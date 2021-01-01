« previous next »
Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 135866 times)

Online courty61

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 04:17:51 pm »
Reading the Echo story it seems his star witness may have been the turning point and a massive error on the defences part
Offline c0burn

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm »
His star witness turned up in scally clothes key to the prosecution case in order to convey that "everyone" wore Monterrain trackies. Idiot
Offline reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 04:30:14 pm »
Quote from: c0burn on Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm
His star witness turned up in scally clothes key to the prosecution case in order to convey that "everyone" wore Monterrain trackies. Idiot

I've no idea what this means mate could you explain please?
Offline gazzam1963

« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 04:39:47 pm »
Quote from: c0burn on Yesterday at 04:28:00 pm
His star witness turned up in scally clothes key to the prosecution case in order to convey that "everyone" wore Monterrain trackies. Idiot

I actually thought the idea of the witness Turning up in monterrain and cruyffs was to make the jury think all lads wear that stuff so the fact the killer wore similar stuff meant it could be anyone . Was the fact Paul Russell pleaded guilty to helping an offender not brought up in court or was it brought up but just not allowed to be reported


Edit either one of the two main witnesses one for the defence one for the prosecution committed perjury surely , we now know it was the defence one
Online courty61

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:30:14 pm
I've no idea what this means mate could you explain please?

Yeah came wearing basically the same clothes as the killer on CCTV to prove that everyone in Dovecot wears those clothes.

The trainers were brand new and there was an audible gasp/laugh when he was asked to show to the Court.
Offline reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 04:53:56 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm
Yeah came wearing basically the same clothes as the killer on CCTV to prove that everyone in Dovecot wears those clothes.

The trainers were brand new and there was an audible gasp/laugh when he was asked to show to the Court.

Ah ok it makes sense now 😂
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 05:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 02:49:40 pm
Guilty on all counts.
Absolutely fantastic news. I was worried that this piece of shit would walk.

Horrible scumbag.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 06:12:08 pm »
Rumours of him being responsible for a few other murder's. Even before the trial.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 06:37:22 pm »
With hindsight, it's a pity that fellow scumbag Nee survived. Refused to give evidence against the maggot who tried to kill him. Part of the evil underbelly that plagues this city. If you could wave a smiting wand to get rid of all the oxygen thieves, it'd be tempting.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 06:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:37:22 pm
With hindsight, it's a pity that fellow scumbag Nee survived. Refused to give evidence against the maggot who tried to kill him. Part of the evil underbelly that plagues this city. If you could wave a smiting wand to get rid of all the oxygen thieves, it'd be tempting.


Maybe he wont be third time lucky next time , already had two attempts on him
Offline Livbes

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 08:57:54 pm »
Hopefully both the c*nts get their comeuppance in prison.

The state of his Mrs leaving court with her colours, shades and fuck off lips. After what hes done (and done to her and kids behind her back) youd have disowned him and his rotten family. Money though hey. Oh and she didnt know he was a drug dealer? Pathetic.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 07:15:39 am »
Offline liverbloke

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 08:45:38 am »
shackled with a ball and chain and life time of hard labour if i had my way

Online Brain Potter

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 08:49:40 am »
One thing I was thinking about is that the Russell guy has pleaded guilty to assisting an offender (Cashman) already and is serving a sentence. If Cashman had been found not guilty , could you not have a situation where somebody is serving time for assisting an offender who has been found not guilty. I couldnt get my head around this.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 08:59:40 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:15:39 am
As lovely as you imagined they'd be

https://twitter.com/LivEchonews/status/1641452209669046281
No surprise whatsoever. A child has been murdered and they act like that. Absolute vermin, the lot of them. This city has far too many of these parasites who make out their murdering offspring, family, friends etc are the salt of the earth who help old ladies across the road. There's also far too many duck-billed airheads living off the proceeds of their misery-dealing murdering scum boyfriends activities and pretending they're unaware of where the money comes from.

It's a vile, horrible culture and these parasites leeching off our communities need wiping out. Everyone in the community knew full well who murdered this poor young child. His family knew. His girlfriend knew. His parasitic friends knew. Despite that, they act like this rather than acting with dignity and expecting their little scumbag to act like a man and own what he's done and pay his price.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:37:22 pm
With hindsight, it's a pity that fellow scumbag Nee survived. Refused to give evidence against the maggot who tried to kill him. Part of the evil underbelly that plagues this city. If you could wave a smiting wand to get rid of all the oxygen thieves, it'd be tempting.

When one murders another one and the murderer gets life I always think its a well earned twofer for society.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 10:36:11 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:49:40 am
One thing I was thinking about is that the Russell guy has pleaded guilty to assisting an offender (Cashman) already and is serving a sentence. If Cashman had been found not guilty , could you not have a situation where somebody is serving time for assisting an offender who has been found not guilty. I couldnt get my head around this.

I'm no legal eagle but I was a bit confused by it myself. At the time of Russell serving his sentence, Cashman hadn't been found guilty, so he (Russell) was in essence serving a sentence in relation to a crime in which the defendant had yet to be convicted. I just wasn't sure I'd read anything like that before.
Online vladis voice

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 11:33:45 am »
My understanding was that the Russell lad pled guilty last year but reporting restrictions meant it wasn't made public until outcome of this trial to avoid any influence on jury etc - he will be sentenced on Monday along with Cashman and has been remanded to custody in the interim whilst awaiting sentence (presumably any time he gets will recognise that already served)
Offline Qston

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 11:51:47 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:15:39 am
As lovely as you imagined they'd be

https://twitter.com/LivEchonews/status/1641452209669046281

Delightful people. How dare they act like this when a little girl has been murdered - irrespective of whether they think their scumbag boyfriend/son/brother is innocent or not. Have some respect for the poor family involved. Hope their miserable lives are ruined by this as well.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 01:23:42 pm »
Made up for olivias family.

Hopefully they go after Cashman regarding his weed business an all now. Seize all his assets as proceeds from crime etc and leave his missus without a fucking bean.

Shitbags
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 01:27:43 pm »
Bizarre how they went after the star witness reading bits here. I mean I know why they do it but Christ.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/30/olivia-pratt-korbel-case-pitted-defiant-star-witness-against-killers-cleverness
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 01:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:27:43 pm
Bizarre how they went after the star witness reading bits here. I mean I know why they do it but Christ.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/30/olivia-pratt-korbel-case-pitted-defiant-star-witness-against-killers-cleverness
Very good article that.
Offline reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:23:42 pm
Made up for olivias family.

Hopefully they go after Cashman regarding his weed business an all now. Seize all his assets as proceeds from crime etc and leave his missus without a fucking bean.

Shitbags

Said that yesterday mate.  None of his family or associates should be allowed to profit from any of his assets. 
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:49:09 pm
Said that yesterday mate.  None of his family or associates should be allowed to profit from any of his assets. 
Well hopefully with the proceeds from crime thing theyll charge him for the weed dealing(They should be able to right?) and add years onto his ones for the murder and attempted murder etc and then theyll ask for money back which if he doesnt pay back they can add another few on so hell never get out.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:42:23 pm
Very good article that.
yeah, was wasnt it. Bit detailed about the girl an that. Seemed on the ball didnt she
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 02:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:00:14 pm
yeah, was wasnt it. Bit detailed about the girl an that. Seemed on the ball didnt she
It must of took a lot of courage to speak out as she did. Played a massive part in nailing that maggot, I reckon.
Hope she has a long and happy life.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 02:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:59:40 am
No surprise whatsoever. A child has been murdered and they act like that. Absolute vermin, the lot of them. This city has far too many of these parasites who make out their murdering offspring, family, friends etc are the salt of the earth who help old ladies across the road. There's also far too many duck-billed airheads living off the proceeds of their misery-dealing murdering scum boyfriends activities and pretending they're unaware of where the money comes from.

It's a vile, horrible culture and these parasites leeching off our communities need wiping out. Everyone in the community knew full well who murdered this poor young child. His family knew. His girlfriend knew. His parasitic friends knew. Despite that, they act like this rather than acting with dignity and expecting their little scumbag to act like a man and own what he's done and pay his price.


There was a great report on Radio Merseyside yesterday. One of the points they made was that Cashman and his 'associates' terrorised that whole neighbourhood even before the murder. Afterwards, many residents were too scared to assist the police and refused to hand over CCTV, so the police had to subpoena them.

The drug gang culture is stinkingly toxic.

So much hand-wringing at present about how do we address and combat this.

The answer is fucking simple. Legalise drugs and sell them - taxed - through licenced outlets. Prohibition doesn't work. It doesn't reduce demand, but just allows criminal gangs to fill the supply vacuum (see the rise of the Mafia in Prohibition USA)

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:13:58 pm
It must of took a lot of courage to speak out as she did. Played a massive part in nailing that maggot, I reckon.
Hope she has a long and happy life.


Far away from Liverpool, you'd imagine.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:20:54 pm

Far away from Liverpool, you'd imagine.
Indeed.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:19:29 pm

There was a great report on Radio Merseyside yesterday. One of the points they made was that Cashman and his 'associates' terrorised that whole neighbourhood even before the murder. Afterwards, many residents were too scared to assist the police and refused to hand over CCTV, so the police had to subpoena them.

The drug gang culture is stinkingly toxic.

So much hand-wringing at present about how do we address and combat this.

The answer is fucking simple. Legalise drugs and sell them - taxed - through licenced outlets. Prohibition doesn't work. It doesn't reduce demand, but just allows criminal gangs to fill the supply vacuum (see the rise of the Mafia in Prohibition USA)

Legalisation wouldnt completely eradicate criminality. Just look at the profits around untaxed cigarettes.

Criminals would do their best to undercut legitimate supply as well by offering cheaper, unlicensed and probably unadulterated drugs.
Online B0151?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:37:49 pm
Legalisation wouldnt completely eradicate criminality. Just look at the profits around untaxed cigarettes.

Criminals would do their best to undercut legitimate supply as well by offering cheaper, unlicensed and probably unadulterated drugs.
There will always be criminals of course. But it made me sick to read a scumbag like Cashman was making 5k a week from just supplying weed. There's no reason that at least shouldn't be legalised. It wouldn't be a complete game changer but it would make a decent impact in reducing a cash flow to scumbags. And also weed is how a good amount of young lads get sucked into that world, I've seen it happen. Again wouldn't stop that completely but would make an impact in the criminal demand.
