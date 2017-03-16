« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

jonnypb

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #960 on: September 29, 2022, 10:08:10 pm
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder arrest over Liverpool shooting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-62795536
anfieldpurch

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #961 on: September 29, 2022, 10:54:55 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on September 29, 2022, 10:08:10 pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder arrest over Liverpool shooting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-62795536
Let's hope that this arrest is the one we've been waiting for!
liverbloke

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 11:30:54 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 29, 2022, 10:54:55 pm
Let's hope that this arrest is the one we've been waiting for!

yes but who is getting the cash reward? better not go to the criminal fraternity
anfieldpurch

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 03:46:48 pm
Another arrest made today.. taking that to 11 arrested in connection now...
Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 04:12:57 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:30:54 am
yes but who is getting the cash reward? better not go to the criminal fraternity
That's the thing though.

Everyone and his dog knows who did it. The police know. The community knows. His name is everywhere. But the only people who know enough to actually prove it, or at least point in the direction of where the weapon is hidden, are not going to be Mr or Mrs Joe Bloggs from Acacia Avenue. Those who know enough to nail him know because of their own associations.
TheKid.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #965 on: Today at 06:57:59 pm
Charged and named now
GoldenGloves25

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #966 on: Today at 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??
reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #967 on: Today at 07:10:42 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??

Was just going to ask this too.
mikeb58

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #968 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm
Thomas Cashman, 34 from West Derby is the man charged (and named) with this horrendous offence.
TheKid.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #969 on: Today at 07:21:40 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??

Yes
Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #970 on: Today at 07:37:28 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??
Yes, it is.
reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #971 on: Today at 07:44:42 pm
So the other guy is known too?
