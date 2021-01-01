Please
Topic: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22) (Read 12422 times)
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 99,351
Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 10:57:38 am »
I was going to say, the Beeb normally do an ok job with RL coverage dont they? Not a peep about it from Sky presumably!
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 53,430
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 02:06:59 pm »
Just looking at the groups again and Group D is the most competitive of the tournament. We could get solid games out of all of the fixtures.
Hopefully by 2025 all the groups are of that standard at least.
