« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 126451 times)

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1120 on: January 13, 2023, 03:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 13, 2023, 02:09:27 pm
Good news that police have charged the shitbag who'd alleged to have shot Elle Edwards

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64260842

I know we must not discuss details, but I've seen comments that suggest a lot of people in the area knew who'd done it (and why they were firing shots into a crowded pub). Is that correct?



A quick Google should give you a few clues. Scumbags the lot of them
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1121 on: January 13, 2023, 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on January 13, 2023, 03:45:07 pm
A quick Google should give you a few clues. Scumbags the lot of them


Doesn't really go into that much. But thanks anyway.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1122 on: January 13, 2023, 04:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 13, 2023, 02:09:27 pm
Good news that police have charged the shitbag who'd alleged to have shot Elle Edwards

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64260842

I know we must not discuss details, but I've seen comments that suggest a lot of people in the area knew who'd done it (and why they were firing shots into a crowded pub). Is that correct?
From the video I saw it looked like it was just outside by the doorway. The two lads the shooter was after were hit, but so were, I think, three other people including Elle who were standing nearby. The name of the alleged culprit was well known locally by all accounts.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1123 on: January 28, 2023, 02:07:50 pm »
Was a MASSIVE police presence early this morning (12:30 am) across the road from the women's hospital. About 5 cars surrounding one car, and 2 more wizzing round to the scene from Allerton Road.

Any rumbling as to what that may have been, seemed a lot of police for what seemed to be just one pulled over car
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,355
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1124 on: January 30, 2023, 12:34:14 pm »
Are they filming in Liverpool today or something or is here a rally I'm not aware of? Just got on the train at lime st and at St George's hall and the library there were 8 riot vans several matrix and sniffer dogs.not sure why?
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1125 on: January 30, 2023, 06:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Roady on January 30, 2023, 12:34:14 pm
Are they filming in Liverpool today or something or is here a rally I'm not aware of? Just got on the train at lime st and at St George's hall and the library there were 8 riot vans several matrix and sniffer dogs.not sure why?
There is filming going on at the moment. Some in Sefton Park this afternoon. I think by the Pier Head the other day too. Sexy Beast is one thing being filmed here just now. No idea about anything at Lime Street today though.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1126 on: January 30, 2023, 06:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 30, 2023, 06:26:26 pm
Sexy Beast is one thing being filmed here just now. 

A re-imagining?

Sexier Beast? Sexy Beast, part deux?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1127 on: January 30, 2023, 07:36:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January 30, 2023, 06:50:35 pm
A re-imagining?

Sexier Beast? Sexy Beast, part deux?
I just had a look online. It's a Paramount+ series. A prequel, apparently.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,262
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1128 on: January 31, 2023, 09:40:40 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 30, 2023, 06:26:26 pm
There is filming going on at the moment. Some in Sefton Park this afternoon. I think by the Pier Head the other day too. Sexy Beast is one thing being filmed here just now. No idea about anything at Lime Street today though.

I was wondering why a load of cameras are following me around the city.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1129 on: January 31, 2023, 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 31, 2023, 09:40:40 am
I was wondering why a load of cameras are following me around the city.
:-*

They're filming in Sefton Court Mansion, Sefton Park, today. You must be inside. 😊
« Last Edit: January 31, 2023, 12:26:47 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1130 on: January 31, 2023, 01:15:03 pm »
Isn't it all to do with the Eurovision handover and launch?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1131 on: January 31, 2023, 01:47:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2023, 01:15:03 pm
Isn't it all to do with the Eurovision handover and launch?
They're filming the Paramount+ series of Sexy Beast here at the moment. I saw a couple of actresses getting out of a minibus and going in earlier.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1132 on: January 31, 2023, 01:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 31, 2023, 01:47:21 pm
They're filming the Paramount+ series of Sexy Beast here at the moment. I saw a couple of actresses getting out of a minibus and going in earlier.

Never heard of it mate but they were going on about the Eurovision thing on radio 1 this morning.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1133 on: January 31, 2023, 02:53:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 31, 2023, 01:54:53 pm
Never heard of it mate but they were going on about the Eurovision thing on radio 1 this morning.
It was a film starring Ben Kingsley and Ray Winstone. I believe what they are filming here now is a prequel series.

We had a letter through the door recently from them apologising if the filming of it caused any inconvenience locally.
« Last Edit: January 31, 2023, 05:55:50 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1134 on: January 31, 2023, 03:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 31, 2023, 02:53:34 pm
It was a film starring Ben Kingsley and Ray Winstone. I believe what they are fining here now is a prequel series.

We had a letter through the door recently from them apologising if the filming of it caused any inconvenience locally.

I'll have to check it out, I quite like a Ray Winstone film ☺️
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1135 on: February 8, 2023, 04:45:18 pm »
Seems like our labour councillors liked to throw their weight around and get their parking tickets quashed without paying any fines

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-fighting-answers-liverpool-council-26188019

It took the Echo 16 months to get their Freedom of Information request answered (the legal limit should be within 20 working days of receiving your request) and found that 51 parking tickets (PNC) had been overturned without reason between April 1 2015 and December 31 2020.

Former Deputy Mayor Ann O'Byrne accounted for 17 of those. Chippy tits Joe Anderson got 2. It seemed to be that the council's former assistant director of highways and planning Andy Barr was responsible for basically rubberstamping the appeals for the PNC fines and not enforcing them.

Everyone blaming each other and no knowing how many more of these tickets were sorted out via the back door before and after those dates. But yet another stain on the LABOUR run Liverpool council
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1136 on: February 8, 2023, 05:56:17 pm »
Andy Barr's name also comes up a few times including his arrest in relation to suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation in the same investigation of Chippy tits and Derek Hatton for property development in the city

https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/liverpool-roads-boss-arrested-in-corruption-probe-linked-to-mayor-08-12-2020/
« Last Edit: February 8, 2023, 05:58:10 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 pm »
A lot of kids being approached by foreigners lately. Either single man or man and woman. Don't seem bothered, just going up to kids, no matter who is watching.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 07:25:43 pm
A lot of kids being approached by foreigners lately. Either single man or man and woman. Don't seem bothered, just going up to kids, no matter who is watching.

This information feels hard to act on

What do the foreigners want? WHAT IS THEIR AGENDA
Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm »
Probably to take the kids. Heard about what happened at Walton Asda? Mum at the till, turns round and some woman has her phone in her little boys face who was sitting in the trolley. Mum shouted at her but woman didn't speak English. Another woman on the next till said she seen a man on facetime with this boy. Foreign woman walks out with a man and they wait outside. Photos are on social media.
May be the same people, but in Croxteth, couple approched a kid on the slide, obviously weren't bothered who was there.

Also in Huyton, Uber driver got out of car and picked a little boy up in the front garden while his mum was there she shouted and walked over and he dropped the boy amd got off. Another fella approaching a school girl in Kirkby.
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm
Probably to take the kids. Heard about what happened at Walton Asda? Mum at the till, turns round and some woman has her phone in her little boys face who was sitting in the trolley. Mum shouted at her but woman didn't speak English. Another woman on the next till said she seen a man on facetime with this boy. Foreign woman walks out with a man and they wait outside. Photos are on social media.
May be the same people, but in Croxteth, couple approched a kid on the slide, obviously weren't bothered who was there.

Also in Huyton, Uber driver got out of car and picked a little boy up in the front garden while his mum was there she shouted and walked over and he dropped the boy amd got off. Another fella approaching a school girl in Kirkby.

Quite a few been trying it on in Kirkby lately. All from the suites hotel as well.
Logged

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,991
  • Vamos
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
These all sound like the kind of things that thick people I work with share on Facebook
Logged

Online Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm »
Must all be bullshit then if it sounds like what thick people share.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,262
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 09:51:02 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm
Quite a few been trying it on in Kirkby lately. All from the suites hotel as well.

Lets be honest you've seen that one video of the man in Kirkby and connected it to the suites just like the others have who are protesting there today.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 10:38:54 am »
Would have thought there would be something reported by the Echo - definite feeling of my friend's, mum's, ex-husband's.... told me about it
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,359
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 11:00:03 am »
It sounds like scaremongering tales with a strong dose of racism thrown in.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 12:21:50 pm »
You see it occasionally on Facebook, shared often by someone I went to school with. Always the 'foreign accent'  ::)

Obviously not saying this case is baloney, but has there been any police statements or Echo articles?
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:00:03 am
It sounds like scaremongering tales with a strong dose of racism thrown in.

THIS
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,861
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 01:55:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:00:03 am
It sounds like scaremongering tales with a strong dose of racism thrown in.

Social media is a nightmare for this. Remember all the "paintings on the floor to rob your dogs/houses/cars" which where actually the utility companies markings to show them where they needed to dig and what was buried? Nothing like making shit up to scare people. I work with a lad from near Sheffield and the exact same stories are doing the rounds over there too, almost like its the same people sharing stuff to cause racial tension...

Of course it's never white people is it? My Mum didn't catch some woman trying to wheel my pram away down St Hilda street in 1967, nor stop some woman trying to entice me into a car on Tower Hill when I was 5.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:38:54 am
Would have thought there would be something reported by the Echo - definite feeling of my friend's, mum's, ex-husband's.... told me about it
There's something similar on the Echo app tonight. From the Sefton area. A female child followed by a man into her own home. Schools in Sefton have sent a message out to parents and guardians to be alert.

I can't say I've heard anything myself locally about what's been mentioned in the thread, though.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm »
Logged

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 09:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 09:50:07 pm
Quite a few been trying it on in Kirkby lately. All from the suites hotel as well.

Just been shown a photo of a huge police presence with riot shields and supposedly a police van on fire in Kirkby and it looks like at the suites
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,262
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 09:35:37 pm »
Getting sent all sorts of videos sounds like mayhem in Kirkby.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,697
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 09:37:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:35:37 pm
Getting sent all sorts of videos sounds like mayhem in Kirkby.
What's happening?
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 