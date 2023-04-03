« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 02:41:28 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  3, 2023, 02:39:27 pm
Shithouse wont go into the dock for sentencing. Maybe something to do with the £250k bounty on his head to stop him turning 'grass' on the inside.

Where's that info from? The 250k I mean
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 02:43:33 pm
Quote from: courty61 on April  3, 2023, 02:41:28 pm
Where's that info from? The 250k I mean

Tabloid papers.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 02:49:32 pm
Cashman accuses CPS of singing 'We Are The Champions'

Judith Moritz

North of England correspondent in court

Thomas Cashman's barrister John Cooper KC says that Cashman is refusing to come to court because he heard members of the Crown Prosecution Service singing We Are The Champions after he was convicted on Thursday.

Cashman told his defence team he isn't coming because he thinks it's "turning into a circus".
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 03:00:42 pm
Can he do that? I thought they had to be present to hear the victim statements, sentencing, etc? Hopefully the judge gets him dragged in or they rearrange if the Mother/family want that of course.

What a coward.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 03:08:15 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April  3, 2023, 02:39:27 pm
Shithouse wont go into the dock for sentencing. Maybe something to do with the £250k bounty on his head to stop him turning 'grass' on the inside.

His family not turning up either.Gutless coward but not surprised all these feral rats are the same brave as fuck in a gang or with a weapon in their hands but its different when they are exposed and on their own
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 03:56:13 pm
42 years
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 03:56:16 pm
42 years.

Could have been a whole life sentence but the murder of the child was not premeditated.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 03:58:06 pm
Those family impact statements were heartbreaking, especially the one bravery read out by her older Sister.
 
The Judge is passing sentence now and giving the legal reasons why Live on Sky News. 'No whole Life Order' but didn't expect there would be.

To run concurrently ...

42 years for killing Olivia
22 years for attempted murder of Nee
10 years for injuring Olivia's Mum
18 years for possession of the guns

42 years before he can apply for parole, he'll be 76 then.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 04:00:25 pm
42 years before he can even get parole

Well it's something
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 04:04:19 pm
Bet the murderers of Ashley Dale and Elle Edwards are shitting themselves now.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 04:40:22 pm
Hope he hears everyone singing We are the champions. Absolute shit house
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 04:52:00 pm
So dignified Olivia's Mum in her behaviour and class in talking about this case. Not even a hint of celebration or laying into Cashman in her statement just now.

Not sure I could do that to be honest.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 04:56:04 pm
Yep well said

Cashman is scum deserves to get sent down and if there is a bounty on him and something happens my heart bleeds

But the villain isnt the star

This is real life

The most heartbreaking thing I've seen about this today is Olivia's mother talking about how quiet it is without her little one

I've lost people, many of us have, for Olivia's family they are the ones with the real sentence

Her mum is just a picture of class

I don't know how you do it - I hope I never find out

I hope nobody has to

But Olivia's family deserve all the peace and happiness in the world
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 05:37:10 pm
I must pass through that area (Kingsheath Avenue) several times a week, up and down East Prescot Road and I always think of that little girl, each time. She should have been safe, tucked up in her own house in her pyjamas, literally safe from the world. But because shit like Cashman roam the streets with out fear or consequence, because the likes of him and others in this fucking city want more money than they know what to do with, won't work like the rest of us, are entitled 'gansters', thinking they are big men, thats why a little girl was shot dead in her own house.

It fills my with that much rage I often shed a tear. I said at the time and I'll repeat it, we live amongst animals.  :'( :no
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 05:38:06 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on April  3, 2023, 04:56:04 pm
Yep well said

Cashman is scum deserves to get sent down and if there is a bounty on him and something happens my heart bleeds

But the villain isnt the star

This is real life

The most heartbreaking thing I've seen about this today is Olivia's mother talking about how quiet it is without her little one

I've lost people, many of us have, for Olivia's family they are the ones with the real sentence

Her mum is just a picture of class

I don't know how you do it - I hope I never find out

I hope nobody has to

But Olivia's family deserve all the peace and happiness in the world

well said you too mate
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 05:57:13 pm
Quote from: courty61 on April  3, 2023, 02:41:28 pm
Where's that info from? The 250k I mean
I heard that yesterday but didn't quote it because the original story was attributed to a downmarket rag despised by all decent people. Apparently scumbags further up the chain really do not want this little rat talking.

Anyway, that's a good sentence for once. An actual deterrent, because even at his young age, his life is over. He rots now.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 06:03:44 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  3, 2023, 05:57:13 pm
I heard that yesterday but didn't quote it because the original story was attributed to a downmarket rag despised by all decent people. Apparently scumbags further up the chain really do not want this little rat talking.

Anyway, that's a good sentence for once. An actual deterrent, because even at his young age, his life is over. He rots now.

The thing is though, this isn't America. He's not a mobster willing to give evidence in order to get a significantly reduced sentence (Sammy Gravano anyone?) and so I think the headlines could well be just for clicks.

I'm not saying he isn't a target, I'm not saying people aren't worried about him talking or whatever, but I just wonder about the drama of it all.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 06:06:37 pm
Didnt realise this fella is a father of 2.  Didnt have the nuts to show up, cowardly twat.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 06:26:12 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on April  3, 2023, 06:03:44 pm
The thing is though, this isn't America. He's not a mobster willing to give evidence in order to get a significantly reduced sentence (Sammy Gravano anyone?) and so I think the headlines could well be just for clicks.

I'm not saying he isn't a target, I'm not saying people aren't worried about him talking or whatever, but I just wonder about the drama of it all.
Possibly so. I really don't know. I know he's been suspected of other murders though. Hired by others to do them. If true, those people won't want him talking. The little I've read suggested he could spill the beans not for a reduced sentence, but for better conditions inside.

It could just be talk though, as you say.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 3, 2023, 08:59:36 pm
BBC's 'The Drug Wars That Killed Olivia'

Tracing the rise of Liverpool's organised crime gangs' involvement in the drugs trade.

Some insight back to the 80's & 90's.

I shiver to recall just how bad and despairing that time was (doesn't mention the economic devastation that drove thousands into a tailspin of drugs, though)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 17, 2023, 11:20:24 am
Sadly, it's been confirmed that the person killed by a scumbag driving a stolen Audi in Netherton was the fella known throughout Sefton as The Running Man (David Francis).

Many of us will have seen him running just wearing shorts throughout the year and regardless of the weather. I've seen him lots of times pounding the pavements across the area.

Hopefully the vermin that hit him then ran off leaving him to die is caught quickly and severely dealt with.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 17, 2023, 11:56:22 am
Yeah I couldn't believe that. Litherland running man, used to see him everywhere, even had his own FB page bit of a cult hero I'd say in the locality.

Think some people are trying to organise a run in his memory.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 17, 2023, 02:16:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 17, 2023, 11:20:24 am
Sadly, it's been confirmed that the person killed by a scumbag driving a stolen Audi in Netherton was the fella known throughout Sefton as The Running Man (David Francis).

Many of us will have seen him running just wearing shorts throughout the year and regardless of the weather. I've seen him lots of times pounding the pavements across the area.

Hopefully the vermin that hit him then ran off leaving him to die is caught quickly and severely dealt with.

no way - only just heard this

i only let on to him the other day - in fact, i think it was the morning of the 12th because i remember the bins being out on the pavements

so sad

bastards
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 17, 2023, 02:18:31 pm
That's so fucking tragic. :(

Sadly I doubt the little scrote will get much, even if they catch them.  A work colleague of mine and her mum were killed by some doped up scumbag in a head on crash. He plead guilty, got 7 years and gave a big thumbs up and grin to his family in the gallery. That was 20 years ago.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 17, 2023, 02:28:52 pm
RIP fella

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 20, 2023, 07:35:35 am
Quote
Merseyside Police has now confirmed a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew McCourt said: I am appealing to anyone who has information regarding this investigation to come forward, particularly anyone who has not yet spoken to police and knows this boy or saw the incident take place on Morgan Mews. This was a horrific and reckless incident that has left a family with a devastating loss.

one piece of vermin already been arrested - well done the local community
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 21, 2023, 03:52:16 pm
Remember the woman who owns Chanel the parrot has been charged over £792k cannabis haul , her and her husband , it was called operation pelican   :D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mum-who-owns-chanel-african-26751640.amp
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 21, 2023, 06:03:40 pm
Cashman appealing the length, the fuck. Hopefully he gets done in very soon.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 21, 2023, 08:00:27 pm
Quote from: Livbes on April 21, 2023, 06:03:40 pm
Cashman appealing the length, the fuck. Hopefully he gets done in very soon.

Hope not, I hope the piece of shite is constantly having to look over his shoulder as he rots away for the next 42 years.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 21, 2023, 08:43:43 pm
Quote from: Livbes on April 21, 2023, 06:03:40 pm
Cashman appealing the length, the fuck. Hopefully he gets done in very soon.

I thought it was the other way round, that they've been asked to increase it?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 21, 2023, 08:56:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on April 21, 2023, 08:43:43 pm
I thought it was the other way round, that they've been asked to increase it?

It's both. His lawyers want it cutting and there have been complaints it's too lenient and it may be increased.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 21, 2023, 09:06:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 21, 2023, 08:56:52 pm
It's both. His lawyers want it cutting and there have been complaints it's too lenient and it may be increased.

Makes sense so let's hope the complaints win 👍
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
April 22, 2023, 12:57:16 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 21, 2023, 03:52:16 pm
Remember the woman who owns Chanel the parrot has been charged over £792k cannabis haul , her and her husband , it was called operation pelican   :D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mum-who-owns-chanel-african-26751640.amp

237kg of cannabis resin from Spain  surprised by that, is hash still a big thing in the UK? Thought it would all be skunk these days
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 12:23:02 pm
22 months Russell got. He will be out in less than 6 months
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:35:36 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:23:02 pm
22 months Russell got. He will be out in less than 6 months
He did a deal, didn't he?
Blew Cashman up after he found out it was a young girl that he shot. Or that's what he said.
Heard he gets a new identity when his time in the slammer is up.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:49:54 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:35:36 pm
He did a deal, didn't he?
Blew Cashman up after he found out it was a young girl that he shot. Or that's what he said.
Heard he gets a new identity when his time in the slammer is up.

Without his testimony there would have been no conviction. Definitely done a deal there.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:55:47 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:35:36 pm
He did a deal, didn't he?
Blew Cashman up after he found out it was a young girl that he shot. Or that's what he said.
Heard he gets a new identity when his time in the slammer is up.

He's likely never returning to Liverpool either.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 03:42:03 pm
