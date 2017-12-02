Great effort....but



Didn't make enough yards in the first half, continually making 30 or so yards compared to 50 plus and starting each set under the posts.

Non existent centre play from bateman. Bizarre selection. shenton or Percival would have been far better options

poor kicking game from Gale

Unlucky with the ankle tap

Lack of overall pace

Should have took the 2 points on offer twice in the first half

Monumental effort from Roby, Graham and Burgess

Massive improvement on recent years and could have won.



Enjoyable tournament and encouraged for the future.