Samoan lads might be my faves now BBN. Outside a kebab shop in Doncaster.
Yeh, looks like everyone of those has a high BMI which tells you all about one of the failings of BMI
Whe you look at the way the draw is, you can almost guarantee an Australia v NZ semi which should be good
As for the other semi, I susoect it will be England and France up against the oacific nations. A lot less predictable and should be entertaining
Pick of the groups games
England V Samoa
Samoa v France
England v France
Papua NG v Tonga
You can guarantee that some of the games that don't have much chance will provide some good entertainment as well. Not sure what we can expect of Jamaica or the Cook Islands.