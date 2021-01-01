Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Liverpool Life
»
Topic:
Lawless Liverpool?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
28
29
30
31
32
[
33
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Lawless Liverpool? (Read 134631 times)
courty61
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,785
Never Buy The S*n
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
«
Reply #1280 on:
Today
at 04:17:51 pm »
Reading the Echo story it seems his star witness may have been the turning point and a massive error on the defences part
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19
c0burn
Kopite
Posts: 807
The King
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
«
Reply #1281 on:
Today
at 04:28:00 pm »
His star witness turned up in scally clothes key to the prosecution case in order to convey that "everyone" wore Monterrain trackies. Idiot
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
28
29
30
31
32
[
33
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Liverpool Life
»
Topic:
Lawless Liverpool?
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2