It wouldn't surprise me if it's real. You have to put your dirty money into something. I noticed the other week his girlfriend dissolved her beauty therapy business just after Olivia was murdered and the pressure was ramping up on the associates of the culprits.



There seems to be plenty of similar businesses across the city being used as fronts to launder drug money.



These twats are everywhere. Even Steven Gerrard's daughter is going out with the son of another well know Liverpool gangster now.



I'm pretty sure your source for information is the same Twitter/YouTube guy whose name I won't mention because I don't want to give credence to his constant claims. I don't know if anything he says is true but from what I've read, a lot of it patently isn't and by making claims with names and personal information he's A, making things difficult for himself and B, potentially prejudicing ongoing criminal investigations, which could negatively impact the likelihood of future convictions.The last thing I'd do is defend someone who has been charged with the crime we're talking about here but it is very important to note that at this point it is just that, a charge. He's yet to be found guilty and does have a right to a fair trial, that is just how things are. By putting theories out there and names out there people are making it easier for the defence to say that their client was not given a fair trial.Liverpool is rife with rumours and theories and many of them turn out to be complete bollocks. I knew of a lad once who was questioned by police on suspicion of murder... it couldn't have been him, because he was in jail at the time of the event. But names fly and theories rumble on and before you know it events take on a life of their own. People just need to be very careful what they are putting out there.