter jail for a week for having a go at some Tory MPs about school meals.

And they said I broke this Twitter rule I guess they are giving them extra protection.

Not sure where calling all Tory MPs c*nts comes into that law because I didn't do any of the stuff listed.

Violating our rules against hateful conduct.
You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.

Re: Social Media
« Reply #325 on: October 26, 2020, 03:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October 26, 2020, 03:26:17 pm
Ive just been put into Twitter jail for a week for having a go at some Tory MPs about school meals.

And they said I broke this Twitter rule I guess they are giving them extra protection.

Not sure where calling all Tory MPs c*nts comes into that law because I didn't do any of the stuff listed.

Violating our rules against hateful conduct.
You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.



Hahahaha. Twitter has got a nerve, that's all that goes on its platform.

Honestly, just ban the site. Its a stain on humanity.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #326 on: October 26, 2020, 03:33:22 pm »
I reported some twat on Facebook the other day for making "jokes" about Hillsborough - apparently that's fine though, he didn't break any rules. :butt

Trouble is with the reporting system on there and Twitter is sometimes it's hard to find the right category for your complaint to fit into so they just disregard it.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #327 on: October 26, 2020, 03:59:36 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 26, 2020, 03:28:57 pm
Hahahaha. Twitter has got a nerve, that's all that goes on its platform.

Honestly, just ban the site. Its a stain on humanity.

Im not doing very well right now banned from RAWKS news and current affairs for over a year now and now Twitter.

Lucky I have a back up account on Twitter.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #328 on: November 16, 2020, 12:01:19 pm »
Spending less time on social media has been so beneficial to my state of mind over the last few months, it's unbelievable. Instagram went in the bin, I'm spending far less time on Twitter and I've created a new Facebook with just close friends and sound family on there.

I got engaged last week and was made up to be able to share the news with those closest to me on Facebook (most of whom i'd called/text anyway) and it's nice to get well wishes off of people, the good side of social media if you will.

Instagram for me was just too toxic, I enjoyed following photography pages and some of the LFC players but my feed was populated with far too much bragging and one-upmanship. I'd taken up running during the lockdown (big move for a lazy bastard like me) and I was proud of my achievements, didn't post them online anywhere though. I eventually gave up when i'd just beat my own personal best and was chuffed with myself, only to see someone on Instagram who'd ran 10x the distance and captioned it something like "easy one today". Figured that I didn't need that constant subconscious comparison to other peoples snapshots so binned the whole thing - best thing I've done.

Twitter is full of divvies (as per some of the comments above) and I only use it now to get breaking news and footy stuff, not looking at replies to posts by big attention seeking media sites like Sky Sports and 90min etc is a great practice because you don't expose yourself to cowards behind anonymous profiles tweeting controversial drivel for attention.

I'd honestly recommend a self-imposed hiatus if it's becoming too much. I feel so much better for moderating the negativity.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #329 on: November 16, 2020, 05:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 16, 2020, 12:01:19 pm
I eventually gave up when i'd just beat my own personal best and was chuffed with myself, only to see someone on Instagram who'd ran 10x the distance and captioned it something like "easy one today".
I'd be willing to bet he didn't even run that much, the c*nt. People on social media love to create an illusion about themselves. It's the same with people who keep posting their healthy meals but most of the time they don't even have it or if they do, they hate it and still use tags like #delicioushealthymeal. Case in point, I'm seeing more and more celebs and influencers use photoshop to alter their waistline, add eyebrows etc.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #330 on: November 16, 2020, 06:03:28 pm »
Having a mooch around Instagram.  What is it with these "Influencer" girls in trackies having their pictures taken kneeling down next to a Range Rover in underground car parks.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #331 on: November 16, 2020, 09:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 16, 2020, 06:03:28 pm
Having a mooch around Instagram.  What is it with these "Influencer" girls in trackies having their pictures taken kneeling down next to a Range Rover in underground car parks.

Didn't you hear? Culture has collapsed.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #332 on: November 16, 2020, 09:54:57 pm »
Influencers are a toxic byproduct of a polluted society.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #333 on: November 17, 2020, 05:49:01 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 16, 2020, 09:54:57 pm
Influencers are a toxic byproduct of a polluted society.

Instagram literally opened the door for a shit load of under qualified 'connectors' to reach the world.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #334 on: November 17, 2020, 09:09:07 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 16, 2020, 06:03:28 pm
Having a mooch around Instagram.  What is it with these "Influencer" girls in trackies having their pictures taken kneeling down next to a Range Rover in underground car parks.

Gangster init?  8)

They all want to be the next Tulisa.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #335 on: November 17, 2020, 09:31:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 17, 2020, 05:49:01 am
Instagram literally opened the door for a shit load of under qualified 'connectors' to reach the world.

You can see the transformation from normal social media user to Influencer taking place, and if you can spot it early on it's easier to get rid quick. Someone on my Facebook a few weeks ago posted a generic "I have big news..." template that i'd seen loads of times before as the first post before someone becomes a "girl boss" or a "selling champion". In other words, selling either crap fake perfumes or body shop products in a pyramid scheme that will reward their £300 a month sales with a packet of wine gums and promises of untold riches.

It's also a pet hate of mine when you see people turning their families (especially kids) into "content". I'd hate to think when I was a kid that everything I shared with my parents was driven by the quest for "content" and likes. People desperate to replicate the same photos they see online and dragging their kids to events/places for the purposes of a quick photo. It's such a sad state of affairs and I genuinely believe my generation (mid 90's babies) were the last generation that experienced a genuine childhood.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #336 on: November 17, 2020, 12:21:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 17, 2020, 09:09:07 am
Gangster init?  8)

They all want to be the next Tulisa.

There are literally thousands and thousands of them. They all look exactly the same too.

If some of these young girls are throwing all their career eggs in the influencer basket I do feel a bit sorry for them.

I'm no expert but the influencer market looks WAY over-saturated  Unless you have millions of followers you simply aren't going to make much of a living out of it surely?

I think the likes of Towie and other shite reality stars do ok out of it but these girl next door types are just chasing a dream.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #337 on: November 28, 2020, 09:53:04 am »
Posted on the news thread, but Sainsbury's have been inundated with racist abuse online due to their ad campaign which has a black family.

There is absolutely no way that the good outweighs the bad when it comes to Social media. It needs banning or heavily moderating by giving identification details, which can be accessed by the Police.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #338 on: November 28, 2020, 10:01:31 am »
I find social media very strange to say the least . I'm at a age where in the main i grew up without it to a certain degree . I worry as my daughter is 10 and the odd occasion when I do look at the twitter it shocks me and what a platform it is for racist, sexist, homophobic and everything else really known to man , It's absolute toxic , I had face book for a few years but all i ended up with was old friends from school that i would never ever meet and who seemed to post pictures of their tea /dinner and air any dirty linen on there


Grumpy Old Man

Leeds
Re: Social Media
« Reply #339 on: November 28, 2020, 04:23:40 pm »
The responses to that Sainsburys advert are disgusting. Most of them complaining are cowards who hide behind a screen and wouldn't say shit in real life, which brings me nicely to this gem of a quote from Tyson.

« Last Edit: November 28, 2020, 04:26:13 pm by King.Keita »
Re: Social Media
« Reply #340 on: January 27, 2021, 01:25:01 pm »
Re: Social Media
« Reply #341 on: January 27, 2021, 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 28, 2020, 09:53:04 am
Posted on the news thread, but Sainsbury's have been inundated with racist abuse online due to their ad campaign which has a black family.

There is absolutely no way that the good outweighs the bad when it comes to Social media. It needs banning or heavily moderating by giving identification details, which can be accessed by the Police.

I remember seeing that KH, even sent a text to a lady who was very upset by the comments, we are still in touch even now. You can actually do something like that if only to support those people who get upset by it. But you are right, there are so many idiots out there some of the comments made absolutely no sense whatsoever.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #342 on: February 10, 2021, 08:21:49 am »
What is the point in it anymore?
Re: Social Media
« Reply #343 on: February 10, 2021, 10:27:16 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 10, 2021, 08:21:49 am
What is the point in it anymore?
To keep all the haters in one place?
Re: Social Media
« Reply #344 on: February 10, 2021, 10:41:44 am »
I know there are far bigger problems with social media and I barely go on Facebook anymore, certainly never post these days. But what is it with people who send gushing happy birthday messages to their partner or kids for all the world to see. Just stick it in a fucking card!
Re: Social Media
« Reply #345 on: February 10, 2021, 03:55:10 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 10, 2021, 10:41:44 am
I know there are far bigger problems with social media and I barely go on Facebook anymore, certainly never post these days. But what is it with people who send gushing happy birthday messages to their partner or kids for all the world to see. Just stick it in a fucking card!

I once had someone genuinely ask me "Why didn't you wish me a Happy Birthday on Facebook?" stood in the middle of Popworld on their Birthday night out
Re: Social Media
« Reply #346 on: February 10, 2021, 05:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on February 10, 2021, 03:55:10 pm
I once had someone genuinely ask me "Why didn't you wish me a Happy Birthday on Facebook?" stood in the middle of Popworld on their Birthday night out
That says quite a lot.

It's not enough to wish someone a happy birthday. You have to be seen to be wishing them a happy birthday now.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #347 on: February 10, 2021, 08:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on February 10, 2021, 05:50:56 pm
That says quite a lot.

It's not enough to wish someone a happy birthday. You have to be seen to be wishing them a happy birthday now.
Also, you need to be seen getting lots of birthday wishes online.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #348 on: February 10, 2021, 08:48:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 10, 2021, 08:21:49 am
What is the point in it anymore?

Its good for racists. Pointless for everybody else.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #349 on: February 10, 2021, 08:57:38 pm »
I like social media, but then my experience of it is probably very different to a lot.

I ONLY have a very small number of family and friends on there (think it's around 60 people), and that is all I look at. I don't look elsewhere at all, and the closest I come to it is if someone on here links to a tweet.

So for me I only see updates from people close to me, who mostly have the same values as me, and it's normally all relevant and stuff I want to see.

If more people did that then they'd prob have less of an issue with social media. Instead people seem to have 900+ friends on FB, or even more on Twitter, often people they'll prob never speak to again in real life, and therefore see a lot more toxic stuff than they otherwise would.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #350 on: February 10, 2021, 09:45:02 pm »
Not surprising but was still sickened and furious to see absolute cretinous dickheads invading the official LFC post giving condolences to Klopp today. Within first few posts you had people making jokes about it or laying in to the club. Always people with fake pictures or usernames - I'm just absolutely astounded by it that anyone can think to try and wind people up on a post about a man losing his mother.

Re: Social Media
« Reply #351 on: February 10, 2021, 10:08:41 pm »
The world would be a better place without it.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #352 on: February 10, 2021, 10:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 10, 2021, 08:57:38 pm
I like social media, but then my experience of it is probably very different to a lot.

I ONLY have a very small number of family and friends on there (think it's around 60 people), and that is all I look at. I don't look elsewhere at all, and the closest I come to it is if someone on here links to a tweet.

So for me I only see updates from people close to me, who mostly have the same values as me, and it's normally all relevant and stuff I want to see.

If more people did that then they'd prob have less of an issue with social media. Instead people seem to have 900+ friends on FB, or even more on Twitter, often people they'll prob never speak to again in real life, and therefore see a lot more toxic stuff than they otherwise would.

I'm like that on facebook, only have family and a few ex work colleagues on there. Today my brother was posting pics from a bike rally in New Zealand in glorious summer sunshine (not jealous at all) but it's a great way to keep in touch and see family members commenting.

On the other hand I don't bother with twitter anymore, it's horrendous and full of wind up merchants and racists.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #353 on: February 6, 2022, 12:05:14 am »
Started to see quite a few cancer free posts on social media recently which is nice that people want to share their relief and joy. But its also made me slightly cynical and then I seen this one https://twitter.com/xthfcleo/status/1489950208217821185?s=21

I might well just be a massive cynical grumpy prick but there is something about this one that feels dubious. I really hope this isnt what people are playing at these days.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 10, 2021, 08:48:47 pm
Its good for racists. Pointless for everybody else.

That really isn't true.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #355 on: Today at 08:46:44 am »
I do not use it to socialise or have fun anymore, I only use this forum for that.

Instagram/Twitter are just for networking & making money.

Its a very powerful tool when used correctly
