Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 156977 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1440 on: September 6, 2023, 12:37:57 pm »
Wonder how this no mark will be able to demonstrate that his assault on a drag artist wasnt homophobic?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-66722132
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,439
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1441 on: September 9, 2023, 10:38:53 am »
Course it was a prejudiced attack

The fella who did it is 50??? Christ

"punched the celebrity in the face in McDonald's on Edge Lane, Liverpool, on 16 June and then ran off, Merseyside Police said."

Pathetic
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,994
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1442 on: September 9, 2023, 12:19:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  6, 2023, 12:37:57 pm
Wonder how this no mark will be able to demonstrate that his assault on a drag artist wasnt homophobic?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-66722132

If it was unprovoked then it's 100% prejudiced
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,605
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1443 on: September 9, 2023, 01:30:19 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  9, 2023, 10:38:53 am
Course it was a prejudiced attack

The fella who did it is 50??? Christ

"punched the celebrity in the face in McDonald's on Edge Lane, Liverpool, on 16 June and then ran off, Merseyside Police said."

Pathetic

Little coward. Hope they throw the book at him.

If it's proved as a hate crime, is it a more severe sentence? He'll only have plead guilty to try and avoid jail time; he won't be the least bit sorry, so a few years inside is what he needs.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,183
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1444 on: September 12, 2023, 09:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  9, 2023, 01:30:19 pm
Little coward. Hope they throw the book at him.


Hope it lands.

Doesn't seem much of a deterrent.
Expect nothing.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1445 on: October 5, 2023, 10:42:17 pm »
More fucking piece of shit 'gangstas' did the murdering of Ashley Dale.

Their defence is that it's not murder because they were trying to murder her boyfriend, not her.

FFS. Little boys that have never grown up.

Her boyfriend's 'gang' had a feud with another 'gang'

Jesus wept. Immature scum the lot of them.


She was good looking and intelligent (was an environmental health officer). So wtf was she doing with such a loser prick?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1446 on: October 6, 2023, 10:22:39 am »
I read the actual "gunman" (aka. pathetic evil scumbag) who pulled the trigger has plead guilty to manslaughter, leaving his accomplices to face trial for murder? If so, how has he managed to get off with manslaughter and not murder in this scenario? He has literally booted the door in with the intention to kill, and then pursued Ashley before gunning her down in cold blood.

And all of this over fragile "disrespected" male ego.
Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1447 on: October 6, 2023, 10:28:21 am »

Hang him in the city centre and make all his gangster mates watch him scream and take his last breath.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1448 on: October 6, 2023, 10:30:27 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  5, 2023, 10:42:17 pm
More fucking piece of shit 'gangstas' did the murdering of Ashley Dale.

Their defence is that it's not murder because they were trying to murder her boyfriend, not her.

FFS. Little boys that have never grown up.

Her boyfriend's 'gang' had a feud with another 'gang'

Jesus wept. Immature scum the lot of them.


She was good looking and intelligent (was an environmental health officer). So wtf was she doing with such a loser prick?

It was exacerbated because one floozy ditched her gangster boyfriend and went over to the other side.

A modern Romeo and Juliet if you will.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,605
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1449 on: October 6, 2023, 10:44:55 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  5, 2023, 10:42:17 pm
More fucking piece of shit 'gangstas' did the murdering of Ashley Dale.

Their defence is that it's not murder because they were trying to murder her boyfriend, not her.

FFS. Little boys that have never grown up.

Her boyfriend's 'gang' had a feud with another 'gang'

Jesus wept. Immature scum the lot of them.


She was good looking and intelligent (was an environmental health officer). So wtf was she doing with such a loser prick?

Wasn't that the Sean Mercer defence too? "Didn't intend to kill the kid, I was trying to kill someone else." Jeez wept.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1450 on: October 6, 2023, 10:46:48 am »
But in this case, it seems as if the judge has already accepted the manslaughter plea of the person who pulled the trigger? Or have I read this wrong?
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,605
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1451 on: October 6, 2023, 10:54:32 am »
Someone can plead guilty to manslaughter but still be tried for murder if the CPS think there is a case though, right?

The only defence the actual killer could surely have for manslaughter is that they themselves feared for their lives if they didn't do as they were told?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,173
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1452 on: October 6, 2023, 11:00:01 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  5, 2023, 10:42:17 pm
More fucking piece of shit 'gangstas' did the murdering of Ashley Dale.

Their defence is that it's not murder because they were trying to murder her boyfriend, not her.

FFS. Little boys that have never grown up.

Her boyfriend's 'gang' had a feud with another 'gang'

Jesus wept. Immature scum the lot of them.


She was good looking and intelligent (was an environmental health officer). So wtf was she doing with such a loser prick?
I've just been reading up on the case, and yes, it really is all so tragically pathetic.

A young woman murdered with a machine gun, and the bottom line is male ego and the loss of face.

Weak, pathetic, emotionally immature little man children.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1453 on: October 6, 2023, 12:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  6, 2023, 11:00:01 am
I've just been reading up on the case, and yes, it really is all so tragically pathetic.

A young woman murdered with a machine gun, and the bottom line is male ego and the loss of face.

Weak, pathetic, emotionally immature little man children.

It really is pitiful isn't it. A load of scallies who actually believe they are 'something' with not an ounce of intelligence between them.

The lad who pulled the trigger must be a brave little soldier, to shoot a machine gun into the back of a woman running away.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,994
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1454 on: October 6, 2023, 01:00:02 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October  6, 2023, 12:58:39 pm
It really is pitiful isn't it. A load of scallies who actually believe they are 'something' with not an ounce of intelligence between them.

The lad who pulled the trigger must be a brave little soldier, to shoot a machine gun into the back of a woman running away.

No fucking way is that manslaughter either, its murder, end of.
Fuck the Tories

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1455 on: October 6, 2023, 01:02:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  6, 2023, 01:00:02 pm
No fucking way is that manslaughter either, its murder, end of.

Million per cent agree, he may be stupid be isn't blind.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1456 on: October 6, 2023, 03:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October  6, 2023, 10:54:32 am
Someone can plead guilty to manslaughter but still be tried for murder if the CPS think there is a case though, right?

Correct. The defendant can plead not guilty for the charge they're on trial for, whilst pleading guilty for a lesser charge.

The prosecution don't have to accept it (and a judge would only overrule the prosecution if it was a clear point of law to do so).

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1457 on: October 7, 2023, 09:28:53 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October  6, 2023, 12:58:39 pm
It really is pitiful isn't it. A load of scallies who actually believe they are 'something' with not an ounce of intelligence between them.

The lad who pulled the trigger must be a brave little soldier, to shoot a machine gun into the back of a woman running away.

But also these girls who follow these types annoy me just as much.

Happy to take their Mercedes, designer clothes and holidays, knowing full well that their fellas are wrong uns
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1458 on: October 9, 2023, 01:28:49 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on October  7, 2023, 09:28:53 am
But also these girls who follow these types annoy me just as much.

Happy to take their Mercedes, designer clothes and holidays, knowing full well that their fellas are wrong uns

Exactly, she seemed like she had her head screwed on but was happy to be involved with an absolute scumbag and take the 'benefits' that come with that

Tragic all round. Seems to be on the rise all this shit across the city
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1459 on: October 9, 2023, 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October  6, 2023, 12:58:39 pm
It really is pitiful isn't it. A load of scallies who actually believe they are 'something' with not an ounce of intelligence between them.

The lad who pulled the trigger must be a brave little soldier, to shoot a machine gun into the back of a woman running away.


And it's one of the reasons why I no longer watch programmes like Peaky Blinders, The Wire etc, even though they are really well produced and entertaining in themselves. These dickheads are the reality of what gangsters are and we've spent many years (especially in America) making the seem glamorous when they are just ignorant, greedy murdering scum. Only when you get the scally killers does it appear so obvious but they are all basically the same, making communities live in fear every day.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,173
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1460 on: October 9, 2023, 05:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  9, 2023, 01:48:08 pm

And it's one of the reasons why I no longer watch programmes like Peaky Blinders, The Wire etc, even though they are really well produced and entertaining in themselves. These dickheads are the reality of what gangsters are and we've spent many years (especially in America) making the seem glamorous when they are just ignorant, greedy murdering scum. Only when you get the scally killers does it appear so obvious but they are all basically the same, making communities live in fear every day.
I'm with you 100% there. I don't watch any of that shite. I'm sick and tired of TV and film glamourising parasitic scum.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1461 on: October 10, 2023, 02:29:27 pm »
I am not sure how anyone could watch The Wire and think that it's glamourising gangsters? Or really glamourising anything at all? It's a masterpiece precisely because there is no glamourisation
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,994
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1462 on: October 10, 2023, 03:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 10, 2023, 02:29:27 pm
I am not sure how anyone could watch The Wire and think that it's glamourising gangsters? Or really glamourising anything at all? It's a masterpiece precisely because there is no glamourisation

I only ever watched the first series of The Wire (I've got it all on DVD just never finished it) so can't really say, but Power deffo glamourises the life. You've got Ghost living in a huge expensive apartment, high end watches, clothes, cars, owns a club, mixes with the rich, shagging fit women all over the place. So what that he is brutal and murders a few people, life is short, live it to the full is what its saying.

I'm the same with that prick Liam Neeson, anti gun yet makes therefore $millions from films that perpetuate the "good guy with a gun" bollocks and kills loads of people in all 3 Taken films.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1463 on: October 10, 2023, 03:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 10, 2023, 02:29:27 pm
I am not sure how anyone could watch The Wire and think that it's glamourising gangsters? Or really glamourising anything at all? It's a masterpiece precisely because there is no glamourisation


It was the first that came to mind, I watched a bit early on then lost track. American stuff is another world really and although I have seen it up close, I'm not an expert, it was just a general point.


It was Peaky Blinders that made me re-think it really because its British and I understand it. Saw a decent programme on it with an academic from Birmingham (who had links in the family), these were, in reality, the sorts of shits who infest our streets these days but only really lightweight crimes compared to the TV show. I know it's supposed to be entertainment but the less glamour we attach to criminals the better.







They have romanticised, over armed and americanised them. Restaurants, Dance Shows etc.




aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1464 on: October 10, 2023, 04:13:13 pm »
First series of Peaky Blinders was Ok but it got more fanciful as it went on.

Lots of slow walking, glamorous women - in 1920s Birmingham. :D
Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1465 on: October 10, 2023, 06:42:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 10, 2023, 04:13:13 pm
First series of Peaky Blinders was Ok but it got more fanciful as it went on.

Lots of slow walking, glamorous women - in 1920s Birmingham. :D

I watched the first two series, but stopped after the first episode of the third one. The whole watching someone light a cigarette or pour a drink and doing fuck all else gets boring rather quickly....
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1466 on: October 10, 2023, 07:04:18 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October 10, 2023, 06:42:26 pm
I watched the first two series, but stopped after the first episode of the third one. The whole watching someone light a cigarette or pour a drink and doing fuck all else gets boring rather quickly....

Soundtrack wasnt bad though.
Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1467 on: October 11, 2023, 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 10, 2023, 02:29:27 pm
I am not sure how anyone could watch The Wire and think that it's glamourising gangsters? Or really glamourising anything at all? It's a masterpiece precisely because there is no glamourisation

The only people who do that are the people who have never watched it all.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,439
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1468 on: October 11, 2023, 01:13:04 pm »
The Wire effectively exists to show how the war on drugs does not work and enables crime and misery in a cyclical manner, even going as far as the corruption of politicians at the top

It is a world away from Peaky Blinders
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1469 on: October 11, 2023, 02:21:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 11, 2023, 01:13:04 pm
The Wire effectively exists to show how the war on drugs does not work and enables crime and misery in a cyclical manner, even going as far as the corruption of politicians at the top

It is a world away from Peaky Blinders


I've said I only watched series one, 20 years ago, you can let it go now, I get it. I love Baltimore as well.


There's enough American glorification for me to choose a better example but you get the idea, gangsters are scum.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • Kloppite
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1470 on: October 11, 2023, 07:52:39 pm »
Couple of people out riding their bikes have been stabbed & had their bikes nicked by a gang of yobs in Leasowe.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/two-men-hospital-after-balaclava-27890822
#Sausages

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1471 on: October 18, 2023, 03:41:45 pm »
The man injured by the speeding Audi on the Strand has died;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-67148090
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,474
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1472 on: October 18, 2023, 09:26:47 pm »
Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1473 on: Yesterday at 12:18:56 pm »
Is it just me or does there seem to be a huge number of serious crashes / RTAs happening in Merseyside over the last month or two? Obviously nothing more than a tragic coincidence but as somebody who has a brief scroll through the Echo website every day, there seems to be a lot more than usual lately.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,009
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1474 on: Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 12:18:56 pm
Is it just me or does there seem to be a huge number of serious crashes / RTAs happening in Merseyside over the last month or two? Obviously nothing more than a tragic coincidence but as somebody who has a brief scroll through the Echo website every day, there seems to be a lot more than usual lately.

Think the answer is that the Echo only reports on crime and tragedies these days.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1475 on: Yesterday at 07:11:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:49:19 pm
Think the answer is that the Echo only reports on crime and tragedies these days.

I've seen loads of newspaper/media-sites in my life from various places and countries and the Echo website has to be the worst in terms of how much and how prominently they report crime. Their whole homepage is a big collection of various mug-shots (with a bit of footy news in between) and when you click on an article and reach the end of that, you get loads more mug shots often themed by people who have assaulted others or the latest drug dealers. It's just horrible.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1476 on: Yesterday at 08:03:55 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:11:14 pm
I've seen loads of newspaper/media-sites in my life from various places and countries and the Echo website has to be the worst in terms of how much and how prominently they report crime. Their whole homepage is a big collection of various mug-shots (with a bit of footy news in between) and when you click on an article and reach the end of that, you get loads more mug shots often themed by people who have assaulted others or the latest drug dealers. It's just horrible.

And the Echo always manages to get in a reference to a Nan or a Mam in their catalogue of misery.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,173
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1477 on: Yesterday at 09:31:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:03:55 pm
And the Echo always manages to get in a reference to a Nan or a Mam in their catalogue of misery.
We know someone who the Echo called a "Scouse Nan" on their website.

She'd absolutely hate being called that, too.

It was a positive story rather than the usual miseryfest the Echo revel in, though.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,173
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1478 on: Yesterday at 09:34:57 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:11:14 pm
I've seen loads of newspaper/media-sites in my life from various places and countries and the Echo website has to be the worst in terms of how much and how prominently they report crime. Their whole homepage is a big collection of various mug-shots (with a bit of footy news in between) and when you click on an article and reach the end of that, you get loads more mug shots often themed by people who have assaulted others or the latest drug dealers. It's just horrible.
The last time we were away on holiday I deleted my Echo app for this very reason. Endless negativity, misery and stories of deadbeat scumbags back home.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1479 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 12:18:56 pm
Is it just me or does there seem to be a huge number of serious crashes / RTAs happening in Merseyside over the last month or two? Obviously nothing more than a tragic coincidence but as somebody who has a brief scroll through the Echo website every day, there seems to be a lot more than usual lately.


I live overlooking Muirhead Avenue and there are frequently crashes directly outside of our house - definitely seen an increase over the last few years.
