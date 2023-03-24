The Cashman case seems to all hinge on the girlfriend's account. Any idea if the target, Joseph Nee, is cooperating? Or if Paul Russell will take the stand?
Also, they haven't laid out any motive. It can be vaguely explained away as a drug-related dispute but they'd want a more concrete, specific motive surely? I haven't seen anything that even connects Cashman to Nee in the Echo yet
As for the Letby case, is it just me or is it weird how little attention the case is getting? It seems huge. I'm sure there was more noise around Shipman and this one is a million times worse. If there is a lack of media spotlight on this, is it because they're not sure she's guilty, or will get found guilty?