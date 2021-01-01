« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 127207 times)

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
I've just seen that. Far-right groups allegedly involved. 🫤

I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.
Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Going by youtube, looks like a group called yorkshire rose put the vids up, also going round other hotels last few weeks
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,705
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.
Yes, maybe conclusions are being hastily jumped to?

I suppose the truth of the matter will come out in the coming days.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
The video Ive seen doesnt mention anything about going back to a hotel like. The video is rather weird, she doesnt sound shaken up when talking to him and someone else is taking a photo of them talking without actually doing anything? I smell a stitch up.

Sounds like the same bullshit m/o why people protested about immigrants outside a Dublin police station the other week.

Rumour: local woman had been brutally gang raped by five asylum seekers.
Fact: suspect is a white Irishman.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,705
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Going by youtube, looks like a group called yorkshire rose put the vids up, also going round other hotels last few weeks
I just saw their Twitter. Describe themselves as 'patriot' and 'Brexiteer'.  ::)
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
I just saw their Twitter. Describe themselves as 'patriot' and 'Brexiteer'.  ::)

Her.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 11:24:50 pm »
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,353
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:03:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
I just saw their Twitter. Describe themselves as 'patriot' and 'Brexiteer'.  ::)

What's even worse is "citizen journalist". Those c*nts wouldn't know journalism, if it kicked them in the arse...
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 07:47:50 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.

Easy to mislead people into bigotry under the pretence of protecting women and kids, we have seen it on attacks of gay people back in the 80s, we are seeing this in the attacks on trans people.... this is just a new minority to attack by equating one incident with an entire community.

Where is the outrage when a white man does this? why are we not all protesting outside police stations?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,877
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 08:00:43 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.

Just had a look at that Yorkshire Rose twitter page, they're a bunch of fucking racists bastards. From the stories doing the rounds in the past couple of days and the fact I heard the exact same stories from a lad I work with who lives in Sheffield, I'd be quite ready to believe that these racist c*nts are planting these stories to cause racial tensions. You watch, there will be stories in other areas pretty soon saying exactly the same thing.

There will have been the usual idiots who believe any arl shite and the scallies who wanted and excuse to kick off involved in this last night.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,371
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 08:39:37 am »
Grim, grim, grim.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 08:55:23 am »
Why doesn't it surprise me that it's Yorkshire dickheads stirring racist shit 🤷
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,877
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 08:56:49 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:55:23 am
Why doesn't it surprise me that it's Yorkshire dickheads stirring racist shit 🤷

Soon as I looked at their twitter I thought of you and the dickheads you've talked about.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 09:22:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:56:49 am
Soon as I looked at their twitter I thought of you and the dickheads you've talked about.

Yep she's one of them Rob.  Not one I know personally but I've heard of her and her fascist group as her stuff has occasionally come up on my Facebook feed.

Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:47:50 am
Easy to mislead people into bigotry under the pretence of protecting women and kids, we have seen it on attacks of gay people back in the 80s, we are seeing this in the attacks on trans people.... this is just a new minority to attack by equating one incident with an entire community.

Where is the outrage when a white man does this? why are we not all protesting outside police stations?

Totally agree mate although there was fuck all outrage when all those young girls were coming forward to report the Asian grooming gangs in Halifax, Rotherham and Bradford. 

Those girls didn't count cos they were from broken homes or in children's homes or youth offenders places etc.  They were white but they were nobodies and the police, councillors and social services were too weak to see the truth and act "in case they were labelled racist" FFS.

This is nothing new, the resentment has been going on and been building for well over a decade with the influx of Eastern European workers 'taking our jobs'. 

Now it's our housing, doctors appointments, school places etc nothing to do with this government cutting everything to the bone.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 09:43:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm
Her.



Is it wrong to look at someone's photo and straight away think 'scumbag' ?  If so I apologise.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,707
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 10:34:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm
Her.



If Syd Little and Nadine Dorries had a daughter....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,239
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 10:35:21 am »
Depressing stuff this. And literally the day after we had people come onto this very thread with unsubstantiated rumours. Grim.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,116
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 10:37:03 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:43:31 am
Is it wrong to look at someone's photo and straight away think 'scumbag' ?  If so I apologise.

Is she one of those whos about 10 years younger than she looks. Theres a Roald Dahl quote about that.
Logged

Online Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 10:53:41 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:55:23 am
Why doesn't it surprise me that it's Yorkshire dickheads stirring racist shit 🤷

As a white man from Sheffield who grew up in a very mixed area and was lucky enough to experience different cultures from a young age the amount of times Ive heard the most awful things come out of the mouths of people who look like me when they think theyre in a safe space is appalling.

And as for these recent events in Liverpool, well it feels a far fucking cry from the city my dad was born in where the fascists couldnt even get out of Lime St, sad times.
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,284
  • JFT96.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm
Her.



If I had a pound for every time she looked at me straight I'd have 50p.
Logged

Online TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,992
  • Vamos
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 11:10:13 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on February  9, 2023, 09:51:27 pm
These all sound like the kind of things that thick people I work with share on Facebook

I stand by this.

Its like post 9/11 when everyone knew someone who had helped out an Asian gentleman who then politely warned them not to go to xxxxx city centre tomorrow
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 10:53:41 am
As a white man from Sheffield who grew up in a very mixed area and was lucky enough to experience different cultures from a young age the amount of times Ive heard the most awful things come out of the mouths of people who look like me when they think theyre in a safe space is appalling.

And as for these recent events in Liverpool, well it feels a far fucking cry from the city my dad was born in where the fascists couldnt even get out of Lime St, sad times.

Obviously this is purely anecdotal, but I remember speaking to some young lads from Liverpool in the smoking area of a pub a few years back and they were going on about all sorts of racist stuff and were saying how they were almost proud to be.

It's not something I ever saw in my generation of people from the city but maybe a problem with younger people not quite getting their heads around the city's "us Vs them" mentality and who "them" are
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,284
  • JFT96.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 11:24:14 am »
If I had to bet money on it, I'd wager that a large chunk of the people there last night were the same people who were outside Alder Hey a few years ago 'protesting' against the hospital in relation to the case of little Alfie Evans. You know, drinking lager and cider outside, hiring bouncy castles, calling the doctors and nurses killers and murderers. Absolute fucking lunatics.

They need someone or something to demonise and it is a fucking miserable existence surely.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 