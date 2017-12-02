Great effort....but
Didn't make enough yards in the first half, continually making 30 or so yards compared to 50 plus and starting each set under the posts.
Non existent centre play from bateman. Bizarre selection. shenton or Percival would have been far better options
poor kicking game from Gale
Unlucky with the ankle tap
Lack of overall pace
Should have took the 2 points on offer twice in the first half
Monumental effort from Roby, Graham and Burgess
Massive improvement on recent years and could have won.
Enjoyable tournament and encouraged for the future.