yes but who is getting the cash reward? better not go to the criminal fraternity



That's the thing though.Everyone and his dog knows who did it. The police know. The community knows. His name is everywhere. But the only people who know enough to actually prove it, or at least point in the direction of where the weapon is hidden, are not going to be Mr or Mrs Joe Bloggs from Acacia Avenue. Those who know enough to nail him know because of their own associations.