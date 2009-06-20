I am not sure how anyone could watch The Wire and think that it's glamourising gangsters? Or really glamourising anything at all? It's a masterpiece precisely because there is no glamourisation



It was the first that came to mind, I watched a bit early on then lost track. American stuff is another world really and although I have seen it up close, I'm not an expert, it was just a general point.It was Peaky Blinders that made me re-think it really because its British and I understand it. Saw a decent programme on it with an academic from Birmingham (who had links in the family), these were, in reality, the sorts of shits who infest our streets these days but only really lightweight crimes compared to the TV show. I know it's supposed to be entertainment but the less glamour we attach to criminals the better.They have romanticised, over armed and americanised them. Restaurants, Dance Shows etc.