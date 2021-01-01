« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 03:45:19 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:41:18 pm
Maybe that was earned by the second job Jake Berry was referring to? :D

Who knows. But when you wear a watch that costs more than a very expensive house and you do his kind of work you defo aint small fry
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 04:35:46 pm
For the totally ignorant amongst us, how much does one of those watches cost?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 04:44:08 pm
Cheapest ones are about 50k and some cost as much as 2 million.  Very high end watch brand and they only make 5000 watches per year

Heres a link with a few for sale https://www.chrono24.co.uk/richardmille/prices-for-watches--new.htm

If you Google Richard Mille watches uk, click on the Shopping tab and search high to low, youll see some of the real top end ones.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:48:05 pm by lfcred1976 »
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 04:57:49 pm
Could be a fake watch.

If he gets done then I hope they go after everything on him. I.e. if he is involved in drugs (most likely) then go for his assets
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 05:03:34 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:57:49 pm
Could be a fake watch.

If he gets done then I hope they go after everything on him. I.e. if he is involved in drugs (most likely) then go for his assets

Said in an earlier post it could be fake. If not then like you say, hes earning a fortune so go after everything he has of significant value.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 02:35:34 pm
Picture of him on the Echo app and looks like hes wearing a Richard Mille watch. Now could be fake, but if its real, you dont get one of them by working a days over time extra per month.
It wouldn't surprise me if it's real. You have to put your dirty money into something. I noticed the other week his girlfriend dissolved her beauty therapy business just after Olivia was murdered and the pressure was ramping up on the associates of the culprits.

There seems to be plenty of similar businesses across the city being used as fronts to launder drug money.

These twats are everywhere. Even Steven Gerrard's daughter is going out with the son of another well know Liverpool gangster now.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 05:51:05 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 03:45:19 pm
Who knows. But when you wear a watch that costs more than a very expensive house and you do his kind of work you defo aint small fry
He's definitely not small fry.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 05:56:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm
It wouldn't surprise me if it's real. You have to put your dirty money into something. I noticed the other week his girlfriend dissolved her beauty therapy business just after Olivia was murdered and the pressure was ramping up on the associates of the culprits.

There seems to be plenty of similar businesses across the city being used as fronts to launder drug money.

These twats are everywhere. Even Steven Gerrard's daughter is going out with the son of another well know Liverpool gangster now.

Supplier of bespoke trout pouts to the royalty of Scouse Crimedom?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:56:51 pm
Supplier of bespoke trout pouts to the royalty of Scouse Crimedom?
Most definitely. She has the definitive trout pout herself too.  :-*
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 07:00:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm
Most definitely. She has the definitive trout pout herself too.  :-*

So his black Audi will be off the streets then although Im sure she probably has a Range Rover.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 07:15:53 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:00:27 pm
So his black Audi will be off the streets then although Im sure she probably has a Range Rover.
No doubt a white Overfinch version too.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm
It wouldn't surprise me if it's real. You have to put your dirty money into something. I noticed the other week his girlfriend dissolved her beauty therapy business just after Olivia was murdered and the pressure was ramping up on the associates of the culprits.

There seems to be plenty of similar businesses across the city being used as fronts to launder drug money.

These twats are everywhere. Even Steven Gerrard's daughter is going out with the son of another well know Liverpool gangster now.

I'm pretty sure your source for information is the same Twitter/YouTube guy whose name I won't mention because I don't want to give credence to his constant claims. I don't know if anything he says is true but from what I've read, a lot of it patently isn't and by making claims with names and personal information he's A, making things difficult for himself and B, potentially prejudicing ongoing criminal investigations, which could negatively impact the likelihood of future convictions.

The last thing I'd do is defend someone who has been charged with the crime we're talking about here but it is very important to note that at this point it is just that, a charge. He's yet to be found guilty and does have a right to a fair trial, that is just how things are. By putting theories out there and names out there people are making it easier for the defence to say that their client was not given a fair trial.

Liverpool is rife with rumours and theories and many of them turn out to be complete bollocks. I knew of a lad once who was questioned by police on suspicion of murder... it couldn't have been him, because he was in jail at the time of the event. But names fly and theories rumble on and before you know it events take on a life of their own. People just need to be very careful what they are putting out there.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm
I'm pretty sure your source for information is the same Twitter/YouTube guy whose name I won't mention because I don't want to give credence to his constant claims. I don't know if anything he says is true but from what I've read, a lot of it patently isn't and by making claims with names and personal information he's A, making things difficult for himself and B, potentially prejudicing ongoing criminal investigations, which could negatively impact the likelihood of future convictions.

The last thing I'd do is defend someone who has been charged with the crime we're talking about here but it is very important to note that at this point it is just that, a charge. He's yet to be found guilty and does have a right to a fair trial, that is just how things are. By putting theories out there and names out there people are making it easier for the defence to say that their client was not given a fair trial.

Liverpool is rife with rumours and theories and many of them turn out to be complete bollocks. I knew of a lad once who was questioned by police on suspicion of murder... it couldn't have been him, because he was in jail at the time of the event. But names fly and theories rumble on and before you know it events take on a life of their own. People just need to be very careful what they are putting out there.



Mawning 😀

Heard a few bits of these. Plenty of speculation as to who he is as well.

Seems to me that hes put the rumours together and cobbled it so its vaguely credible. Like you say some is clearly bollocks, much of it is in the public domain and reading between the lines of police statements.

Certainly not helpful to the prosecution though
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Mawning 😀

Heard a few bits of these. Plenty of speculation as to who he is as well.

Seems to me that hes put the rumours together and cobbled it so its vaguely credible. Like you say some is clearly bollocks, much of it is in the public domain and reading between the lines of police statements.

Certainly not helpful to the prosecution though

It isn't helpful at all, it is the kind of thing the defence will be looking for. They don't have the murder weapons and likely won't ever get them, and we obviously don't know yet what exactly they have to bring a charge. But in the absence of a murder weapon, and with speculation rife and people putting stories out there and naming names and spreading rumours, it isn't the kind of thing you'd want if you are part of the prosecution. Because if this lad is as connected and high up as we are being told then he will likely have access to a top, top defence team.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 10:35:39 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm
I'm pretty sure your source for information is the same Twitter/YouTube guy whose name I won't mention because I don't want to give credence to his constant claims. I don't know if anything he says is true but from what I've read, a lot of it patently isn't and by making claims with names and personal information he's A, making things difficult for himself and B, potentially prejudicing ongoing criminal investigations, which could negatively impact the likelihood of future convictions.

The last thing I'd do is defend someone who has been charged with the crime we're talking about here but it is very important to note that at this point it is just that, a charge. He's yet to be found guilty and does have a right to a fair trial, that is just how things are. By putting theories out there and names out there people are making it easier for the defence to say that their client was not given a fair trial.

Liverpool is rife with rumours and theories and many of them turn out to be complete bollocks. I knew of a lad once who was questioned by police on suspicion of murder... it couldn't have been him, because he was in jail at the time of the event. But names fly and theories rumble on and before you know it events take on a life of their own. People just need to be very careful what they are putting out there.
I hear bits from different sources. I've not named anyone myself and wouldn't do so. I just related what was common knowledge around the city but never named anyone other to confirm that the guy charged was indeed the guy whose name was being put forward by numerous sources.

I don't really know what a random YouTuber is doing or saying.

The bit about his partner dissolving her business on 20th September via voluntary strike-off is common knowledge and can be verified online.

I agree that we have to be careful what we say here, particularly now as a court case will be taking place, but I've not seen anything on here that is problematic. The CPS have charged the fella that is said to have done it. They must feel they have the evidence to prove it. If they have, he'll go down. If he's innocent he won't. All everyone wants is the real culprit to pay for his crime.

Anyway, it's down to the courts now, so that's me out.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 10:44:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:35:39 pm
I hear bits from different sources. I've not named anyone myself and wouldn't do so. I just related what was common knowledge around the city but never named anyone other to confirm that the guy charged was indeed the guy whose name was being put forward by numerous sources.

I don't really know what a random YouTuber is doing or saying.

The bit about his partner dissolving her business on 20th September via voluntary strike-off is common knowledge and can be verified online.

I agree that we have to be careful what we say here, particularly now as a court case will be taking place, but I've not seen anything on here that is problematic. The CPS have charged the fella that is said to have done it. They must feel they have the evidence to prove it. If they have, he'll go down. If he's innocent he won't. All everyone wants is the real culprit to pay for his crime.

Anyway, it's down to the courts now, so that's me out.

I wasn't having a go mate, and I reckon I've read and heard the same as you or at least we're in the same ballpark. I don't necessarily think anything on here is problematic, but online there are faces and names of people who might not have anything to do with it. His partners business closing down doesn't indicate anything really unless you want it to.

My point being is that the police and the CPS have been under immense pressure to bring a charge and now that they have, there is a chance that charge is being sabotaged or undermined because people have jumped to conclusions or believe he's already guilty. The likelihood is that he is but we won't know for a while yet.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:44:12 pm
I wasn't having a go mate, and I reckon I've read and heard the same as you or at least we're in the same ballpark. I don't necessarily think anything on here is problematic, but online there are faces and names of people who might not have anything to do with it. His partners business closing down doesn't indicate anything really unless you want it to.

My point being is that the police and the CPS have been under immense pressure to bring a charge and now that they have, there is a chance that charge is being sabotaged or undermined because people have jumped to conclusions or believe he's already guilty. The likelihood is that he is but we won't know for a while yet.
I appreciate you aren't having a go. I didn't think you were as such. You were making a valid point, particularly now a charge has been brought. I just didn't think there was anything on here that was problematic so commented on that. I'm not actually aware of other names and faces being posted online in relation to this case.

I know how things can spiral like you said. Nothing like this case of course, but when I was young I was questioned  by CID for shooting at a Merseyrail train. I was named by an eye witness. Thing is, I was at home at the time and nowhere near the incident. Thankfully I could prove it too. If there was an internet back then I dread to think what the local jungle drums would have made of it. The entire thing was a total mystery to me, yet an eye witness put me at the scene by name.  :o




Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 08:12:54 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:44:12 pm
I wasn't having a go mate, and I reckon I've read and heard the same as you or at least we're in the same ballpark. I don't necessarily think anything on here is problematic, but online there are faces and names of people who might not have anything to do with it. His partners business closing down doesn't indicate anything really unless you want it to.

My point being is that the police and the CPS have been under immense pressure to bring a charge and now that they have, there is a chance that charge is being sabotaged or undermined because people have jumped to conclusions or believe he's already guilty. The likelihood is that he is but we won't know for a while yet.

nah - internet posts and comments won't affect this case

there'll be a fair trial trust me

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 08:56:04 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:12:54 am
nah - internet posts and comments won't affect this case

there'll be a fair trial trust me

Correct. Not like the trial will load up this thread and go oh hang on, this changes a few things.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 09:02:20 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 08:56:04 am
Correct. Not like the trial will load up this thread and go oh hang on, this changes a few things.

I've already said I'm not referring to this thread. There's a lot of stuff out there in other domains that isn't hard to find and it is very presumptive stuff with stories, names and pictures. That is not normal.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 09:02:31 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 08:56:04 am
Correct. Not like the trial will load up this thread and go oh hang on, this changes a few things.

I dont think this thread is the problem. Itll be wider social media.

And knowing the type of dickheads that infest social media it wont belong before he becomes a Robin Hood character fitted up by the bizzies and somehow the girls family are the guilty party.

Edit - Fiasco has just made the same point.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 09:08:01 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:02:20 am
I've already said I'm not referring to this thread. There's a lot of stuff out there in other domains that isn't hard to find and it is very presumptive stuff with stories, names and pictures. That is not normal.

The trial will go on facts and not hear say. Barristers wont take notice of rumours on the street/social media.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 09:19:03 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 09:08:01 am
The trial will go on facts and not hear say. Barristers wont take notice of rumours on the street/social media.

Adverse publicity can lead to claims of being unable to get a fair trial. Even if unsuccessful it can delay or lengthen the trial and increase the familys misery and pain. Wouldnt be surprised if its moved away from Liverpool to reduce the risk of any such jury contamination.

Bad enough to have lost a child in those circumstances without a lot of gossiping crime groupy  ITKs speculation adding to it.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 09:48:18 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 09:08:01 am
The trial will go on facts and not hear say. Barristers wont take notice of rumours on the street/social media.

Am I reading this right in here of all places? We've been told multiple times during the Hillsborough trials not to comment on anything as the defence would use anything and everything to get the trial dropped. This is the same. We've all heard the name, all heard the who he deals with, his Mrs and what she's done. But constantly repeating it (not necessarily on here, but on Twitter and YouTube for all to see and hear) will be used to get this trial thrown out. It might not work, but why take the risk

Again, I'm not saying here or anyone on here is doing this
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 10:53:17 am
FFS that poor woman being killed by a pack of dogs.

Wtf possesses some people to own so many dogs like that 😥
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 10:56:07 am
Reminded me of the Father Larry Duff scene in Father Ted where he has 12 Rottweilers.

https://youtu.be/Euhf47BNbWk

But on a serious note, why anyone would have 5 dogs like that in the house is beyond me
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 11:09:22 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 10:56:07 am
Reminded me of the Father Larry Duff scene in Father Ted where he has 12 Rottweilers.

https://youtu.be/Euhf47BNbWk

But on a serious note, why anyone would have 5 dogs like that in the house is beyond me

Exactly mate and now they've all been destroyed.  Stupid owners failing their animals I hope he gets time for it!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 11:36:34 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:09:22 am
Exactly mate and now they've all been destroyed.  Stupid owners failing their animals I hope he gets time for it!

Not good at all mate. Big bastards them dogs as well so god knows what state the poor woman was left in.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 11:39:34 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 11:36:34 am
Not good at all mate. Big bastards them dogs as well so god knows what state the poor woman was left in.

They are mate one of our mates has one.
