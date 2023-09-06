« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 6, 2023, 12:37:57 pm
Wonder how this no mark will be able to demonstrate that his assault on a drag artist wasnt homophobic?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-66722132
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 10:38:53 am
Course it was a prejudiced attack

The fella who did it is 50??? Christ

"punched the celebrity in the face in McDonald's on Edge Lane, Liverpool, on 16 June and then ran off, Merseyside Police said."

Pathetic
