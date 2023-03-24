« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 24, 2023, 09:38:08 am
Of course speculation is not appropriate here but I agree with the notion that the case from the prosecution doesn't seem particularly strong.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 24, 2023, 09:55:44 am
The Letby one is a bit mad considering how long she's been in custody for too.

Plus her solicitor is that prick who acted for Duckenfield.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 24, 2023, 02:02:05 pm
The Cashman case seems to all hinge on the girlfriend's account. Any idea if the target, Joseph Nee, is cooperating? Or if Paul Russell will take the stand?

Also, they haven't laid out any motive. It can be vaguely explained away as a drug-related dispute but they'd want a more concrete, specific motive surely? I haven't seen anything that even connects Cashman to Nee in the Echo yet

As for the Letby case, is it just me or is it weird how little attention the case is getting? It seems huge. I'm sure there was more noise around Shipman and this one is a million times worse. If there is a lack of media spotlight on this, is it because they're not sure she's guilty, or will get found guilty?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 24, 2023, 02:10:23 pm
Ive only seen snippets of the court reporting in the Letby case but seemed like a lot of the doctors and medical staff had concerns about her and lots of her being at the scene of the crime. Havent heard the defence side yet, or have they not yet reached that stage?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 24, 2023, 03:20:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2023, 02:10:23 pm
Ive only seen snippets of the court reporting in the Letby case but seemed like a lot of the doctors and medical staff had concerns about her and lots of her being at the scene of the crime. Havent heard the defence side yet, or have they not yet reached that stage?

Both sides are cross-examining witnesses currently. It's mental that doctors would be so concerned about her and yet she was still on the ward. I just read that a set of triplets died after they had already raised serious concerns about her.

If she is innocent this is the biggest character assassination of all time but that seems highly doubtful from what I've read. You'd think she'd have broken down and confessed by this point though. Maybe some crimes are so bad that you can't even admit them to yourself
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 24, 2023, 06:03:21 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 24, 2023, 02:02:05 pm
The Cashman case seems to all hinge on the girlfriend's account. Any idea if the target, Joseph Nee, is cooperating? Or if Paul Russell will take the stand?

Also, they haven't laid out any motive. It can be vaguely explained away as a drug-related dispute but they'd want a more concrete, specific motive surely? I haven't seen anything that even connects Cashman to Nee in the Echo yet

As for the Letby case, is it just me or is it weird how little attention the case is getting? It seems huge. I'm sure there was more noise around Shipman and this one is a million times worse. If there is a lack of media spotlight on this, is it because they're not sure she's guilty, or will get found guilty?

I think all witnesses have taken the stand in the Cashman case, could be summing up next week.

Cashman was saying he was with Nee the day before the shooting, but none of those people have testified
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 24, 2023, 07:25:12 pm
Wouldn't they normally get Russell and Nee, people involved like that to take the stand anyway?

Looks like there is not much on Cashman is there? He is saying he would be on CCTV (and the gunman) going to the girl witnesses house.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 25, 2023, 10:01:08 pm
Looks like Cashman will walk but doubt he will have a happy ever after.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 26, 2023, 10:25:36 am
Quote from: Spezialo on March 24, 2023, 07:25:12 pm
Wouldn't they normally get Russell and Nee, people involved like that to take the stand anyway?



Suggests he's a bigger player than just a mid-sized weed dealer...

Wouldn't it be great if someone could wave a magic wand and the entire load of scum that comprise Liverpools criminal gang underbelly all die horribly painful deaths?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 26, 2023, 04:23:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 26, 2023, 10:25:36 am

Suggests he's a bigger player than just a mid-sized weed dealer...

Wouldn't it be great if someone could wave a magic wand and the entire load of scum that comprise Liverpools criminal gang underbelly all die horribly painful deaths?

Absolutelythey have just sunk to a new low. Whether it was Cashman or not, by protecting a kiddy killer they have lowered the bar and put targets on their own kids backs. Next thing will be kids being taken out deliberately.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 26, 2023, 06:49:08 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on March 26, 2023, 04:23:00 pm
Absolutelythey have just sunk to a new low. Whether it was Cashman or not, by protecting a kiddy killer they have lowered the bar and put targets on their own kids backs. Next thing will be kids being taken out deliberately.

Why on earth would they do that?    That makes no sense whatsoever.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 26, 2023, 09:50:34 pm
Quote from: Millie on March 26, 2023, 06:49:08 pm
Why on earth would they do that?    That makes no sense whatsoever.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/mexican-drug-cartels-targeting-and-killing-children/2011/04/07/AFwkFb9C_story.html

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/children-murdered-mafia-italian-mobsters-3402712

As above ..

It used to be beyond the pale to go after someones girlfriend..not any more see Ashley Dale. It was thought if you killed a kid that went too far and the code wouldnt apply. Not any more see Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

It moves it to the next level.  Before long it will be pay up or your kids are getting smoked. It  makes every sense if you know that world because they now know even if you kill a kid you will still have back up . Whether its Cashman or not whoever killed Olivia is being protected and thats a game changer and very bad news for this city.

Luckily for whoever did this Olivias family are civilians, if it was a big time dealers kid who was shot do you really think the shooters kids would be safe?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 08:18:45 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on March 26, 2023, 09:50:34 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/mexican-drug-cartels-targeting-and-killing-children/2011/04/07/AFwkFb9C_story.html

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/children-murdered-mafia-italian-mobsters-3402712

As above ..

It used to be beyond the pale to go after someones girlfriend..not any more see Ashley Dale. It was thought if you killed a kid that went too far and the code wouldnt apply. Not any more see Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

It moves it to the next level.  Before long it will be pay up or your kids are getting smoked. It  makes every sense if you know that world because they now know even if you kill a kid you will still have back up . Whether its Cashman or not whoever killed Olivia is being protected and thats a game changer and very bad news for this city.

Luckily for whoever did this Olivias family are civilians, if it was a big time dealers kid who was shot do you really think the shooters kids would be safe?



But you were talking about this case in Liverpool where, as you have rightly pointed out, the victim's family here are not rival drug dealers. 

Also not sure if you can compare the Mexican Drug Cartels or the Mafia with Liverpool to be honest.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 09:16:24 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on March 26, 2023, 09:50:34 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/mexican-drug-cartels-targeting-and-killing-children/2011/04/07/AFwkFb9C_story.html

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/children-murdered-mafia-italian-mobsters-3402712

As above ..

It used to be beyond the pale to go after someones girlfriend..not any more see Ashley Dale. It was thought if you killed a kid that went too far and the code wouldnt apply. Not any more see Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

It moves it to the next level.  Before long it will be pay up or your kids are getting smoked. It  makes every sense if you know that world because they now know even if you kill a kid you will still have back up . Whether its Cashman or not whoever killed Olivia is being protected and thats a game changer and very bad news for this city.

Luckily for whoever did this Olivias family are civilians, if it was a big time dealers kid who was shot do you really think the shooters kids would be safe?

Pretty sure the police said Ashley Dale was not the intended target. And for the facts of the case, little Olivia was clearly not the intended target, she was killed in horrendously tragic and fateful circumstances.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 12:44:44 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on March 27, 2023, 09:16:24 am
Pretty sure the police said Ashley Dale was not the intended target. And for the facts of the case, little Olivia was clearly not the intended target, she was killed in horrendously tragic and fateful circumstances.

Olivia was not the intended target obviously, but the man who killed her is  being protected by the system, even though he killed a child.  That means people are being either paid or intimidated into keeping their mouths shut. That doesnt mean it is Cashman btw.

As for Ashley Dale the facts will come out in court but it has not been said that she was killed accidentally. She may well have been killed incidentally which is a different matter.

I wouldnt kid yourself that Liverpool is very different from Mexico and Italy. Our police are less corrupt but the drug dealers are the same.  A lot of very bad people are making serious money here. They are completely ruthless as we can see with the Olivia case.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 03:06:14 pm
Just reading the recap of the last week of the trial on the Echo: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/what-happened-during-third-week-26527309

Thought this part was interesting:

Quote
Cashman replied: "I did not kill a little girl. Is my DNA anywhere on the house on Kingsheath Avenue?

"Could you tell the jury that please? If my DNA was there, youd tell the jury.

"Joseph Nees give a name in of the suspect who did it - is this persons DNA on the door of the house? You cant answer that."

Have to agree with the assessment that this is a weak case. They've got nothing like the evidence they had for Rhys Jones. I was surprised that this trial was happening so quickly, feels like the shooting just happened. I wonder was this investigation/prosecution a bit rushed?

Looks like it's final arguments today. Live updates on the Echo. Prosecution going after his version now and sounding pretty convincing, but still the actual evidence seems shaky
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 03:33:50 pm
Tough one to guess this from the Echo blog.

The defence is also pouring doubt into the CPSs case in my opinion.

One thing for me is, if it was him, what was the motive? Couldn't see any evidence of any motive put forward by the prosecution
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 04:02:28 pm
Quote from: courty61 on March 27, 2023, 03:33:50 pm
Tough one to guess this from the Echo blog.

The defence is also pouring doubt into the CPSs case in my opinion.

One thing for me is, if it was him, what was the motive? Couldn't see any evidence of any motive put forward by the prosecution

No, still not seen any mention of a motive. Other than the 'woman scorned' nobody has said a thing against him have they? Which actually goes to make him look more guilty, that everyone involved is keeping so quiet. But that doesn't help the case

Side note - it was pretty funny reading how Cashman's mate showed up to give evidence covered in the same brand that the defence was saying every scally wears
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 05:11:55 pm
No motive, no murder weapon(s), a very erratic witness with a plausible reason to lie (and who had previously admitted to wanting to ruin the defendant's life), some sketchy CCTV and not a lot else.

I'll be shocked if he doesn't walk.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 06:58:50 pm
Agree with everything said except we havent seen the cctv and it might be obvious its the same person. On paper the defence will throw doubt but the CCTV might be more compelling than we realise. I thought it was interesting that the defence barrister said we are not bad people, we are not the devil incarnate our job is just  to test the evidence. I wondered why he felt the need to say that.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 27, 2023, 07:18:42 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on March 27, 2023, 06:58:50 pm
Agree with everything said except we havent seen the cctv and it might be obvious its the same person. On paper the defence will throw doubt but the CCTV might be more compelling than we realise. I thought it was interesting that the defence barrister said we are not bad people, we are not the devil incarnate our job is just  to test the evidence. I wondered why he felt the need to say that.

The emotional aspect perhaps? The prosecution using that a lot in their evidence
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
March 28, 2023, 04:07:02 pm
Looks like the judge is finishing up with closing remarks then it's down to the jury. Prosecution case not looking any stronger. Don't envy the jury, imagine being in that position now.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 11:11:45 am
Please, please, please don't let this shitstained maggot go free

 :'(

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 01:09:24 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:11:45 am
Please, please, please don't let this shitstained maggot go free

 :'(




Hes even got his defence in for when he is arrested for drug dealing  hes only deals in class C  drugs not a bad dealer who deals in class A 
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:49:40 pm
Guilty on all counts.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:50:32 pm
The CCTV footage must have been key.
