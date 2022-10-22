Aside from a couple of games, notably Tonga/PNG it's been one sided mostly. I'm Ok with that, teams that don't play together often getting up to speed for the knock outs. Still a couple of group games worth watching, Samoa v France and possibly the 2 Cook Islands games because they are an unknown quantity.





Nevertheless it looks pretty nailed on as to what happens after next week





England v PNG for the right to play Samoa or Tonga





Australia v Lebanon for the right to play NZ or Fiji





Some decent games in there and 2 good semi finals almost guaranteed