Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)

puroresu_kid

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #160 on: December 2, 2017, 11:03:20 am
If England had a better Number 7 they would of won. Gayle made some bad bad decisions at important times.

England played well though. Defence all tournament very good but tonight was the night they could of won. I thought Australia would win by 20.

Tough game in the heat and both teams really defended well.
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #161 on: December 2, 2017, 01:16:37 pm
Unless the standard of Super League improves back to the Mid 00's level we will ALWAYS be bridesmaids to the Aussies. Only once in a blue moon we would win.
Fairytale of 2005

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #162 on: December 3, 2017, 09:35:15 am
Quote from: Samie on December  2, 2017, 01:16:37 pm
Unless the standard of Super League improves back to the Mid 00's level we will ALWAYS be bridesmaids to the Aussies. Only once in a blue moon we would win.

We have never been able to beat them (apart from the odd game) for as long as I've watched RL. Even when we had players like Hanley, Edwards, Offiah etc.

Top effort from England and a little unlucky to lose. Just those wrong options and excitement at key moments that proved costly. Both teams gave everything and credit to Australia too.
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #163 on: December 4, 2017, 02:24:40 pm
England vs New Zealand 3 Test Autumn Series announced.

All 3 live on the BBC.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/42203639

Quote
England's three-match autumn Test series against New Zealand in 2018 will be shown live on the BBC.

England lost 6-0 to Australia in Saturday's World Cup final, their first appearance in the final in 22 years.

Hull's Kcom Stadium will host the opening match against the Kiwis, ranked second in the world, on 27 October.

The second Test is at Liverpool's Anfield on 3 November before the series finale at Leeds United's Elland Road on 11 November.

All the matches will be live on BBC TV, radio and the BBC Sport website.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport said: "On the day that BBC Sport brought England v Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final live to fans, we are delighted to continue our dedication to the sport with this new deal.

"The series will bring world class rugby league action to UK soil with the BBC delivering unrivalled coverage, live and free to air across our TV, radio and online streaming services."

Rugby Football League chief executive, Nigel Wood, added: "The 2018 autumn international series between England and New Zealand promises to be a fantastic contest between two of the top sides in the world.

"We are delighted to have agreed a deal with the BBC to show all three England v New Zealand games and to continue what is a fantastic relationship, moving towards the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England at which the BBC will make every single game available to watch across their channels."
puroresu_kid

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #164 on: December 4, 2017, 02:41:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on December  4, 2017, 02:24:40 pm
England vs New Zealand 3 Test Autumn Series announced.

All 3 live on the BBC.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/42203639

Its disappointing they are not playing a Test in London.
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #165 on: December 4, 2017, 02:52:51 pm
Yeah I'd have put the first match at Olympic Stadium to be honest. Great to see Anfield back. We got 40k for the 4 Nations final between the Aussies and Kiwis last year.
liversaint

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #166 on: December 4, 2017, 11:52:11 pm
Great effort....but

Didn't make enough yards in the first half, continually making 30 or so yards compared to 50 plus and starting each set under the posts.
Non existent centre play from bateman. Bizarre selection. shenton or Percival would have been far better options
poor kicking game from Gale
Unlucky with the ankle tap
Lack of overall pace
Should have took the 2 points on offer twice in the first half
Monumental effort from Roby, Graham and Burgess
Massive improvement on recent years and could have won.

Enjoyable tournament and encouraged for the future.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #167 on: December 5, 2017, 12:39:00 am
New Zealand v Tonga
Tonga v England
Tonga v Lebanon
Tonga v Samoa
Scotland v Samoa
New Zealand v Fiji
England v Australia

Great games, enjoyed, live and especially when close, it beats all sports
puroresu_kid

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #168 on: December 5, 2017, 11:58:17 am
Quote from: liveroldsaintnick on December  4, 2017, 11:52:11 pm
Great effort....but

Didn't make enough yards in the first half, continually making 30 or so yards compared to 50 plus and starting each set under the posts.
Non existent centre play from bateman. Bizarre selection. shenton or Percival would have been far better options
poor kicking game from Gale
Unlucky with the ankle tap
Lack of overall pace
Should have took the 2 points on offer twice in the first half
Monumental effort from Roby, Graham and Burgess
Massive improvement on recent years and could have won.

Enjoyable tournament and encouraged for the future.

I don't understand why they were going left so often. Bateman isn't a centre and they should been going right to get the ball in Watkins hands.

I assume Bateman played as his very good in defence even though he isn't really a centre.
liversaint

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #169 on: January 18, 2018, 08:41:51 pm
for those interested in RL, I recommend 100 days that shook Rugby League, fantastic book from the split until today.
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2017)
Reply #170 on: January 16, 2020, 02:51:01 pm
Draw for the 2021 World Cup was made today.

Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #171 on: January 16, 2020, 02:56:22 pm
England on home soil, they should get out of the group easily.

New Zealand and Australia have got a bye but Group D is tasty with Tonga and Papua New Guinea.
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #172 on: February 2, 2020, 02:06:20 pm
Bennett is out, Wayne comes in. Only games before the World Cup for him is the 3 test Ashes series.  ;D

Former Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane is set to leave his Scottish Rugby Union role to replace Wayne Bennett as England's new rugby league coach.
👉
 https://bbc.in/31pRtfe
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #173 on: July 21, 2021, 12:09:41 am
Look out for the Pacific island teams, many NRL players and they were brilliant in the last world cup

Tonga
Samoa
Papua New Guinea
spidernz

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #174 on: July 22, 2021, 08:48:27 am
Breaking news - both NZ and Australia have pulled out of the tournament. Too much covid risk, too long quarantine and covid protocols, too long away from the families etc, looks like it has to be in doubt now. Both NZ and Oz had requested it be delayed until  2022, but this request was rejected.  https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/league/125837881/rugby-league-world-cup-kiwis-officially-withdraw-alongside-kangaroos-citing-player-welfare-and-safety-concerns
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #175 on: July 22, 2021, 09:09:53 am
Surely best to postpone now
Would be a hollow win if carried on
Crosby Nick

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #176 on: July 22, 2021, 09:13:42 am
Its coming home!

Yeah, as Paul says, you couldnt celebrate winning that now with any conviction!
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #177 on: July 22, 2021, 09:49:50 am
Yeah it will be delayed till next year then.

Or we could go ahead with it and win it.  ;D
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021)
Reply #178 on: July 22, 2021, 09:58:04 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 22, 2021, 09:13:42 am
Its coming home!

Yeah, as Paul says, you couldnt celebrate winning that now with any conviction!

We haven't won the RLWC since 1972 mate. I don;t really care if we beat Australia E team and New Zealand C team to win it.  ;D
Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021-22)
Reply #179 on: Today at 12:19:14 am
Time to get this thread up and running.

England Squad for the WC.  Squad looks weak as fuck. Struggling to get to a semi final here IMO.

Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021-22)
Reply #180 on: Today at 12:21:58 am
New Zealand

Samie

Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021-22)
Reply #181 on: Today at 12:26:48 am
AWWYC's lads.  ;D



France

