As someone who grew up in Knowsley, I am not surprised at all about what happened



Knowsley comes near the top and bottom of every table you don't want to come top and bottom of.



They are still the only county in the entire country that does not offer 6th form or A-Level education within the borough. You basically have to go to Carmel or St Helens college in St Helens or Widnes sixth form in Widnes to get an A-Level education. You have better education opportunities in the Outer Hebrides than you do in Knowsley.



I can attest to the fact that in my entire education from nursery all the way up to the start of A-Levels I probably knew about 2 students that classes themselves within BAME groups. I was very lucky that I was able to go to college and university and was able to be exposed to entirely different people and cultures. I try not to think too much about what path I would have taken had I stayed in the borough (though looking at a few people who I knew back then on Facebook I can guess)



The far right narrative is obviously a lazy media trope fuelled by twitter and Facebook. Knowsley is a labour borough. You wont see a Tory and only a handful of green/Lib dem councillors.



But under labour control, Knowsley has been going backwards for decades and they have been pissing money away on passion projects like the Shakespeare quarter in prescot and housing estates on greenbelt land in whiston that will stretch public services beyond capacity.



There is a whole other conversation that Tory run sefton council blocked the use of Pontins to house asylum seekers whilst labour run Knowsley council did not object or at the very least fund suitable support to allow those being housed to be educated or at the very least supervised whilst going through the legal process