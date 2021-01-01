No surprise whatsoever. A child has been murdered and they act like that. Absolute vermin, the lot of them. This city has far too many of these parasites who make out their murdering offspring, family, friends etc are the salt of the earth who help old ladies across the road. There's also far too many duck-billed airheads living off the proceeds of their misery-dealing murdering scum boyfriends activities and pretending they're unaware of where the money comes from.
It's a vile, horrible culture and these parasites leeching off our communities need wiping out. Everyone in the community knew full well who murdered this poor young child. His family knew. His girlfriend knew. His parasitic friends knew. Despite that, they act like this rather than acting with dignity and expecting their little scumbag to act like a man and own what he's done and pay his price.
There was a great report on Radio Merseyside yesterday. One of the points they made was that Cashman and his 'associates' terrorised that whole neighbourhood even before the murder. Afterwards, many residents were too scared to assist the police and refused to hand over CCTV, so the police had to subpoena them.
The drug gang culture is stinkingly toxic.
So much hand-wringing at present about how do we address and combat this.
The answer is fucking simple. Legalise drugs and sell them - taxed - through licenced outlets. Prohibition doesn't work. It doesn't reduce demand, but just allows criminal gangs to fill the supply vacuum (see the rise of the Mafia in Prohibition USA)