Topic: Lawless Liverpool? (Read 152198 times)
So Howard Philips
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 6, 2023, 12:37:54 pm
Wonder how this no mark will be able to demonstrate that his assault on a drag artist wasnt homophobic?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-66722132
ToneLa
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today
at 10:38:53 am
Course it was a prejudiced attack
The fella who did it is 50??? Christ
"punched the celebrity in the face in McDonald's on Edge Lane, Liverpool, on 16 June and then ran off, Merseyside Police said."
Pathetic
