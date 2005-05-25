« previous next »
I was going to say, the Beeb normally do an ok job with RL coverage dont they? Not a peep about it from Sky presumably!
Just looking at the groups again and Group D is the most competitive of the tournament. We could get solid games out of all of the fixtures.

Hopefully by 2025 all the groups are of that standard at least.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Would be if I could actually login to it!

Terrible site and terrible app!  :no
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Going to be great to see International league back after a pretty long absence due to Covid which I think helps build some of the intrigue in the tournament. Funny seeing us slide all the way to 4th with undoubtedly the strongest team even with a few players missing through injury. I had completely forgotten about the New Zealand and Tonga losses in 2019 to be honest.
Quote from: Rosario on October  8, 2022, 12:09:49 am
Going to be great to see International league back after a pretty long absence due to Covid which I think helps build some of the intrigue in the tournament. Funny seeing us slide all the way to 4th with undoubtedly the strongest team even with a few players missing through injury. I had completely forgotten about the New Zealand and Tonga losses in 2019 to be honest.


And the rise of Samoa, I'd say that we may see England having a tough battle with France for 2nd place in that group
Mate, you're hyping Samoa up here. Prepare for them to fuck up.  ;D

PNG is my team to watch this time round.  :D
Quote from: Samie on October  8, 2022, 01:31:40 am
Mate, you're hyping Samoa up here. Prepare for them to fuck up.  ;D

PNG is my team to watch this time round.  :D


I know, but they have 6 Penrith Panthers in the squad, that alone is enough to put them as an outside bet. Aside from the Huddersfield lad it's an NRL team.


I just get the feeling this WC will be more unpredictable than we think. We are so used to Australians turning up and walking it, the NRL is far more cosmopolitan these days and the strong teams rely far more on non-Aussie players now. You can laugh at me if I get it wrong, maybe the rain and cold will be our secret weapon.
Samoa is an interesting one theyre absolutely stacked in the forward pack so if they can get on a roll and feed early ball to their star studded outside backs they should be able to makeup for the spine of the team not being quite as good as some other teams.

Watch out for the likes of May, Crichton and of course Too who imo is probably the best winger in the world atm, guy is a beats and just churns through yards early in the tackle count.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  8, 2022, 01:52:08 am

I know, but they have 6 Penrith Panthers in the squad, that alone is enough to put them as an outside bet. Aside from the Huddersfield lad it's an NRL team.


I just get the feeling this WC will be more unpredictable than we think. We are so used to Australians turning up and walking it, the NRL is far more cosmopolitan these days and the strong teams rely far more on non-Aussie players now. You can laugh at me if I get it wrong, maybe the rain and cold will be our secret weapon.

Your definitely not wrong about the NRL being far more cosmopolitan these days the likes of Fiji, PNG, Samoa and Tonga undoubtedly have some of the best players in the world at their position playing for them. The only albeit big advantage Australia has it that the spine of the team are probably the 4 best players at their respective positions which no other team can come close to matching.
Samoan lads might be my faves now BBN. Outside a kebab shop in Doncaster.  ;D

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm
Samoan lads might be my faves now BBN. Outside a kebab shop in Doncaster.  ;D




Yeh, looks like everyone of those has a high BMI which tells you all about one of the failings of BMI




Whe you look at the way the draw is, you can almost guarantee an Australia v NZ semi which should be good


As for the other semi, I susoect it will be England and France up against the oacific nations. A lot less predictable and should be entertaining


Pick of the groups games


England V Samoa
Samoa v France
England v France
Papua NG v Tonga


You can guarantee that some of the games that don't have much chance will provide some good entertainment as well. Not sure what we can expect of Jamaica or the Cook Islands.
