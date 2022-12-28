It was because they changed the main sorting office for the area to the Chester Depot. I live in West Wirral and I can assure you that it was nothing to do with the residents. Where is this "posh" nonsense coming from? It's ridiculous.
Sorry, that's my fault
As a kid growing up in Kirkby and going to my uncles in Little Sutton, I've always seen the Wirral as posh, it was compared to what I knew, nice estates, new houses, people had cars, stuff that was alien to me. My mate grew up in West Kirby in a lovely area, his sister has a big house opposite Hoylake golf course which she rents out when the Open is there, that side of the Wirral is lovely.
I always though Southport was posh, where we moved to was lovely, big tree lined road, massive gardens, no stolen cars on fire, no graffiti or damage.