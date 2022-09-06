« previous next »
Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 109602 times)

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #920 on: September 6, 2022, 02:37:27 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September  6, 2022, 01:51:52 pm
Are ket wigs the fault of the US also?

Until I knew about the term ket wig I had assumed it was 80s fashion coming back round as it isn't too dissimilar from the hair cut my old man used to have...that or he was in to things that I was not aware of!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #921 on: September 6, 2022, 06:30:16 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September  6, 2022, 01:51:52 pm
Are ket wigs the fault of the US also?
No, they're definitely on us.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #922 on: September 6, 2022, 07:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  6, 2022, 06:30:16 pm
No, they're definitely on us.

Definite article fairly important, no?  :D
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #923 on: September 7, 2022, 09:35:08 am »
4 individuals arrested for Olivias murder now on bail.

Come on, someone must know something out there. Absolutely sickening
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #924 on: September 7, 2022, 10:51:37 am »
Quote from: courty61 on September  7, 2022, 09:35:08 am
4 individuals arrested for Olivias murder now on bail.

Come on, someone must know something out there. Absolutely sickening


Utter scum protecting this piece of shit. Too much of this goes on.

They're cowards. All of them. Shitstain cowards. They should all be put up against a wall.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #925 on: September 7, 2022, 12:25:54 pm »
all those arrested so far will be well-known to the police but they will avoid prosecution and still be allowed to walk - well, to rob, to intimidate, to carry on with their criminal  'practises' - the streets

let's start tagging criminals - ans not with a lightweight 'portable' tag but with a 10kg one akin to the old ball and chain

let's see how they manage their criminal activities dragging that around with them everywhere they go
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #926 on: September 7, 2022, 11:39:29 pm »
Yes, there were certain things the Victorians got right, treadmills (good for the environment) and debtors prisons for business bankrupts. I'll add your suggestion to the list.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #927 on: September 8, 2022, 09:05:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 29, 2022, 11:52:22 am
Anyway, the bottom line is that in such a vile, sordid business as the drugs world, in order to survive you have to be a bigger psychopath than your competition, and that means a constant escalation of violence. This inevitably leads to more and more of what they call collateral damage. No level of human degradation is too low for the these people. They don't care about society and they don't care about anyone else

This is exactly right..these characters know the power of ruthlessness - it's all they understand / respect ..so sentencing should be reciprocal...40 / 50 years no parole...appeal?...bang, here's another 10 years on top of that...see you when you're 85 tithead
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #928 on: September 10, 2022, 11:57:27 am »
I do wish sentencing meant something but I cannot see prison being drug-free, and one assumes many of the worst offenders in the evil cocaine brutality world dictate things via phone, or would do so if locked away

I'm not sure what the solution is. Hopefully I have an incorrect knowledge of prison and it isn't in fact possible to conduct business from inside

However if you're tried for drug offenses that can be tied to murder and sundry other despicable crimes, I don't really understand the concept of "parole" being relevant. You sentence someone then they serve that sentence
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #929 on: September 10, 2022, 01:56:04 pm »
Young woman found dead in the Adelphi this morning. 3 local men arrested.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #930 on: September 11, 2022, 09:14:57 am »
Quote from: Livbes on September 10, 2022, 01:56:04 pm
Young woman found dead in the Adelphi this morning. 3 local men arrested.

Been ruled an accidental death. 3 men arrested have been released with no further action
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #931 on: September 15, 2022, 05:44:18 pm »
Young Olivia was buried today RIP. I wish her family strength on what must be such a heartbreaking day. :(
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #932 on: September 15, 2022, 07:03:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 15, 2022, 05:44:18 pm
Young Olivia was buried today RIP. I wish her family strength on what must be such a heartbreaking day. :(


And still the scumbag community are protecting the pieces of shit who murdered her.

They're likely just nobodies anyway, and even if they're found and convicted, the shitstains at the top of the tree would still roam free. It's these who need to be locked up and the key thrown away.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #933 on: September 15, 2022, 08:25:31 pm »
His name is everywhere. Plenty have gave it to police, but without the gun its gonna be a tough case to solve.

Hopefully they get the rat eventually.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #934 on: September 15, 2022, 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 15, 2022, 05:44:18 pm
Young Olivia was buried today RIP. I wish her family strength on what must be such a heartbreaking day. :(


RIP young Olivia xx


Pink For Olivia

Her name in pink letters on the rails.
Her classmates with pink fingernails.
Rainbow stripes and pink butterflies.
The black suits all worn with pink ties.

Horses wearing pink plume and drape.
Lovely pink flowers, in heart like shape.
Pink handbags, pink ribbon and bows.
The number of Angels in Heaven grows.

Pink slides and clips, worn in the hair.
Carried by her Mum, a pinky teddy bear.
If tears had a colour, they'd be pink too.
Pink for Olivia...we will never forget you.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #935 on: September 15, 2022, 09:01:19 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 15, 2022, 08:47:29 pm

RIP young Olivia xx


Pink For Olivia

Her name in pink letters on the rails.
Her classmates with pink fingernails.
Rainbow stripes and pink butterflies.
The black suits all worn with pink ties.

Horses wearing pink plume and drape.
Lovely pink flowers, in heart like shape.
Pink handbags, pink ribbon and bows.
The number of Angels in Heaven grows.

Pink slides and clips, worn in the hair.
Carried by her Mum, a pinky teddy bear.
If tears had a colour, they'd be pink too.
Pink for Olivia...we will never forget you.

Thats beautiful.  :'(
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #936 on: September 19, 2022, 02:05:36 pm »
My favourite shop (Lost Soles) in the Albert Dock got robbed last night. Put footage on their Instagram profile.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #937 on: September 19, 2022, 04:36:46 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on September 19, 2022, 02:05:36 pm
My favourite shop (Lost Soles) in the Albert Dock got robbed last night. Put footage on their Instagram profile.

Probably on sale in the Richard John Blackler as we speak.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #938 on: September 19, 2022, 11:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on September 15, 2022, 08:25:31 pm
His name is everywhere. Plenty have gave it to police, but without the gun its gonna be a tough case to solve.

Hopefully they get the rat eventually.

Youd hope that hes under intense scrutiny at the least. Also a few good kickings as it seems pretty well known who he is
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #939 on: September 21, 2022, 02:38:15 pm »
Crimestoppers has announced a £200,000 reward for key information relating to the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The reward being offered by Crimestoppers is the largest ever in the history of the organisation
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #940 on: September 21, 2022, 03:25:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 21, 2022, 02:38:15 pm
Crimestoppers has announced a £200,000 reward for key information relating to the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The reward being offered by Crimestoppers is the largest ever in the history of the organisation
That should tempt someone.

Hopefully the scumbag is behind bars very soon.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #941 on: September 21, 2022, 06:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 21, 2022, 03:25:19 pm
That should tempt someone.

Hopefully the scumbag is behind bars very soon.

hopefully it should but it's a shame that everyone seems to have a price

what price is a moral conscience?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #942 on: September 24, 2022, 08:35:16 am »
it seems to me that the moniker of a "grass". stops most people from reporting crimes/crims that need to be  dealt with.
I wouldnt utter a word if i heard about non violent crims making a living or robbing container loads of insured goods, and selling them on, i wouldnt have a problem tho "Grassing up" known viol;ent offenders who are preying on the vunerable.. as a community we cannot live safely if we are not prepared to stand up when it matters most.I left Liverpool many many years ago so my attitude is reflective of my current enviroment {and age truth be told}but kids and pensioners and other vunerable members of society need our help
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #943 on: September 24, 2022, 12:35:54 pm »
Quote from: capt k on September 24, 2022, 08:35:16 am
it seems to me that the moniker of a "grass". stops most people from reporting crimes/crims that need to be  dealt with.
I wouldnt utter a word if i heard about non violent crims making a living or robbing container loads of insured goods, and selling them on, i wouldnt have a problem tho "Grassing up" known viol;ent offenders who are preying on the vunerable.. as a community we cannot live safely if we are not prepared to stand up when it matters most.I left Liverpool many many years ago so my attitude is reflective of my current enviroment {and age truth be told}but kids and pensioners and other vunerable members of society need our help

i'm sure you'd have a fucking problem if they were your insured goods - your fucking property

a crime is a crime - there ain't no fucking romantic 'good old boys getting one over on the man' shit

crime is making money for more criminal activity - and that activity leads to guns on the streets, drugs, gangs and little girls getting shot because they get in the way of criminals and criminal activity

next you'll be saying the krays were nice to their mum



Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #944 on: September 24, 2022, 01:27:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September 24, 2022, 12:35:54 pm
i'm sure you'd have a fucking problem if they were your insured goods - your fucking property

a crime is a crime - there ain't no fucking romantic 'good old boys getting one over on the man' shit

crime is making money for more criminal activity - and that activity leads to guns on the streets, drugs, gangs and little girls getting shot because they get in the way of criminals and criminal activity

next you'll be saying the krays were nice to their mum

Aah but the Kray boys had well cut mohair suits and knocked about with the gentry. Great set of lads.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #945 on: September 24, 2022, 02:02:41 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on September 19, 2022, 11:32:20 pm
Youd hope that hes under intense scrutiny at the least. Also a few good kickings as it seems pretty well known who he is
I'm sure he's under very intense scrutiny. MerPol know who the murderer is, as does half of the city. Just a quick look at Google today saw that an associated business has been dissolved just days ago. The pressure is clearly on.

I'm sure police are playing the long game here, making sure they have everything they need before nailing him. He's also suspected of a number of other murders in the city too. They'll want him bang to rights before charging this one. That will take time.

Mind you, some at the very top of the chain are furious with him. Maybe they'll get there first?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #946 on: September 26, 2022, 05:48:26 pm »
Quote from: capt k on September 24, 2022, 08:35:16 am
it seems to me that the moniker of a "grass". stops most people from reporting crimes/crims that need to be  dealt with.
I wouldnt utter a word if i heard about non violent crims making a living or robbing container loads of insured goods, and selling them on, i wouldnt have a problem tho "Grassing up" known viol;ent offenders who are preying on the vunerable.. as a community we cannot live safely if we are not prepared to stand up when it matters most.I left Liverpool many many years ago so my attitude is reflective of my current enviroment {and age truth be told}but kids and pensioners and other vunerable members of society need our help

There is very little "non violent" crime anyway - most of the theft either includes some form of property damage and is to support drug habits. Drug dealers aren't known for being polite and gentle with people.

Honesty it is quite sad to me that "being a grass" is still a thing after the age of 12 or so.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #947 on: September 26, 2022, 05:50:56 pm »
Even if they catch this scumbag - I hope I do and I hope he rots in prison, with every day there a living hell for him - he will only have been a footsoldier type following orders from some cocksucking 'big boss'.



Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #948 on: September 26, 2022, 08:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 26, 2022, 05:50:56 pm
Even if they catch this scumbag - I hope I do and I hope he rots in prison, with every day there a living hell for him - he will only have been a footsoldier type following orders from some cocksucking 'big boss'.
From what I've heard, he's further up the chain than your bog standard foot soldier. If he was that level he'd have been given up by now. Apparently, he's a bigger fish.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #949 on: Yesterday at 10:56:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 26, 2022, 08:46:02 pm
From what I've heard, he's further up the chain than your bog standard foot soldier. If he was that level he'd have been given up by now. Apparently, he's a bigger fish.

and a child killer
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #950 on: Yesterday at 01:05:17 pm »
To be honest, I'd have no qualms about agreeing to this piece of shit going into a noose, and the all the other rats who have helped him. I know its shady ground the death sentence, but its unlikely he's even gonna spend the rest of his days behind bars, its outrageous.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #951 on: Today at 09:43:40 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 01:05:17 pm
To be honest, I'd have no qualms about agreeing to this piece of shit going into a noose, and the all the other rats who have helped him. I know its shady ground the death sentence, but its unlikely he's even gonna spend the rest of his days behind bars, its outrageous.
Round him and his scummy associates up and let a firing squad loose on them all.
Maybe get one of the poor girl's relatives to pull one of the triggers?
