I got an Uber into town yesterday and it was quite a nice looking Mercedes E Class. I jumped into the back and was chatting to the driver, a fella from Afghanistan who has been in Liverpool for a good few years.
Anyway, gets to the lights on West Derby Road by The Belmont Pub and we stop next to some kid of about 11 on a moped. He actually peers into the passenger side of the car and goes, "yer a bit close there aren't ya!" to the driver, who says, "pardon?", this little twat replies, "you heard me fookin towel head, mind me moped!". I wound down the window and shouted, "ayyyyyy ya little c*nt, fook off!".
I couldn't believe it, the audacity of these kids, going worse!