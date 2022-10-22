There was no way a team stuffed full of Penrith Panthers players were not going to show up at this tournament. Samoa have now had some practice and fully warmed up and the tournament moves onto another level.





I think we know how the Australia/ Lebanon might go (albeit Lebanon are a lot better than you would think) but





England v PNG

Samoa v Tonga

NZ v Fiji





Well, I would not like to call any of those games or the semi finals that might result from them given just how unpredictable the pacific teams are in the day. Tonga v Samoa should be a beast of a game.





Despite some one-sided games, the tournament as a whole (and I include the PDWC, Wheelchair and Women's games in that as well) is a fantastic alternative to the world of football, Qatar World Cup included. What a contrast to the cheating, overpaid players, soft shite players (like Fernandes) going down so easily, scummy fans, the corporate corruption and poor officiating we now take for granted.