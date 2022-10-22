« previous next »
Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 22, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
Nice one Samie, forgot this was on. Something non-football to watch! Although turned over just as France scored. 18-6 England.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 22, 2022, 05:37:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 22, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
Nice one Samie, forgot this was on. Something non-football to watch! Although turned over just as France scored. 18-6 England.

And another!
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 22, 2022, 05:37:25 pm
Dickheads!  :butt
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 22, 2022, 05:50:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October 22, 2022, 05:37:00 pm
And another!

Hes got rugby league pie all over his shirt.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 22, 2022, 07:11:25 pm
Good second half from us, into the Knockouts we go.

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 22, 2022, 07:12:24 pm
New Zealand v Jamaica is next.  ;D
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 22, 2022, 11:43:30 pm
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 23, 2022, 09:40:03 am
Is it bad that Scotland got trounced worse than Jamaica did?
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 23, 2022, 01:51:48 pm
Yes, as Jamaica are very early in development.  But Australia are better than New Zealand., :D
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 23, 2022, 05:19:01 pm


Samoa v Greece on now.  :wave
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 23, 2022, 08:30:42 pm
Samoa battered Australia G.

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 24, 2022, 12:23:56 am
Aside from a couple of games, notably Tonga/PNG it's been one sided mostly. I'm Ok with that, teams that don't play together often getting up to speed for the knock outs. Still a couple of group games worth watching, Samoa v France and possibly the 2 Cook Islands games because they are an unknown quantity.


Nevertheless it looks pretty nailed on as to what happens after next week


England v PNG for the right to play Samoa or Tonga


Australia v Lebanon for the right to play NZ or Fiji


Some decent games in there and 2 good semi finals almost guaranteed
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 24, 2022, 08:00:53 pm
Tonga v Wales tonight has started.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 24, 2022, 11:00:25 pm
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 25, 2022, 01:28:25 am
Quote from: Samie on October 24, 2022, 11:00:25 pm



Gave them a good scare until 35 minutes.


That video ref as well, denying one of the best tries ever when it mattered not, just for a few millimetres (c65th minute)
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 25, 2022, 05:48:15 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 25, 2022, 01:28:25 am

Gave them a good scare until 35 minutes.


That video ref as well, denying one of the best tries ever when it mattered not, just for a few millimetres (c65th minute)

Went to this, entertaining game that Wales did very well in. Just came up short with the kicking game and obvious fitness gulf between FT and PT players, plus a few handling errors at important times. Was hoping Wales would get to HT in front but just dropped off the defensive line and paid the price.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 25, 2022, 07:07:48 pm
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands on BBC3 tonight lads.

I expect PNG to win but Cookies surprised me albeit against Wales last week.

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 25, 2022, 10:54:15 pm
My lads doing their business in a good contest.  :D

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 26, 2022, 01:04:05 am
Good game, I think the Cook Island are near the top table now. Tonga cannot relax against them.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 26, 2022, 05:00:49 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/63403981


England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart Pearce to inspire the players before Saturday's match against Greece.


Good job it's only Greece then, his track record as a manager was appalling
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 26, 2022, 05:03:19 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 26, 2022, 05:00:49 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/63403981


England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart Pearce to inspire the players before Saturday's match against Greece.


Good job it's only Greece then, his track record as a manager was appalling

 :lmao :lmao :lmao


It's Greece! I could deliver motivational message and they'd beat Australia G.

Who is Wayne bringing in for the Aussies?
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 26, 2022, 05:45:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2022, 05:03:19 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao


It's Greece! I could deliver motivational message and they'd beat Australia G.

Who is Wayne bringing in for the Aussies?

The obvious choice would be Chris Waddle if he needs some guidance for his kickers on how to get penalties over the bar.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 28, 2022, 08:15:05 pm
Last round of group games begins tonght with Ireland v New Zeland. First half nearly over lads.

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 28, 2022, 10:34:31 pm
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 29, 2022, 02:37:14 pm
3 games on today lads. First up England v Greece



Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
October 29, 2022, 04:08:24 pm
Demolition job by us to Australia G team. If only we could do that to the real Aussies.  :D

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Yesterday at 01:28:46 pm
Samoa v France should be a decent game later on lads.  :wave
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Yesterday at 03:45:50 pm
Tonga are spanking Cook islands.  :D
 
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Yesterday at 04:28:51 pm
Cook Islands got walloped. Samoa v France up next.  :wave

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Yesterday at 04:37:36 pm
It's all been scene setting so far except Tonga/PNG (and possibly Samoa/France)


The action really ramps up in the QF, any game (except Australia/Lebanon) is unpredictable from now on.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
Agreed mate. We should've just gone straight to KO's.  ;D
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Yesterday at 05:53:02 pm
Samoa cruising into the knockouts it seems.

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Yesterday at 07:13:10 pm
Junior of Samoa just decapitated the French lad.  :D

https://twitter.com/RLWC2021/status/1586793732413734931
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Today at 12:43:52 am
There was no way a team stuffed full of Penrith Panthers players were not going to show up at this tournament. Samoa have now had some practice and fully warmed up and the tournament moves onto another level.


I think we know how the Australia/ Lebanon might go (albeit Lebanon are a lot better than you would think) but


England v PNG
Samoa v Tonga
NZ v Fiji


Well, I would not like to call any of those games or the semi finals that might result from them given just how unpredictable the pacific teams are in the day. Tonga v Samoa should be a beast of a game.


Despite some one-sided games, the tournament as a whole (and I include the PDWC, Wheelchair and Women's games in that as well) is a fantastic alternative to the world of football, Qatar World Cup included. What a contrast to the cheating, overpaid players, soft shite players (like Fernandes) going down so easily, scummy fans, the corporate corruption and poor officiating we now take for granted.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Today at 12:48:01 am
Good points BBN.

New Zealand v Fiji might be tricky for the Kiwis as they've had a shite group and are not battle hardened yet. Not saying it wil be an upset win but Fiji could have a shout if they are close going into the last 10 minutes.


As for us v PGN I think it will be tough but with home advantage and crowd behind us we'll get there in the end.
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
Today at 07:56:09 am
Lebabon coach Michael Cheika has Australia on Sat and then has to coach Argentina against England in the Rugby Union on Sunday.
