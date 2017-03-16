A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder arrest over Liverpool shooting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-62795536
Let's hope that this arrest is the one we've been waiting for!
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
yes but who is getting the cash reward? better not go to the criminal fraternity
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??
