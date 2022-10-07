« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: reddebs on October  7, 2022, 03:30:31 pm
What she was killed in her own house?  So they were her dogs?
From what I gather, they were her son's dogs. It's been suggested he breeds them. I've only read bits about this case so others will correct me if I'm wrong there.

I read in the Echo that she had been treated in hospital a year ago after being bitten by a large dog, although her injuries then were not life threatening.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Absolutely horrific. Doesn´t even bear thinking about. Personally I have a problem with our dog culture in general. Doesn´t make me very popular. But ultimately it leads people to forget that, at the end of the day, pets are living, breathing, sentient animals. They are not there for our amusement or control. Or at least they shouldn´t be. Whether you want a bulldog to look ´ard, or a pug that suffers its whole life because it looks funny or cute. Two extremes granted, but very common ones.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October  7, 2022, 04:06:19 pm
Absolutely horrific. Doesn´t even bear thinking about. Personally I have a problem with our dog culture in general. Doesn´t make me very popular. But ultimately it leads people to forget that, at the end of the day, pets are living, breathing, sentient animals. They are not there for our amusement or control. Or at least they shouldn´t be.
I love dogs. We were at a dog show last Sunday and met all kinds of breeds. Some stunning, big bull breeds too. Thing is though, I'd never personally own one. I'm actually amazed they are allowed to be on sale to the public. Any dog can turn on you. A friend of ours had a little Yorkie, and she could snap at times. Thing is, when they kick off they don't tend to kill people or other dogs, whereas these types of dogs can do so easily and have done.

Also, these dogs tend to appeal to the socially inadequate fraternity who use them as compensation for their fear and insecurity. So we often see unsuitable dogs being owned by highly unsuitable people who have no clue how to socialise them and look after them. Of course, the criminal fraternity then cash in by breeding them in their homes and offloading unsocialised pups to unsocialised people for profit.

Many dogs were bought by the North Face brigade as weapons. The thinking, as was related to me, was that if you get caught with a gun or a knife you are looking at doing time. If you have a weapon on a lead you are ok.

Personally, I feel sorry for the dogs. They really shouldn't be used in such a way by inadequate people. I just don't think they should be legal for the general public. I know it's not a popular take, but it's one I believe in.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
good of you to say that spion lad - i know you care about dogs
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  7, 2022, 04:02:20 pm
From what I gather, they were her son's dogs. It's been suggested he breeds them. I've only read bits about this case so others will correct me if I'm wrong there.

I read in the Echo that she had been treated in hospital a year ago after being bitten by a large dog, although her injuries then were not life threatening.

That's horrific and I agree with your other post too.  The dangerous dogs act didn't go far enough.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Spot on Spoin.

More regulation needed but feels like the horse has bolted
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Driving down the Strand last night I saw police everywhere on the other side of the road. It turns out someone got stabbed in the back by the Heavenly Desserts place. Six teenagers arrested.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Apparently 2 people were shot in Netherton on Bonfire night - not seen any more detail than that but yet again absolute twats making life worse for everyone else
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Actually this is lawless Birmingham but just listen to the arresting coppers accents. ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-63918997
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Love it, the way it should be, none of this nicely nicely stuff.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Not so much lawless more just fucking stupid. Dont give a shit if any of these daft twats drown themselves just feel sorry for those who have to fish them out of Sefton Park Lake;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64001043
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 16, 2022, 04:37:10 pm
Not so much lawless more just fucking stupid. Dont give a shit if any of these daft twats drown themselves just feel sorry for those who have to fish them out of Sefton Park Lake;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64001043

Like A&E and the ambulance service isn't busy enough without these dickheads pulling shit like that
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 16, 2022, 04:37:10 pm
Not so much lawless more just fucking stupid. Dont give a shit if any of these daft twats drown themselves just feel sorry for those who have to fish them out of Sefton Park Lake;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64001043
nobheads are nobheads, but of course in the latest circumstances these are irresponsible twats.

I'm guilty of being a nobhead, one night in the winter of '76 or '77 the lake was completely frozen. I'm going to say absolutely solid. Me & my mate walked side to side across the top end in the pitch black while two other mates tried to stop us saying come back.

I shuddered telling my daughter about it the other day.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
I think most of us were a bit of a knobhead back in the day. It's how we live and learn, I suppose. We used to take a chance on the frozen Leeds - Liverpool canal. I remember getting off very quickly on hearing the ice cracking. We were just ignorant and stupid. We never knew about cold water shock and how it can cause cardiac arrest.

Even today, reading comments on the Echo website on this story, so many people were saying how shallow the lake is in the park. Totally oblivious to the fact that it's not only drowning that kills. It's hypothermia, shock and cardiac arrest. From what I gather, it was cardiac arrest that killed those poor kids who went through the ice earlier in the week, not drowning.

Kids will be kids. When we were told not to do things we'd do it anyway. It's the adults doing it that boggles the mind. One year on Sefton Park lake there were more people on the ice than I could count. The worst thing I saw then was a family with a baby in a pushchair walking across. Risking it yourself is one thing. Taking children and a baby onto the ice defies belief.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on December 16, 2022, 11:24:27 pm
nobheads are nobheads, but of course in the latest circumstances these are irresponsible twats.

I'm guilty of being a nobhead, one night in the winter of '76 or '77 the lake was completely frozen. I'm going to say absolutely solid. Me & my mate walked side to side across the top end in the pitch black while two other mates tried to stop us saying come back.

I shuddered telling my daughter about it the other day.

If the ice is thick enough, walking on it is safe, so you and your mate were probably fine.

Those poor kids just went on it way too early. I think it freezes so rarely here that that they didn't know the dangers of thin ice.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 17, 2022, 06:24:00 am
If the ice is thick enough, walking on it is safe, so you and your mate were probably fine.

Those poor kids just went on it way too early. I think it freezes so rarely here that that they didn't know the dangers of thin ice.

When we first moved to Chester the canal was frozen and someone actually parked their car on it in error thinking it was a continuation of the car park. They got their car off the ice once it was pointed out but not before someone took a picture and let the local paper know.

Those idiots in Sefton Oark went on the lake knowing that four children, considerably lighter than them, had fallen through the ice. Or maybe they are so stupid they didnt even consider this.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 17, 2022, 10:43:28 am
When we first moved to Chester the canal was frozen and someone actually parked their car on it in error thinking it was a continuation of the car park. They got their car off the ice once it was pointed out but not before someone took a picture and let the local paper know.

Those idiots in Sefton Oark went on the lake knowing that four children, considerably lighter than them, had fallen through the ice. Or maybe they are so stupid they didnt even consider this.

did you see bbc newsreader joanna gosling close to tears when reporting that?

made me well up too
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 02:40:36 am
I think most of us were a bit of a knobhead back in the day. It's how we live and learn, I suppose. We used to take a chance on the frozen Leeds - Liverpool canal. I remember getting off very quickly on hearing the ice cracking. We were just ignorant and stupid. We never knew about cold water shock and how it can cause cardiac arrest.

Even today, reading comments on the Echo website on this story, so many people were saying how shallow the lake is in the park. Totally oblivious to the fact that it's not only drowning that kills. It's hypothermia, shock and cardiac arrest. From what I gather, it was cardiac arrest that killed those poor kids who went through the ice earlier in the week, not drowning.

Kids will be kids. When we were told not to do things we'd do it anyway. It's the adults doing it that boggles the mind. One year on Sefton Park lake there were more people on the ice than I could count. The worst thing I saw then was a family with a baby in a pushchair walking across. Risking it yourself is one thing. Taking children and a baby onto the ice defies belief.

Mate of mine drowned in a shallow pond when we were kids, he was only 8, depth means nothing, its what's in it that gets you.

I think the kids went under the ice too, my Mrs said something about a bloke trying to break through the ice. That's how Damien kills his cousin in omen 2, lad goes under the ice. That's easy enough to do if you fall backwards and slide. These lot didn't know if the ice was an even thickness, if there is any current it could we thinner there

I've ripped into my youngest on Thursday, fucking dickhead and his mates were lashing stuff across the frozen pond in the park, ones shoes flew off when he kicked something right into the middle of the lake and my lad videoed him walking on the ice to get it back. Its only shallow but its full of reeds, that's what killed my mate.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Why would you want to racially abuse your taxi driver? Rhetorical question, obviously.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64011668
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 17, 2022, 11:54:51 am
Mate of mine drowned in a shallow pond when we were kids, he was only 8, depth means nothing, its what's in it that gets you.

I think the kids went under the ice too, my Mrs said something about a bloke trying to break through the ice. That's how Damien kills his cousin in omen 2, lad goes under the ice. That's easy enough to do if you fall backwards and slide. These lot didn't know if the ice was an even thickness, if there is any current it could we thinner there

I've ripped into my youngest on Thursday, fucking dickhead and his mates were lashing stuff across the frozen pond in the park, ones shoes flew off when he kicked something right into the middle of the lake and my lad videoed him walking on the ice to get it back. Its only shallow but its full of reeds, that's what killed my mate.

I'm sorry to hear about your mate. That's heartbreaking.

Last Tuesday there was a clown throwing something onto the ice on Sefton Park lake for his dog to chase. That's the kind of scenario where the dog goes through and the owner and/or passers by end up in the water trying to rescue the dog. Luckily the dog wasn't too interested, so couldn't be arsed going out too far on what was quite thin ice at that stage of the freeze up.

I know what you mean regarding what's lurking beneath the surface. Apart from the natural vegetation there are all kinds of snags. Anyone who has ever seen a section of canal drained will know that. Same with lakes and ponds. I remember when they drained Sefton Park lakes in order to dredge them and refurb the walls around the edge. There was all sorts of branches, trolleys, bins, safes etc in there along with tree branches.

Even just lure fishing for Pike will see you dragging loads of snags up to the surface from waterways.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 17, 2022, 06:49:23 pm
Why would you want to racially abuse your taxi driver? Rhetorical question, obviously.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64011668
That kind of stuff is one of the reasons my brother gave up driving taxis.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 07:24:51 pm
That kind of stuff is one of the reasons my brother gave up driving taxis.

i used to drive the taxis and did a few years on the night shift - night collar as its known

the worst customers without a doubt were the drunk women - both young and old
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Wirral man jailed for sexual assault on Merseyrail;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-64055505
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
It's good to hear that the scum who broke into Carlo Ancelotti's house in Blundellsands and terrified his daughter have been caught and jailed.

I did suspect they were from Netherton when his safe was found in Thornton, which would have been on their route home from Crosby, and it turns out they were.

Utter vermin.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:51:46 am
Merry Xmas from the Wirral

https://news.sky.com/story/woman-dead-and-others-in-hospital-after-christmas-eve-village-pub-shooting-12774292


That's 10 minutes drive away from mine, & i've drank in their but not for years, one of those boozers you don't expect anything like that happening, not your shameless type of boozer, were you have a punch up & trouble every night. :o
