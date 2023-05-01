« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: Redbonnie on May  1, 2023, 12:16:53 pm
Darren Gee had the gen on this in his live.  Apparently Chanel was the grass. Got offered a big Ken at Chester Zoo so sang like a canary. Is now in witness protection trying to perfect a wool accent and going by the name of Lonsdale.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Dese parrots ruin lives mate d'you understand what I'm sayin to ya?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Fucks sake

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/03/man-shot-in-front-garden-of-liverpool-house-near-home-of-olivia-pratt-korbel

Quote
Merseyside police said officers were called to reports of gunshots and screaming in the Huyton area of Liverpool at 9.45pm on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the legs and feet after being chased into the front garden of a house on Brookwood Road, the force said.

The street of semi-detached homes is less than two miles from where nine-year-old Olivia was murdered when Thomas Cashman opened fire on a convicted drug dealer who had burst into her home last August.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
I got an Uber into town yesterday and it was quite a nice looking Mercedes E Class. I jumped into the back and was chatting to the driver, a fella from Afghanistan who has been in Liverpool for a good few years.

Anyway, gets to the lights on West Derby Road by The Belmont Pub and we stop next to some kid of about 11 on a moped. He actually peers into the passenger side of the car and goes, "yer a bit close there aren't ya!" to the driver, who says, "pardon?", this little twat replies, "you heard me fookin towel head, mind me moped!". I wound down the window and shouted, "ayyyyyy ya little c*nt, fook off!".

I couldn't believe it, the audacity of these kids, going worse!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:55:26 am
I got an Uber into town yesterday and it was quite a nice looking Mercedes E Class. I jumped into the back and was chatting to the driver, a fella from Afghanistan who has been in Liverpool for a good few years.

Anyway, gets to the lights on West Derby Road by The Belmont Pub and we stop next to some kid of about 11 on a moped. He actually peers into the passenger side of the car and goes, "yer a bit close there aren't ya!" to the driver, who says, "pardon?", this little twat replies, "you heard me fookin towel head, mind me moped!". I wound down the window and shouted, "ayyyyyy ya little c*nt, fook off!".

I couldn't believe it, the audacity of these kids, going worse!

The cheeky little get
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Merseyside is the new Brooklyn.

Huyton is a complete shit hole, has been for decades. Looks nice enough, but it's full of scumbags.

I know a woman who just moved there as her daughter goes to a school in Huyton. She lived in Kirkby and works in Speke, so she wanted to shorten her commute. I hope she realises what she's let herself in for.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Huyton is a complete shit hole, has been for decades. Looks nice enough, but it's full of scumbags.

I know a woman who just moved there as her daughter goes to a school in Huyton. She lived in Kirkby and works in Speke, so she wanted to shorten her commute. I hope she realises what she's let herself in for.

As someone who grew up and still lives in Huyton, this statement is sadly true. Even the other night, someone had their legs and feet shot to bits in a front garden.

That said, is Huyton any worse than Kirkby, the Dingle, Speke, Netherton? Maybe.

I just wonder that in an era of instant news, social media, internet etc, we don't have to look far to see crime reports. Yet years ago you relied on the Echo.
Again, I just wonder if its always been this bad, but because of the era we live in, its more visible.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
I just wonder that in an era of instant news, social media, internet etc, we don't have to look far to see crime reports. Yet years ago you relied on the Echo.
Again, I just wonder if its always been this bad, but because of the era we live in, its more visible.

To be honest, I think the Echo website plays a big part in that as well. Not living in Liverpool I don't know what part that website plays in people's daily life (i.e. them checking the site regularily about what's going on), but the way they put the focus on crime is absolutely shameful in my view. I'm only looking at the site from time to time when I want to find something specific, but their homepage is basically just LFC and Everton news and some other pieces of local news mixed in with a shitload of mugshots of people who have done something criminal whether it's domestic violence, drug dealing, stealing or whatever. I get that that's all stuff you probably need to report, but there should be a balance and I'm pretty sure there's more local stuff going on that's not crime related. Problem is, crime gets clicks and they've full committed to that it seems, which is a shame...
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
To be honest, I think the Echo website plays a big part in that as well..
While in was on holiday recently I deleted my Liverpool Echo app because I was getting constant notifications from it with all manner of bad news / crime stories. It depressed the hell out of me, so I binned it off. It was just a constant stream of criminality and negativity.
