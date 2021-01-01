I'm pretty sure your source for information is the same Twitter/YouTube guy whose name I won't mention because I don't want to give credence to his constant claims. I don't know if anything he says is true but from what I've read, a lot of it patently isn't and by making claims with names and personal information he's A, making things difficult for himself and B, potentially prejudicing ongoing criminal investigations, which could negatively impact the likelihood of future convictions.
The last thing I'd do is defend someone who has been charged with the crime we're talking about here but it is very important to note that at this point it is just that, a charge. He's yet to be found guilty and does have a right to a fair trial, that is just how things are. By putting theories out there and names out there people are making it easier for the defence to say that their client was not given a fair trial.
Liverpool is rife with rumours and theories and many of them turn out to be complete bollocks. I knew of a lad once who was questioned by police on suspicion of murder... it couldn't have been him, because he was in jail at the time of the event. But names fly and theories rumble on and before you know it events take on a life of their own. People just need to be very careful what they are putting out there.
I hear bits from different sources. I've not named anyone myself and wouldn't do so. I just related what was common knowledge around the city but never named anyone other to confirm that the guy charged was indeed the guy whose name was being put forward by numerous sources.
I don't really know what a random YouTuber is doing or saying.
The bit about his partner dissolving her business on 20th September via voluntary strike-off is common knowledge and can be verified online.
I agree that we have to be careful what we say here, particularly now as a court case will be taking place, but I've not seen anything on here that is problematic. The CPS have charged the fella that is said to have done it. They must feel they have the evidence to prove it. If they have, he'll go down. If he's innocent he won't. All everyone wants is the real culprit to pay for his crime.
Anyway, it's down to the courts now, so that's me out.