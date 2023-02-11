Until the councils undertake regeneration of the areas it will only get worse.
The problem runs way, way deeper than something local councils can fix.
The whole country is fucked. Thatcher's government switched the focus of the economy to financial services and connected stuff, which concentrated economic activity to London and the SE and some key cities (but those jobs in other cities just employ mostly middle class commuters from surrounding towns)
Whereas once there were jobs a-plenty for young men with moderate-poor academic records that paid decent wages (relative to the majority of the rest of the national workforce), no there aren't. The consumerist society that's emerged, with ads basically telling you that if you don't have the latest fashion/jewellery/car/holiday/etc, you're a failure. Social media amplifies this (FB posts about "just got a new [whatever]"). Then they see reality TV morons with swish lifestyles for doing apparently nothing but being orange and botoxed.
It builds resentment that they're struggling, maxed out on credit cards and unable to afford the things that brands dangle before their eyes. Many (although not all) will work hard. They run and run but can't get anywhere.
They're ripe for malevolent scumbags to exploit with a "Look at those bloody immigrants! They get free hotel, free food, free money, priority NHS treatment. All paid for by our taxes. While you all struggle. Charity should begin at home, the government should spend that money on you" blah-blah.