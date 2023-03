His star witness turned up in scally clothes key to the prosecution case in order to convey that "everyone" wore Monterrain trackies. Idiot



I actually thought the idea of the witness Turning up in monterrain and cruyffs was to make the jury think all lads wear that stuff so the fact the killer wore similar stuff meant it could be anyone . Was the fact Paul Russell pleaded guilty to helping an offender not brought up in court or was it brought up but just not allowed to be reportedEdit either one of the two main witnesses one for the defence one for the prosecution committed perjury surely , we now know it was the defence one