I must pass through that area (Kingsheath Avenue) several times a week, up and down East Prescot Road and I always think of that little girl, each time. She should have been safe, tucked up in her own house in her pyjamas, literally safe from the world. But because shit like Cashman roam the streets with out fear or consequence, because the likes of him and others in this fucking city want more money than they know what to do with, won't work like the rest of us, are entitled 'gansters', thinking they are big men, thats why a little girl was shot dead in her own house.It fills my with that much rage I often shed a tear. I said at the time and I'll repeat it, we live amongst animals. :'(