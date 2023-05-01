I just wonder that in an era of instant news, social media, internet etc, we don't have to look far to see crime reports. Yet years ago you relied on the Echo.

Again, I just wonder if its always been this bad, but because of the era we live in, its more visible.



To be honest, I think the Echo website plays a big part in that as well. Not living in Liverpool I don't know what part that website plays in people's daily life (i.e. them checking the site regularily about what's going on), but the way they put the focus on crime is absolutely shameful in my view. I'm only looking at the site from time to time when I want to find something specific, but their homepage is basically just LFC and Everton news and some other pieces of local news mixed in with a shitload of mugshots of people who have done something criminal whether it's domestic violence, drug dealing, stealing or whatever. I get that that's all stuff you probably need to report, but there should be a balance and I'm pretty sure there's more local stuff going on that's not crime related. Problem is, crime gets clicks and they've full committed to that it seems, which is a shame...